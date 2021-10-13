X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Vatican offers free e-book to help families pray the rosary

The Vatican Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life and the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network launch the project

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Published: October 13, 2021 05:49 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Hong Kong now under total control of Xi Jinping's regime

Oct 11, 2021
2

Cambodian PM orders search for 'violent' Facebook poster

Oct 11, 2021
3

Philippine bishop renews battle cry against dam project

Oct 12, 2021
4

Rise of Christianity is a blessing for Nepal

Oct 12, 2021
5

Philippine clerical child abusers must face civil courts

Oct 11, 2021
6

Protests in Malaysia against hate-mongering Muslim cleric

Oct 11, 2021
7

Speaking truth to power wins Nobel recognition

Oct 11, 2021
8

Thailand urged to vaccinate migrant workers

Oct 11, 2021
9

Bishops congratulate first Filipino Nobel peace laureate

Oct 11, 2021
10

Cambodia cancels Water Festival due to pandemic

Oct 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Vatican offers free e-book to help families pray the rosary

The book is new initiative of the Amoris Laetitia Family Year in collaboration with the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network. (Photo: Facebook/Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life)

The Vatican Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life and the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network have a gift for families for the month of October, which is traditionally dedicated to the rosary.

Rosary for the Family, a free e-book that can be used with the free Click to Prayer eRosary, features watercolor illustrations of the mysteries of the rosary, quotes from Pope Francis' 2016 document Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love), and questions meant to prompt sharing about faith in the family.

"I invite you all to use this rosary so that we do not miss the opportunity to reinforce our love for Jesus and Mary, our heavenly mother," wrote Cardinal Kevin J. Farrell, prefect of the dicastery. "The meditations are brief, taken from Amoris Laetitia and are accompanied by short questions and images that can help you reflect in faith, even with children."

The 21-page e-book is available on Amazon Kindle and Google Play Books as well as online from www.laityfamilylife.va in English, Spanish, Italian, French and Portuguese.

Many of the questions take an event in the life of the Holy Family and encourage parents to share something of their experience.

For example, after praying the third joyful mystery — the birth of Jesus — parents are asked, "How did you feel when you discovered that you were to become parents? What was it like to welcome children to the world?"

Or, after the third sorrowful mystery — Jesus is crowned with thorns — family members are asked, "How do I treat my family members when they don't do as I had hoped? Do I accept them? Do I get angry? Do I mock? Am I patient?"

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pope appoints new master of papal liturgical ceremonies
Pope appoints new master of papal liturgical ceremonies
Women religious have key role in synod process, says pope
Women religious have key role in synod process, says pope
Pope warns that synod could be 'elitist' unless all have a voice
Pope warns that synod could be 'elitist' unless all have a voice
Letter from Rome: Authenticam ironiam
Letter from Rome: Authenticam ironiam
Pope will not attend climate summit in Scotland
Pope will not attend climate summit in Scotland
Pope to name St. Irenaeus of Lyon a doctor of the church
Pope to name St. Irenaeus of Lyon a doctor of the church
Support Us

Latest News

Sri Lanka drops charges against admiral over killings
Oct 13, 2021
Desperate Indians sell family gold to survive Covid cash crunch
Oct 13, 2021
The road to Glasgow must not be a dead end
Oct 13, 2021
Priests lead protest to demand action over Sri Lanka shipwreck
Oct 13, 2021
Korean Church decries delay in abolishing death penalty
Oct 13, 2021
Families flee homes as storm batters Philippines
Oct 13, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The road to Glasgow must not be a dead end
Oct 13, 2021
Rise of Christianity is a blessing for Nepal
Oct 12, 2021
Speaking truth to power wins Nobel recognition
Oct 11, 2021
Hong Kong now under total control of Xi Jinping's regime
Oct 11, 2021
Philippine clerical child abusers must face civil courts
Oct 11, 2021

Features

Desperate Indians sell family gold to survive Covid cash crunch
Oct 13, 2021
Down and out in Bangkok
Oct 13, 2021
Vietnamese priest takes God's love to remote Hmong villages
Oct 13, 2021
The frustrating lack of entertainment in Pakistan
Oct 12, 2021
Sanitary workers on 'suicide mission' in Pakistan
Oct 12, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Radicalism Without Revolution

Radicalism Without Revolution
Are Basic Christian Communities the way to achieving synodality

Are Basic Christian Communities the way to achieving synodality?
Gods Household a guide for wouldbe builders

God’s Household: a guide for would-be builders
Frances leading bishop meets countrys interior minister clarifies seal of confession comments

France’s leading bishop meets country’s interior minister, clarifies “seal of confession” comments

Synodality and the still too clerical Catholic Church

Synodality and the still “too clerical” Catholic Church
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.