News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Vatican rejects proposed 'Synodal Council' in Germany

Vatican officials say the body of bishops and laity would supersede authority of the country's bishops' conference

Vatican rejects proposed 'Synodal Council' in Germany

Bishop Georg Bätzing, president of the German bishops' conference. (Photo: Vatican News)

Justin McLellan, Catholic News Service

By Justin McLellan, Catholic News Service

Published: January 25, 2023 05:32 AM GMT

Updated: January 25, 2023 05:39 AM GMT

Germany's bishops do not have the authority to establish a permanent decision-making body of bishops and laypeople that top Vatican officials said would supersede the authority of the country's bishops' conference, according to a letter from the officials published Jan. 23.

In their message to Bishop Georg Bätzing, president of the German bishops' conference, the Vatican officials addressed questions surrounding the establishment of a "Synodal Council" to advise the church in Germany "on major developments in the church and in society" and "take fundamental decisions" on matters that go beyond the diocesan level.

The council was approved in September by bishops and lay members of the country's Synodal Assembly. The assembly is responsible for discussing, amending and voting on documents related to concerns addressed by Germany's Synodal Path, which was launched in 2019 in response to the country's clerical abuse scandal.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"We wish to make it clear that neither the Synodal (Path), nor any body established by it, nor any episcopal conference has the competence to establish the 'Synodal Council' at the national, diocesan or parish level," said the letter signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Luis Ladaria, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, and Cardinal Marc Ouellet, prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops.

The three cardinals said the letter was approved by Pope Francis.

"The most weighty doctrinal concern" raised by the approval of the Synodal Council, the three Vatican officials said, is how it relates to a bishop's responsibility for teaching and governance, which "can be exercised only in hierarchical communion" with the pope and the whole college of bishops, as taught by the Second Vatican Council's Dogmatic Constitution on the Church.

In response to the letter, Bishop Bätzing issued a statement Jan. 23 declaring the Vatican's concerns "unfounded," and explaining that the Synodal Council would not "stand over the bishops' conference or undermine the authority of individual bishops."

"No one questions the authority of the episcopate," he wrote.

Bishop Bätzing added that while "the Holy See sees the danger of a weakening of the episcopal office," he instead sees "synodal consultation almost as a strengthening of this office."

During their "ad limina" visits to Rome in November, Germany's bishops had a joint meeting with the heads of Vatican dicasteries. At that meeting, the three cardinals expressed concerns that the German bishops were allowing participants in the Synodal Path to adopt positions in contrast to the faith of the universal church, particularly regarding sexuality and women's ordination.

Responding to what Bishop Bätzing called "legitimate and necessary" questions from German bishops about their participation in the Synodal Council, the Vatican reiterated a message it sent to the bishops in July 2022, stating that Germany's Synodal Path "is not empowered to oblige the bishops and the faithful to adopt new forms of governance."

The president of the German bishops' conference said the letter from the Vatican will prompt Germany's Synodal Path to "think much more intensively about the forms and possibilities of synodal consultation and decision making," but he insisted the letter ultimately does not call into question the formation of the Synodal Council.

The three cardinals said they wrote after the heads of five German dioceses -- Cologne, Eichstätt, Augsburg, Passau and Regensburg -- wrote to the Vatican in December asking if they could be compelled by other German bishops to participate in the Synodal Committee that is organizing the Synodal Council. The Vatican officials said they do not have to participate since decisions of the Synodal Assembly "cannot limit the authority of the bishops' conference and are not binding on individual bishops."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Women who lived as sex slaves to an Indian goddess Women who lived as sex slaves to an Indian goddess
Conflict-torn DR Congo gears up for Pope Francis' visit Conflict-torn DR Congo gears up for Pope Francis' visit
Mass media needs more kindness, pope says Mass media needs more kindness, pope says
Vatican rejects proposed 'Synodal Council' in Germany Vatican rejects proposed 'Synodal Council' in Germany
US Catholic organizations applaud refugee sponsorship program US Catholic organizations applaud refugee sponsorship program
A certain idea of India A certain idea of India
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Yibin

Diocese of Yibin

In a land area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of

Read more
Diocese of Naha

Diocese of Naha

In a land area of 2,276 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Kagoshima

Read more
Diocese of Khandwa

Diocese of Khandwa

In a land area of 24,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the revenue districts of Khandwa, Burhanpur,

Read more
Eparchy of Puttur

Eparchy of Puttur

The eparchy consists of nine civil districts of Karnataka state with a vast geographical area of 51,950 square

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.