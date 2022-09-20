News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Timor Leste

Vatican official opens human fraternity center in Timor-Leste

The center is inspired by Abu Dhabi declaration inviting all who have faith in God and human fraternity to unite for peace

Vatican's Deputy Secretary of State, Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra (right) and Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta at the inauguration of the human fraternity center in Dili on Sept. 19

Vatican's Deputy Secretary of State, Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra (right) and Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta at the inauguration of the human fraternity center in Dili on Sept. 19. (Photo: President Ramos-Horta's Facebook)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 20, 2022 10:47 AM GMT

Updated: September 20, 2022 10:48 AM GMT

A Vatican official has opened a center for human fraternity in Catholic-majority Timor-Leste aiming to spread the spirit of the Abu Dhabi declaration, signed by Pope Francis and Grand Imam of al-Azhar 

Vatican’s Deputy Secretary of State Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra formally opened the Timor-Leste Center for Human Fraternity for World Peace at the presidential palace in Dili on Sept. 19.

President Jose Ramos-Horta thanked the archbishop for blessing the initiative and said Timor-Leste was not only the first country to adopt the declaration signed in 2019 as its state document, but also the only one to make it part of the curriculum from primary school to university.

The event was also marked by the signing of a pact on human brotherhood by Catholic and Muslim leaders in the country.

Among its signatories were Cardinal Dom Virgilio do Carmo da Silva of Dili, Bishop Dom Norberto do Amaral, president of the Conference of Bishops of Timor, and Haji Abudallah Said Sagran from the Timor-Leste Muslim Community

Archbishop Pena Parra promised his prayers for Timor-Leste "to continue to live in brotherhood” as no country can live in peace without human brotherhood.

Martinho Germano da Silva Gusmao, a former priest who is now a presidential adviser on human fraternity, said efforts to introduce the document into school curricula are being carried out by the government and representatives of every religion.

The event was attended by representatives from Islam, Hinduism and Buddhism, Former Prime Minister Mari Alkatiri, priests and nuns as well as diplomatic guests.

Archbishop Pena Para will be in the country until Sept. 23, attending several programs including the inauguration of the new headquarters of the Apostolic Nunciature in Dili built next to the historic Motael Church.

He will also visit the Canossian Sisters' support center in Balide for poor children, an inter-diocesan seminary, the Santa Cruz Cemetery and the Timor Resistance Archives Museum, besides meeting with the prime minister and speaker of Parliament.

He will also be celebrating a special Mass with Catholics on Sept. 22.

