News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican publishes 'lexicon' on end-of-life issues

The Pontifical Academy for Life's booklet clarifies key terms to promote informed discussion
A painting titled, The Sick Child, by Edvard Munch from 1885.

A painting titled, 'The Sick Child,' by Edvard Munch from 1885. (Photo: CC by 4.0, Wikimedia Commons)

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service
Published: July 04, 2024 05:29 AM GMT
Updated: July 04, 2024 05:32 AM GMT

Public debate on end-of-life issues seems more widespread every time states and nations consider new laws dealing with bioethics and because of social media, the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life said.

The increased participation of individuals and groups in those debates is to be welcomed because facing the final stages of life is an important topic that affects everyone, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia said in the introduction of a new booklet from the papal academy.

However, precisely because the debate has spread so widely, there are often errors, confusion and gaps in people's understanding of some end-of-life terminology, which can then hamper constructive discussion and resolutions, he wrote.

That is why the academy decided to create a short "lexicon" of important terms used in many end-of-life discussions to help Catholics better navigate an often complex debate.

Written by a group of members of the academy, the 80-page booklet hones in on 22 terms, providing: easy-to-understand, accurate definitions based on the latest science; the theology behind the Catholic Church's position on end-to-life issues; a look at the evolution of church teaching on the matter; and current Italian law regarding end-of-life issues. Published only in Italian, it was released by the Vatican publishing house July 2.

The academy distributed the booklet to every bishop in Italy, telling them it was especially suited for priests, deacons, religious and those working or consulting in the healthcare field.

The goal of the lexicon, Archbishop Paglia wrote, is to clear through "the jungle of intricate issues" and present a clear, correct usage of the terminology so that those interested in end-of-life discussions can have a common ground of shared meaning before embarking on the more difficult task of understanding others' different positions and objectives.

A key feature of the booklet is the way the issues are presented through the lens of Catholic understanding and are connected by several fundamental tenets, such as the Christian meaning of life, death, freedom, responsibility and care.

One tenet is freedom as a gift of God who lets humanity "freely decide in our life," Archbishop Paglia wrote. "But freely does not mean arbitrarily, rather (it means) responsibly" and always in relation to other people and the world at large.

"To be responsible toward oneself," he wrote, "is always a way to be responsible -- or irresponsible -- toward others. That is the way we human beings live until the very end."

Among the issues covered are: the "vegetative state" and coma; cremation; palliative care and deep sedation; suffering and pain management; euthanasia and assisted suicide; intensive care, including for terminally ill infants; determination of death; organ donation; life-sustaining care; artificial nutrition and hydration; "aggressive" medical treatment and its suspension; ordinary and proportionate means of preserving life; and advanced directives including a template of a living will to customize with the guidance of a priest.

The papal academy experts who compiled the book drew from many sources, relying heavily on teachings by St. John Paul II and Pope Francis as well as numerous documents issued by the then-Congregation and now Dicastery of the Doctrine for the Faith, which are all available online.

While there is nothing new, per se, in the booklet, it provides a concise, faith-based explanation of end-of-life issues in the context of current laws, trends and "secular" attitudes.

For example, concerning euthasia, the booklet warns its legalization could lead to a multitude of dangers beyond the intentional violation of human life: It jeopardizes the role of the doctor whose mission is to care for and preserve the lives of their patients, it could lead to reduced support for assisting those dying a natural death, and it infringes on the freedom of people who may feel pressured to pursue euthanasia to avoid being a burden on their family or society.

The aim of medical treatment and care for those facing the end of life, it said, includes mitigating pain in a way that allows the patient to be aware, communicate, and cultivate and deepen relationships.

In fact, it is not true that pain is "celebrated" as "a path to redemption" in the Christian faith, the booklet said. It is both a professional duty and an act of Christian charity for medical staff to help alleviate suffering.

The underlying theme throughout the booklet is the importance of upholding and strengthening the relationship and dialogue between patient and healthcare providers, families and society.

It stressed that there is a way to properly respect and protect the autonomy and freedom of patients to make decisions about end-of-life care that does not isolate them in a subjective bubble, it said.

Autonomy always exists in relation with others, it said. The patient must be in dialogue with medical professionals who carefully study the individual's unique case and fully inform the patient and family so as to pursue a path of shared decision-making.

"The communication between a doctor and patient -- and with family members -- is an element of decisive importance in the development of ethical choices concerning the changes in treatment," it said.

Open, honest and informed dialogue must also be the basis for those taking part in today's debates and discussions concerning end-of-life issues, Archbishop Paglia said in the booklet's introduction.

Only "heartfelt and in-depth dialogue," not "prepackaged and partisan ideologies, can lead to authentic shared solutions," he wrote. Dialogue by all sides, religious or not, must be driven by a sincere quest to respect the human being, he added.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Father
Apostolic Administrator Chengli Wang of Caozhou (Heze), China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Echchampulle Arachchige Jude Nishanta Silva of Badulla, Sri Lanka
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Michael Goro Matsuura of Nagoya, Japan
Read More...
Father
Apostolic Administrator Joseph Hongchun Zhao of Harbin, China
Read More...
Latest News
Lawmaker demands to free jailed Indian bishop, 21 others
Lawmaker demands to free jailed Indian bishop, 21 others
Chinese Church's first council hailed for lasting impacts
Chinese Church's first council hailed for lasting impacts
Okinawa’s bitter memories and inconvenient truths
Okinawa’s bitter memories and inconvenient truths
EU urged to rethink rights dialogue with Vietnam
EU urged to rethink rights dialogue with Vietnam
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.