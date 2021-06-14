X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

India

Vatican rejects dismissed Indian nun's second appeal

The nun says she will not move out of her convent until a civil court decides on her petition on housing rights

Saji Thomas

Saji Thomas

Published: June 14, 2021 10:55 AM GMT

Updated: June 15, 2021 04:16 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vatican rejects dismissed Indian nun's second appeal

Jun 14, 2021
2

Philippine church groups join anti-Duterte coalition

Jun 14, 2021
3

The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers

Jun 15, 2021
4

Bishop dies of Covid-19 as India's clerical death toll mounts

Jun 15, 2021
5

Call for security for Pakistani blasphemy lawyer after threats

Jun 14, 2021
6

Poverty must be tackled to end shame of India's child labor

Jun 12, 2021
7

Hindus force Christians to flee Indian village

Jun 13, 2021
8

Pakistani Christians protest nationalization of college

Jun 14, 2021
9

Myanmar bishops seek 'humanitarian corridor' amid starvation fears

Jun 12, 2021
10

Vatican project aims to encourage faith via digital space

Jun 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Vatican rejects dismissed Indian nun's second appeal

Sister Lucy Kalappura says she will continue to live in her convent. (Photo supplied) 

The Vatican’s supreme tribunal has rejected the appeal of Indian nun Lucy Kalappura against dismissal, leaving her with no other option than to move out of her congregation.

Kalappura, however, told UCA News on June 14 that she will continue to live in her convent until an Indian court settles the case about her right to housing.

The nun has challenged her congregation’s order to move out of her convent, where she lived for more than three decades.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The tussle began after Kalappura’s Franciscan Clarist Congregation based in southern India's Kerala state dismissed her on Aug. 5, 2019, for alleged charges of disobedience and breaking religious vows.

The congregation, however, followed church laws to give her an opportunity to appeal to the Vatican and continue in the convent.

The nun appealed against the congregation’s dismissal order before the Vatican's Congregation for Oriental Churches, which rejected her appeal on Oct. 11, 2019.

I will continue to live in the convent until the court settles my case

But she refused to move out of the convent and within a fortnight appealed to the Supreme Tribunal, the Vatican's highest appeal court, against her dismissal.

The appeal now stands rejected and the Vatican has confirmed her dismissal, said Sister Ann Joseph, the congregation’s superior general, in a June 12 letter.

Informing the congregation of the rejection of Kalappura’s second appeal, the nun said: “Let us raise our hearts praising the Almighty for his unspeakable gift.”

But the nun is unfazed. “I will continue to live in the convent until the court settles my case,” she told UCA News on June 14.

Related News

Kalappura currently lives in her congregation’s convent in Wayanad district in Mananthavady Diocese of Kerala.

“I have already challenged my eviction from the convent and the case is still pending in the court,” she said. “I will not move out from the convent until the court pronounces its verdict.” 

Earlier Kalappura said her convent began to act against her after she backed the public protests of five nuns in September 2018 seeking the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was accused of raping the former superior general of Missionaries of Jesus, a diocesan congregation under him.

Bishop Mulakkal of Jalandhar was arrested on Sept. 21, 2018 year following fortnight-long public protests and faces court proceedings on rape charges.

The congregation, however, claims that the nun's case has no links with the bishop's case.

For the past several years, the nun has been defiantly disobeying her superiors and the rules of the congregation, neglecting warnings and opportunities to correct herself, it said.

The dismissal came after several written warnings, her superiors maintain, quoting documents in their support

Also Read

India drops charges against Italian marines who killed fishermen
India drops charges against Italian marines who killed fishermen
Don't forget the loveless transgender people of India
Don't forget the loveless transgender people of India
Concern over missing Islamic preacher in Bangladesh
Concern over missing Islamic preacher in Bangladesh
India's new nuncio urged to appoint Dalit prelates
India's new nuncio urged to appoint Dalit prelates
Bishop dies of Covid-19 as India's clerical death toll mounts
Bishop dies of Covid-19 as India's clerical death toll mounts
Sri Lankan Catholics celebrate St. Anthony's feast remotely
Sri Lankan Catholics celebrate St. Anthony's feast remotely

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

India drops charges against Italian marines who killed fishermen
Jun 15, 2021
Don't forget the loveless transgender people of India
Jun 15, 2021
Myanmar security forces release six priests
Jun 15, 2021
Concern over missing Islamic preacher in Bangladesh
Jun 15, 2021
India's new nuncio urged to appoint Dalit prelates
Jun 15, 2021
Filipino Catholics join calls to end Myanmar violence
Jun 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Don't forget the loveless transgender people of India
Jun 15, 2021
Forgotten resource: the immense capacities of the elderly
Jun 15, 2021
A call for religious reform
Jun 14, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis endorses Cardinal Marx
Jun 14, 2021
Suffer the children: Laos does little to tackle child labor
Jun 14, 2021

Features

The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers
Jun 15, 2021
Agnes Chow: Catholic girl to jailed Hong Kong democracy leader
Jun 12, 2021
Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
A passionate mother of transgender people in India
Jun 10, 2021
Milk Tea Alliance stirs political pot in Asia
Jun 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Who are the US bishops pushing Communiondenial efforts

Who are the US bishops pushing Communion-denial efforts?
Burkina bishops question presence of foreign forces

Burkina bishops question presence of "foreign forces"
The changing face of Catholicism in Morocco

The changing face of Catholicism in Morocco
Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem initiates annual Peace Day for the East

Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem initiates annual Peace Day for the East
Pope Francis calls for a different approach to poverty

Pope Francis calls for "a different approach to poverty”

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 15 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 15 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time
Father in Heaven, grant us the sanctifying wisdom

Father in Heaven, grant us the sanctifying wisdom
Jesus, increase our sense of social concern

Jesus, increase our sense of social concern
Saint John Francis Regis | Saint of the Day

Saint John Francis Regis | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.