X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Vatican, Italian media cover US bishops' debate on Eucharist

President Biden brought into media debate because of his stance on abortion

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: June 22, 2021 08:11 AM GMT

Updated: June 22, 2021 08:20 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan

Jun 21, 2021
2

Indonesian bishop in hot water over geothermal plant row

Jun 21, 2021
3

Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities

Jun 21, 2021
4

Irish missionary champions rights of poor, powerless in South Korea

Jun 22, 2021
5

Thai activist hit with more royal defamation charges

Jun 21, 2021
6

Indian police arrest Muslims in religious conversion case

Jun 22, 2021
7

Federal body seeks explanation for Indian nun's expulsion 

Jun 21, 2021
8

Manila's new archbishop receives red hat and ring

Jun 21, 2021
9

Bishops urge welcome for migrants crossing English Channel

Jun 22, 2021
10

Old churches go up in flames in Canadian indigenous communities

Jun 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Vatican, Italian media cover US bishops' debate on Eucharist

Archbishop Jose H. Gomez prepares communion during the Archdiocese of Los Angeles' 89th Our Lady of Guadalupe procession and Mass at the San Gabriel Mission in California, in December 2020. (Photo: AFP)

While the US bishops authorized the drafting of a teaching document on the Eucharist and insisted its planned section on "Eucharistic consistency" was not aimed at denying communion to any specific group of people, the bishops' online debate led many Italian media outlets to a different conclusion.

The Italian version of Vatican News, operated by the Dicastery for Communication, headlined its coverage June 18: "Abortion and communion, USA bishops vote yes for a document for Catholic politicians."

The lead paragraph noted that 168 bishops voted in favor of drafting "a text on the Eucharist with a section on the importance of being worthy to receive it. Numerous bishops asked that it establish principles for deciding whether or not to allow access to the sacrament for believers in public office who support laws in favor of abortion and euthanasia."

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Vatican News in English, meanwhile, headlined its coverage: "US bishops vote in favor of drafting document on Eucharist."

Describing "a plan to draft a text focusing on the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the Church," the piece did not mention Eucharistic consistency or politicians at all but focused on speeches and debate during the meeting June 16-18 about the need to promote the unity of the church in the United States and the potential of the document to make that difficult.

L'Osservatore Romano, the Vatican newspaper, based its report on the news release June 18 from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops about the bishops' approval to have their doctrinal committee write a document on the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the church.

The American Catholic bishops have voted in favor of creating guidelines on communion

"The final communique does not specify anything else," the story said.

Apparently not aware the discussions were livestreamed, it continued: "Leaks about the content of the debate speak of a document that, probably in November, will be offered for the examination of the episcopate; it should contain, among other things, a kind of admonition to Catholic politicians and other public figures who do not respect the teaching of the church on abortion and other fundamental doctrinal questions."

Avvenire, the daily newspaper of the Italian bishops' conference, headlined its coverage June 19: "USA bishops: Yes to a document on the Eucharist. The knot of Biden and abortion."

In the subhead, the article said, "Cardinal Luis Ladaria, prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, had advised them of the risk that a vote on the question could 'become a source of discord'" when he wrote to the bishops in late May.

Related News

The newspaper explained that the text to be developed is expected to be proposed to the bishops in November and would need to be approved by two-thirds of the members of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

"The content of the document has not yet been defined, but over the past few days the virtual discussion, most of which was open to the press, clarified that it will contain a reminder of the theological foundation for the discipline of the church regarding the reception of communion and will include a 'special invitation' to those Catholics in positions of leadership to give witness to their faith."

The Italian agency Adnkronos used the headline: "USA bishops against abortion; no communion for Biden?"

The story said, "The American Catholic bishops have voted in favor of creating guidelines on communion, a controversial step that could lead to limitations for Catholic politicians who, like President Biden, support the possibility of interrupting a pregnancy. The measure passed with 168 votes in favor, 55 contrary and six abstentions after more than three-and-a-half hours of inflamed debate at the spring assembly, which was held online."

Agenzia Italia, another news service, ran the headline: "Bishops, abortion and USA politics. Communion for Biden at risk."

Biden sabotaged by American bishops. Communion denied. Clash with the pope

The agency described the debate as a "total clash between the American Catholic bishops and Joe Biden," and said the document on the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the Church "could impede the head of the White House and other Catholic politicians in favor of the right to abortion to receive communion."

The newspaper Corriere della Sera ran a headline saying the bishops' decision was a "challenge to the pope" with a "document to deny communion to Biden."

"The assembly of the USA episcopal conference decides to prepare and vote in the fall on the document that the Vatican had asked them to avoid," the paper said, citing Cardinal Ladaria's letter.

The news site AffariItaliani.it took a more extreme line, headlining its piece: "Biden sabotaged by American bishops. Communion denied. Clash with the pope."

Also Read

Cardinal maintains limits on private Masses in St. Peter's
Cardinal maintains limits on private Masses in St. Peter's
Oblate priest becomes secretary of child protection commission
Oblate priest becomes secretary of child protection commission
Pope welcomes prisoners to Vatican before they tour museums
Pope welcomes prisoners to Vatican before they tour museums
Letter from Rome: Church implosion right on schedule
Letter from Rome: Church implosion right on schedule
Faith leaders to meet at Vatican to discuss climate change
Faith leaders to meet at Vatican to discuss climate change
Ensure better future with honest assesment of past, pope says
Ensure better future with honest assesment of past, pope says

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Filipino priest accuses Duterte of using trolls to smash critics
Jun 23, 2021
No jury as Hong Kong's first 'national security' trial begins
Jun 23, 2021
Student's death ignites debate about hazing at Thai colleges
Jun 23, 2021
Taliban leaders eye victory in Afghanistan after US exit
Jun 23, 2021
Cardinal maintains limits on private Masses in St. Peter's
Jun 23, 2021
Vatican official urges end to Mexico's divisions, violence
Jun 23, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: Church implosion right on schedule
Jun 21, 2021
Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education
Jun 18, 2021
Innocence lost: Japan's lax attitude to pedophilia
Jun 17, 2021
Plants bloom on rocks amid pandemic in Vietnam
Jun 16, 2021

Features

Student's death ignites debate about hazing at Thai colleges
Jun 23, 2021
Bangladeshi tea workers trapped in eternal slavery
Jun 23, 2021
Irish missionary champions rights of poor, powerless in South Korea
Jun 22, 2021
Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities
Jun 21, 2021
The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan
Jun 21, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The collapse of the US bishops conference

The collapse of the US bishops' conference
Francis takes on the movements

Francis takes on the movements
Diocese spearheads opposition against charter cities in Honduras

Diocese spearheads opposition against “charter cities” in Honduras
Paris archbishop entrusts progressive parish to SantEgidio

Paris archbishop entrusts progressive parish to Sant'Egidio

Pope Francis orders inquiry of Vaticans social justice office

Pope Francis orders inquiry of Vatican’s social justice office
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 23 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 23 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, You are faithful to the end

Lord, You are faithful to the end
Give us understanding Lord to recognize false prophets

Give us understanding Lord to recognize false prophets
Saint Joseph Cafasso | Saint of the Day

Saint Joseph Cafasso | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.