X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Vatican newspaper remembers siege as attack on US democracy

A year after the assault on the Capitol, L'Osservatore Romano says it was 'a direct blow to the heart of American democracy'

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: January 06, 2022 06:04 AM GMT

Updated: January 06, 2022 06:07 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pakistani priests on a fearless mission in Balochistan

Jan 5, 2022
2

Cambodia’s last genocide case stands dismissed

Jan 4, 2022
3

Japan looks to blood ties to address labor shortage

Jan 3, 2022
4

Indian priest convicted of abuse may be defrocked

Jan 3, 2022
5

US-China showdown over religion may intensify

Jan 3, 2022
6

Bishop praises doctors' support for Philippine candidate

Jan 5, 2022
7

Third Hong Kong news company shutters as media fears grow

Jan 3, 2022
8

Philippine bishop questions Duterte's infrastructure plan

Jan 4, 2022
9

India restricting foreign funds baffles voluntary groups

Jan 3, 2022
10

Cambodian PM demands US certify son's degree

Jan 5, 2022
Support UCA News
Vatican newspaper remembers siege as attack on US democracy

The American flag is flown at half-staff over the US Capitol Building. (Photo: AFP) 

The attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, "represented a direct blow to the heart of American democracy," the Vatican newspaper said.

Marking the first anniversary of the storming of the Capitol, L'Osservatore Romano explained to readers: "The attack on the Capitol was the degenerated development of the 'Save America March,' organized by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump to contest the election that had decreed his defeat."

In its Page 4 article, the newspaper noted that it took three hours to secure the building after the siege began and that, when it was over, four protesters were dead, 13 were wounded and a police officer died a few days later in hospital from his injuries.

While several thousand people had attended the pro-Trump rally, the Vatican newspaper said those who laid siege to the Capitol were just a portion of the crowd, many of whom wore "far-right and white supremacist emblems."

The insurrection, which aimed to stop Congress from certifying the valid election of President Joe Biden, "represented a direct blow to the heart of American democracy, risking raising questions about its functioning and fame," the newspaper said.

"Moreover, the event showed the aggressive potential of internal extremist organizations such as 'QAnon,' the 'Proud Boys' and the 'Boogaloo Bois,' which until then had never been considered terrorist groups."

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

German pilgrims hand pope 'reform manifesto' critical of Synodal Path
German pilgrims hand pope 'reform manifesto' critical of Synodal Path
On New Year's, pope says a mature faith is realistic, but hope-filled
On New Year's, pope says a mature faith is realistic, but hope-filled
Though problems abound, God-given hope never fails, pope says
Though problems abound, God-given hope never fails, pope says
Pope scraps New Year's Nativity visit over Covid fears
Pope scraps New Year's Nativity visit over Covid fears
Pope, patriarch offer prayers as young Europeans hold Taizé prayer online
Pope, patriarch offer prayers as young Europeans hold Taizé prayer online
Vatican pays tribute to 22 church workers murdered in 2021
Vatican pays tribute to 22 church workers murdered in 2021
Support Us

Latest News

A safe haven for conflict-scarred Papuan children
Jan 6, 2022
Jesuit priest cautions Filipinos over Marcos treasure
Jan 6, 2022
Dengue forces Timor-Leste's main hospital into bed sharing
Jan 6, 2022
Mother Teresa nuns pushed off Indian army land
Jan 6, 2022
'Weak God' comment causes storm in Indonesia
Jan 6, 2022
'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
Jan 6, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

'Polite persecution' of Christians gathers pace in Europe
Jan 6, 2022
Who will be held responsible if war robots kill humans?
Jan 4, 2022
Post-Christmas homework
Jan 3, 2022
India restricting foreign funds baffles voluntary groups
Jan 3, 2022
India's year of fear
Dec 31, 2021

Features

A safe haven for conflict-scarred Papuan children
Jan 6, 2022
'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
Jan 6, 2022
Thai classical musicians show their survival instinct
Jan 5, 2022
Pakistani priests on a fearless mission in Balochistan
Jan 5, 2022
Japan looks to blood ties to address labor shortage
Jan 3, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Egyptian Coptic Church plan to remember 21 members beheaded by Islamic State seven years ago

Egyptian Coptic Church plan to remember 21 members beheaded by Islamic State seven years ago
The small Greek Orthodox flock in America has big plans for New York

The small Greek Orthodox flock in America has big plans for New York
Godparents temporarily banned in land of the Godfather

Godparents temporarily banned in land of the Godfather
Jesuit who fought for democracy in Paraguay dies at 93

Jesuit who fought for democracy in Paraguay dies at 93
A synodal Church and options for change

A synodal Church and options for change
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.