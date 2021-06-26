X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Vatican official: Catholics must know how Peter's Pence is spent

Peter's Pence is a papal fund used for charity but also to support the running of the Roman Curia and Vatican embassies

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: June 26, 2021 06:28 AM GMT

Updated: June 26, 2021 06:31 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Bangladeshi tea workers trapped in eternal slavery

Jun 23, 2021
2

Amazon founder's father gives $12m to US Catholic school

Jun 23, 2021
3

Filipino priest accuses Duterte of using trolls to smash critics

Jun 23, 2021
4

Dalit Christian dies in police custody in India

Jun 24, 2021
5

Timor-Leste trial of the century plays out on social media

Jun 23, 2021
6

West urges Cambodia to rethink Mother Nature arrests

Jun 24, 2021
7

Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei

Jun 24, 2021
8

Alarming surge in Covid-19 cases spreads fear in Indonesia

Jun 25, 2021
9

Despite Covid lockdown, Sri Lankan Buddhists celebrate Poson Poya

Jun 24, 2021
10

Taiwanese bishop resigns six months after ordination

Jun 23, 2021
Support UCA News
Vatican official: Catholics must know how Peter's Pence is spent

Jesuit Father Juan Antonio Guerrero. (Photo: Vatican News)

The head of the Vatican Secretariat for the Economy said he hopes efforts at financial transparency and reform will foster Catholics' trust ahead of the annual Peter's Pence collection.

In an interview with Vatican News on June 25, Jesuit Father Juan Antonio Guerrero Alves, prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, said Catholics "have the right to know how we spend the money given to us."

"Sometimes contradictions arise from a lack of knowledge, which, in turn, comes from a lack of transparency," Father Guerrero said.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Peter's Pence is a papal fund used for charity, but also to support the running of the Roman Curia and Vatican embassies around the world. The collection for the fund occurs each year around June 29, the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul.

However, several reports in recent years have alleged that only a small portion of the money received annually was used for charity while the majority of the contributions were used to fill the gap in the Vatican's administrative budget.

More recently, in September, questions arose as to whether funds from the Peter's Pence collection were used to finance the Vatican Secretariat of State's purchase of a majority stake in a property in London's Chelsea district, a purchase which incurred major debts.

The investments of the Peter's Pence collection traditionally were included with the investments of other funds assigned to the Secretariat of State

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the former prefect of the Congregation for Saints' Causes who was asked by Pope Francis to resign amid an investigation into alleged financial mismanagement, denied that Peter's Pence funds were used to purchase the London property; the money, he said, came from a fund within the Secretariat of State.

However, when asked by a journalist Sept. 25 if the money in the Secretariat of State fund came from Peter's Pence, Cardinal Becciu said, "Yes."

Father Guerrero, who was appointed to lead the Secretariat for the Economy in 2020, called the London deal "a painful history" and said that while it was common to gain or lose from an investment, "there were irregularities; we must understand them and punish those responsible."

"The investments of the Peter's Pence collection traditionally were included with the investments of other funds assigned to the Secretariat of State," he explained. "It wasn't easy to say whether this part, these actions or that this building was of Peter's Pence and this one was from the other funds."

Related News

Nevertheless, Father Guerrero told Vatican News that complications arising from the London deal have led the Vatican "to embark on a path of transparency, which includes the clarification of unclear" situations.

"What can be said in the meantime is that the devaluation and losses regarding the building in London did not weigh on the Peter's Pence fund but on other funds held by the Secretariat of State. I believe this was done out of respect for the donations of the faithful," he said. "This was decided when the amount of each fund's coverage of the losses was made."

As of June 20, he said, the Peter's Pence fund had received 21 million euros ($25.1 million) in donations since the beginning of the year. Of those donations, 8 million euros ($9.5 million) have been donated "to evangelization or social projects to support churches in need, primarily in countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America."

Father Guerrero said it also is important to understand that the pope's "mission of unity in charity" includes the work of the offices of the Roman Curia and nunciatures around the world, which also are supported by Peter's Pence.

"Let us recall the service of unity in faith of the liturgy, the church's tribunals, the pope's communications, the care of the patrimony received throughout two centuries in the library or the archives where documents important to the history of humanity are kept," he said.

"These services given to the universal church have no income and are financed partially with the Peter's Pence collection," Father Guerrero added.

A portion of the donations also is set aside for investment and savings, he said. "When significant, extraordinary donations come in -- for example, a large bequest for the pope's mission -- it does not seem prudent to spend it immediately."

"Saving in the years when you need it least, for when you need it most, is something sensible and prudent," the Jesuit said. "Of course, these savings must be administered with care, according to the principles of the church's social doctrine, with the prudence of a good father of a family, and with the knowledge that what we receive each year does not cover all the expenses of the mission."

Also Read

Pain of division can push Christians to seek unity, says pope
Pain of division can push Christians to seek unity, says pope
Vatican paid more than $7 million in property taxes in 2020
Vatican paid more than $7 million in property taxes in 2020
Pope urges Catholics to be generous despite pandemic fallout
Pope urges Catholics to be generous despite pandemic fallout
Pope Francis meets Italy's modest Spider-Man
Pope Francis meets Italy's modest Spider-Man
Self-righteous disturb Christian community, pope says
Self-righteous disturb Christian community, pope says
Cardinal maintains limits on private Masses in St. Peter's
Cardinal maintains limits on private Masses in St. Peter's

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

UK orchestra in tune to help Myanmar refugees
Jun 26, 2021
Vatican summit can make 'positive contribution' in Lebanon
Jun 26, 2021
Pain of division can push Christians to seek unity, says pope
Jun 26, 2021
Access to abortion a human right, says European Parliament
Jun 26, 2021
Vatican official: Catholics must know how Peter's Pence is spent
Jun 26, 2021
Anger as disgraced Polish archbishop is elected mayor
Jun 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

USCCB – The US Conference of Crocodilian Bishops
Jun 25, 2021
Is critical thinking a threat to Catholicism in Indonesia?
Jun 25, 2021
Alarming surge in Covid-19 cases spreads fear in Indonesia
Jun 25, 2021
Troop withdrawal will return Afghanistan to the Taliban
Jun 24, 2021
Japanese reject the Olympics and inoculation
Jun 24, 2021

Features

Disabled Korean Catholic lives faith, feeds the hungry
Jun 25, 2021
Despite Covid lockdown, Sri Lankan Buddhists celebrate Poson Poya
Jun 24, 2021
Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei
Jun 24, 2021
Timor-Leste trial of the century plays out on social media
Jun 23, 2021
Student's death ignites debate about hazing at Thai colleges
Jun 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Table of the Lord

The Table of the Lord
Schuman Biden and politics

Schuman, Biden and politics
Root Response

Root Response
Restored by faith

Restored by faith
The Church should learn from democracys spirit of equality and participation

The Church should learn from democracy’s spirit of equality and participation
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday June 26 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday June 26 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thirteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Thirteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us see how miracles do happen in our daily life

Lord, help us see how miracles do happen in our daily life
O God, give us understanding that you do not make death

O God, give us understanding that you do not make death
Saint Cyril of Alexandria | Saint of the Day

Saint Cyril of Alexandria | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.