X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Vatican City

Vatican Nativity creche inspired by Peru's Andean region

The Nativity is from the Huancavelica region and will be unveiled to the public during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: December 10, 2021 04:55 AM GMT

Updated: December 10, 2021 05:02 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Dec 8, 2021
2

Indian Catholics want probe into latest nun suicide

Dec 8, 2021
3

Cambodian Church cheers first deacon from ethnic Bunong

Dec 7, 2021
4

Myanmar kneeling nun among BBC's 100 influential women

Dec 8, 2021
5

The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception

Dec 8, 2021
6

Minorities skeptical of Pakistan PM's vow to tackle religious violence

Dec 9, 2021
7

India's arrest of Kashmiri rights activist is deeply concerning

Dec 7, 2021
8

Hindu mob attacks Catholic school in northern India

Dec 7, 2021
9

Thai authorities rescue enslaved Myanmar migrant worker

Dec 7, 2021
10

Christmas and our own life's journey

Dec 7, 2021
Support UCA News
Vatican Nativity creche inspired by Peru's Andean region

A general view of the Nativity scene made by Peruvian artists exhibited at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican on Dec. 9. (Photo: AFP)

The representation of Peru's diverse indigenous communities in this year's Nativity scene in St. Peter's Square embodies the joy and hope of their faith, said Peruvian Bishop Carlos Alberto Salcedo Ojeda of Huancavelica, Peru.

Bishop Salcedo joined Jorge Eduardo Román Morey, the Peruvian ambassador to the Vatican, and other Peruvians to show journalists around the Vatican Nativity scene on Dec. 9.

In October, the Vatican City State governing office said the 30-piece Nativity scene from Peru's Huancavelica region was chosen, in part, to mark the 200th anniversary of Peru's independence.

Statues of Joseph and Mary, as well as the Three Kings, are dressed in the traditional bright, multicolored garments of the region's indigenous Chopcca people.

Unlike more traditional depictions of the Magi, trudging to Bethlehem with camels and gifts of gold, incense and myrrh, the Andean interpretation has them accompanied by llamas and bearing sacks of food from the region, including corn, quinoa and potatoes.

In front of the llamas, an angel, dressed in traditional Andean clothing, hails the birth of the Messiah by playing a flute in one hand while banging a drum with the other. Overlooking the Peruvian Nativity scene atop a tree is an Andean condor, the country's national symbol, with its massive wings spread preparing to soar the heavens.

The people are happy and celebrate their faith with joy, and it is expressed in their community life

Bishop Salcedo told reporters the creche "represents the Chopcca people's faith in Jesus" as well as the hope they share "despite the difficulties, such as the pandemic as well as the other 'pandemics,' like poverty, corruption or the neglect of government authorities."

The Peruvian bishop, who was appointed by Pope Francis in May to lead the Diocese of Huancavelica, said he continues "to learn from the hope and faith" of the Chopcca people which "helps me very much with the work that I am fulfilling at a pastoral level."

"The people are happy and celebrate their faith with joy, and it is expressed in their community life," he said. "That is something very beautiful, and as a new bishop, little by little, I am learning more."

As Peru's ambassador to the Vatican, Román told journalists the Nativity scene is "a representation of the richness of Peru's culture."

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"It is an honor for Peru to be represented here in St. Peter's Square this Christmas, after we, and the whole world, have been closed," he said. "After two years, today we can be present, and being here in the square is a privilege for Peruvians."

The garments as well as the multicultural characteristics of the statues in the Nativity scene, he added, are not only representative of Peru's diversity but also a testament to the faith of the Chopcca people who "are a very great and fervently religious people who celebrate Christmas in a special way."

The Chopcca people "observe the festivities with much devotion. So, what you see here is their interpretation of what the tradition of Christmas and the Nativity would be," Román said.

The Vatican Nativity scene was to be unveiled the evening of Dec. 10, along with the lighting of the 90-foot-tall spruce tree. They will remain in the square through Jan. 9, the feast of the Baptism of the Lord.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pope closes Year of St. Joseph with marginalized young adults
Pope closes Year of St. Joseph with marginalized young adults
Pope backs updates to norms for dealing with grave crimes
Pope backs updates to norms for dealing with grave crimes
Pope cautions over 'interpretation' of French clergy abuse report
Pope cautions over 'interpretation' of French clergy abuse report
Letter from Rome: The Church's enduring scandal
Letter from Rome: The Church's enduring scandal
Pope calls world to act on impact of climate change on poorest countries
Pope calls world to act on impact of climate change on poorest countries
Vatican says pope will bring migrants from Cyprus to Italy
Vatican says pope will bring migrants from Cyprus to Italy
Support Us

Latest News

New bishop aims to heal Hong Kong’s wounds
Dec 10, 2021
The sad state of human rights in Asia
Dec 10, 2021
Pakistan's failing grade on human rights
Dec 10, 2021
Death toll in Indonesian volcanic eruption creeps higher
Dec 10, 2021
Timor-Leste inaugurates first Catholic university
Dec 10, 2021
Duterte warns against Xmas donations to Philippine rebels
Dec 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pakistan's failing grade on human rights
Dec 10, 2021
The sad state of human rights in Asia
Dec 10, 2021
Indian democracy is still a work in progress
Dec 10, 2021
Light in darkness and hope in despair
Dec 10, 2021
Religious polarization targets voters in Indian polls
Dec 9, 2021

Features

Virus turns Indonesian holiday idyll into desert of despair
Dec 10, 2021
The mythical origins of Japan's sake
Dec 9, 2021
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Dec 8, 2021
Civic freedoms under attack across Asia
Dec 8, 2021
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners
Dec 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Domestic abuse in lockdown worse than COVID19 says Irish bishop

Domestic abuse in lockdown worse than COVID-19, says Irish bishop
Life and Love are part of one another but not the same thing

Life and Love are part of one another, but not the same thing
Bishop in Paraguay promises to organize hope to shoo away pandemic woes

Bishop in Paraguay promises to “organize hope” to shoo away pandemic woes

Renovations for NotreDame de Paris get thumbs up

Renovations for Notre-Dame de Paris get thumbs up
Catholics in Burkina Faso make family the focus of synodal process

Catholics in Burkina Faso make family the focus of synodal process
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.