Vietnam

Vatican names new bishop for Vietnamese diocese

Father Dominic Dang Van Cau appointed residential bishop of Thai Binh parish

Vatican names new bishop for Vietnamese diocese

Father Dominic Dang Van Cau speaks at a ceremony at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Thai Binh city on Sept. 9. (Photo: giaophanthaibinh.org)

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

By UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

Published: October 31, 2022 05:11 AM GMT

Updated: October 31, 2022 09:48 AM GMT

A seminary rector has been named to succeed a bishop from a northern Vietnamese diocese who is due to retire soon.

On Oct. 29, Pope Francis named Father Dominic Dang Van Cau, rector of Sacred Heart Major Seminary, residential bishop of the 86-year-old Thai Binh diocese.

Father John Chu Van Yen, head of the Office of Thai Binh Bishop's House, made the announcement.

Father Yen said Bishop-elect Cau, 60, will succeed Salesian Bishop Peter Nguyen Van De, who has served the diocese since 2009 and reaches the age of 77 on Jan. 15, 2023.

The priest called on local people to express their sincere thanks to the Holy See and pray for Bishop-designate Cau to fulfill his new ministry.

He said Bishop-elect Cau’s episcopal ordination will be announced soon.

Born in 1962 in Luong Dong parish, Cau entered My Duc Minor Seminary in 1971 and worked at the Office of the Bishop's House from 1982-1989, when he started to study philosophy and theology at St. Joseph Major Seminary in Hanoi.

After graduating in 1995, he was ordained a priest for Thai Binh diocese the following year and served as head of the Office of the Bishop's House until he was sent to further his studies at the Institut Catholique de Paris in France.

He returned home in 2005 and served the Office of the Bishop's House and two parishes until 2017, when he became rector of the Sacred Heart Major Seminary based in Thai Binh province.

He is the first bishop appointee in Vietnam by the Holy See this year. The Southeast Asian country still has three vacant dioceses — Ban Me Thuot, Nha Trang and Phat Diem.

