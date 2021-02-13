X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Vatican Radio celebrates its 90th anniversary

Pope Francis and a 117-year-old nun send their best wishes to staff on the station's milestone anniversary

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Updated: February 13, 2021 04:41 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Dalit Christians stage protest march in southern India

Feb 10, 2021
2

India under attack over killings on Bangladesh border

Feb 10, 2021
3

Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws

Feb 12, 2021
4

Myanmar military's charm offensive targets religious groups

Feb 11, 2021
5

Polish Salesian on a mission of joy and love in Mongolia

Feb 10, 2021
6

Why did the Vatican drop the Inquisition?

Feb 10, 2021
7

Malaysian Christians pray for missing pastor, disappeared

Feb 10, 2021
8

Wayward monks exploit deference of Thai Buddhists

Feb 12, 2021
9

Cambodians take first jabs of Covid-19 vaccine

Feb 10, 2021
10

Indonesian police arrest Christian in forced marriage case

Feb 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Vatican Radio celebrates its 90th anniversary

The first Vatican Radio microphone used by Pope Pius XI. (Photo: Vatican News)  

Celebrating its 90th anniversary, Vatican Radio received well wishes from Pope Francis and an avid listener who is the second-oldest person in the world.

Sister Andre, a French member of the Daughters of Charity who made headlines recently for testing positive for Covid-19 but weathered it with no symptoms, told the radio station in a brief interview, "Happy birthday, Vatican Radio! 90 years old, that's young!"

The second oldest after a Japanese woman who turned 118 in January, Sister Andre turned 117 on Feb. 11 -- the eve of the anniversary of Vatican Radio's birth on Feb. 12, 1931.

The French nun, who has lived through the Spanish flu pandemic, two world wars and 10 pontificates, is blind and lives in a residential home where she is a "dedicated listener of the radio that offers her a window of the world" and supports her prayer life, Vatican News reported Feb. 11.

Pope Francis also sent his greetings to the radio, thanking its staff, who come from 69 different countries, for the work they do and "the love you put into it."

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

He said the "beautiful" thing about radio was its ability to reach the most distant and remote places.

He encouraged staff to "forge ahead with courage and creativity in speaking to the world" in ways that help people "see the truth of things."

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, presided over Mass in St. Peter's Basilica Feb. 12 with employees from the radio and the Vatican Dicastery for Communication of which the radio became a part in 2017 along with the Vatican's other media outlets.

Vatican News currently offers radio programs in 41 languages and starting Feb. 12 it will launch "Web Radio" in English, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German and Armenian at vaticannews.va/en/epg.html.

About 30 live program schedules will be created throughout the year, Vatican News said.

Related News

Vatican Radio was established when Pope Pius XI invited the inventor of radio, Guglielmo Marconi, to build a radio broadcasting station on the grounds of the newly established Vatican City State.

The pope's inaugural message -- in Latin -- was heard simultaneously in New York, Quebec, London, Paris, Sydney and Melbourne.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Lent is time to grow in faith, hope, love and to share them, pope says
Lent is time to grow in faith, hope, love and to share them, pope says
At Vatican trial, priest says abuse charges caused by jealousy
At Vatican trial, priest says abuse charges caused by jealousy
Caring for the sick is essential part of Church's mission, pope says
Caring for the sick is essential part of Church's mission, pope says
Pope: Markets need regulation to promote justice
Pope: Markets need regulation to promote justice
Vatican releases program for papal trip to Iraq
Vatican releases program for papal trip to Iraq
Pope gives nun voting rights in Synod of Bishops
Pope gives nun voting rights in Synod of Bishops

Latest News

Ex-seminarian's suit against US archdiocese, seminary 'baseless'
Feb 13, 2021
Spanish lawyers act to prevent removal of crosses by officials
Feb 13, 2021
Pakistan halts execution of mentally ill death row inmates
Feb 13, 2021
Lent is time to grow in faith, hope, love and to share them, pope says
Feb 13, 2021
Vatican Radio celebrates its 90th anniversary
Feb 13, 2021
Cambodia approves emergency use of Covid vaccines
Feb 13, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Wayward monks exploit deference of Thai Buddhists
Feb 12, 2021
A vibrant life of faith can help achieve well-being
Feb 11, 2021
Why did the Vatican drop the Inquisition?
Feb 10, 2021
Freedom of expression under stress in world's largest democracy
Feb 9, 2021
Time for Pakistan's Christian TV channels to raise their voices
Feb 9, 2021

Features

Pakistan halts execution of mentally ill death row inmates
Feb 13, 2021
Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws
Feb 12, 2021
Korean charity aims to end genital mutilation in Africa
Feb 12, 2021
Myanmar military's charm offensive targets religious groups
Feb 11, 2021
Myanmar coup reignites Thai pro-democracy protests
Feb 11, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Commending faith

Commending faith
Biden the Catholic Part Two

Biden the Catholic, Part Two
The way through

The way through
Keys to understanding an unexpected pontificate

Keys to understanding an unexpected pontificate
The love that restores life

The love that restores life
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 12 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 12 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time
Lord, make me clean to participate sincerely

Lord, make me clean to participate sincerely
God the Creator, mould us individually

God the Creator, mould us individually
Sts. Cyril and Methodius

Sts. Cyril and Methodius
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.