News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Mongolia

Vatican, Mongolia to strengthen ties for development

Vatican’s secretary for relations with states, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, visited the East Asian nation on June 4-6

Mongolia’s Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh greets the Vatican’s secretary for relations with states, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, during his visit to the country

Mongolia’s Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh greets the Vatican’s secretary for relations with states, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, during his visit to the country. (Photo: AKI Press)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 07, 2023 06:53 AM GMT

Updated: June 07, 2023 07:04 AM GMT

Top officials from the Vatican and Mongolia held talks focusing on strengthening cooperation for development and vowed to work together to overcome challenges posed by climate change, media reports say.

The Vatican’s secretary for relations with states, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, visited the East Asian nation from June 4-6.

The visit came a day after Pope Francis announced he will visit Mongolia from Aug. 31-Sept. 4.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

Gallagher met and held talks with Mongolia’s foreign minister, Battsetseg Batmunkh, on June 5 when they discussed the issues of cooperation in the fields of history, culture and healthcare, AKI Press reported.

Batmunkh presented the goals of the long-term development policy of Mongolia "Vision 2050" and the medium-term "New Revival Policy."

She exchanged views on the possibility of enriching the content of diplomatic relations with the Holy See.

The officials also reaffirmed that the Vatican and Mongolia will work together to overcome the challenges of desertification, climate change, and soil degradation in collaboration with the international community, AKI Press reported.

Gallagher also met with the country’s premier, Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erden.

Archbishop Gallagher's visit is the first by a top Vatican official since diplomatic relations were established between the two states in 1992.

Last year marked the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and the Vatican.

The same year, Pope Francis surprised the world when he made Italian consolata missionary and apostolic prefect of Ulaanbaatar, Giorgio Marengo, a cardinal.

Marengo leads the tiny Catholic Church in Mongolia with an estimated 1,300 Catholics out of a total population of about 3.34 million.

During his visit, Gallegher concelebrated a Mass in the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Ulaanbaatar, the country's capital, followed by a meeting with the local missionary community, Vatican News reported.

On the final day, he held talks with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh.

He also visited Chinggis Khaan National Museum, a modern building inaugurated last year that exhibits more than 12,000 historical artifacts offering a wide-ranging perspective on Genghis Khan's empire and subsequent ones.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Same sex couples having babies pose a new challenge Same sex couples having babies pose a new challenge
Poverty, hunger drive suicides in North Korea Poverty, hunger drive suicides in North Korea
Catholic bishop airs community concerns in north India Catholic bishop airs community concerns in north India
Indian bishops allege conspiracy against Church-run institutions Indian bishops allege conspiracy against Church-run institutions
Cambodian PM asks Vietnam to extradite Sam Rainsy Cambodian PM asks Vietnam to extradite Sam Rainsy
Activist music teacher jailed in one-party-ruled Vietnam Activist music teacher jailed in one-party-ruled Vietnam
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Quy Nhon

Diocese of Quy Nhon

In a land area of 16,194 square kilometers, Quy Nhon diocese occupies a territory on the southern central part of the

Read more
Diocese of Kottapuram

Diocese of Kottapuram

The Roman Catholic diocese of Kottapuram is the suffragan of the archdiocese of Verapoly. The diocese of Kottapuram was

Read more
Diocese of Qingdao

Diocese of Qingdao

Qingdao Diocese covers seven districts (Chengyang, Huangdao, Laoshan, Licang, Jiaozhou, Shibei, Shinan and Sifang) and

Read more
Diocese of Mawlamyine

Diocese of Mawlamyine

The total land area of the diocese is 40,960 square kilometers.Mawlamyine Diocese consists of 13 townships including

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.