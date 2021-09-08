X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Vatican issues guidance for dioceses to begin synodal path

Pope Francis invites the entire Church to reflect on a theme that is decisive for its life and mission

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: September 08, 2021 06:36 AM GMT

Updated: September 08, 2021 06:39 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence

Sep 6, 2021
2

Christian group honors late Brunei cardinal

Sep 6, 2021
3

China orders Christians to pray for communist martyrs

Sep 6, 2021
4

Another pastor attacked in central Indian state

Sep 6, 2021
5

US charity supports ostracized Malaysian Christian couple

Sep 6, 2021
6

Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam

Sep 7, 2021
7

Myanmar's Cardinal Bo to speak at top religious event

Sep 6, 2021
8

Pakistani Christians and Afghan refugees need pastoral care

Sep 6, 2021
9

Timor-Leste to compensate Covid vaccine-hit patients

Sep 6, 2021
10

Two decades on from 9/11, the Taliban crave recognition

Sep 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Vatican issues guidance for dioceses to begin synodal path

File photo from the 2019 Synod of Bishops. (Photo: Vatican Media)

The Vatican has issued the preparatory document and a "handbook" for dioceses as part of the global church's preparation for the 2023 assembly of the Synod of Bishops, discussing the theme, "For a synodal church: communion, participation and mission."

"Pope Francis invites the entire Church to reflect on a theme that is decisive for its life and mission: 'It is precisely this path of synodality which God expects of the church of the third millennium,'" the new document said.

As such, the preparatory document and its questions are "at the service of the synodal journey, especially as a tool to facilitate the first phase of listening to and consulting the people of God in the particular churches in the hope of helping to set in motion the ideas, energy and creativity of all those who will take part in the journey, and to make it easier to share the fruits of their efforts," it said.

"The purpose of this synod is not to produce more documents. Rather, it is intended to inspire people to dream about the church we are called to be, to make people's hopes flourish, to stimulate trust, to bind up wounds, to weave new and deeper relationships, to learn from one another, to build bridges, to enlighten minds, warm hearts, and restore strength to our hands for our common mission," the preparatory document said.

The handbook or "vademecum" offers guidelines for bishops and those helping facilitate the synodal process locally on how they can best listen to and consult with Catholics and the wider community, particularly those on the margins of society, as well as Christians and non-Christians.

The materials were released Sept. 7 at a news conference at the Vatican and online in English and Spanish at the synod's official website: synod.va/en.html and synod.va/es.html.

The materials present a number of questions to help prompt reflection, input and ideas from as many people as possible

Pope Francis is scheduled to formally open the synod process at the Vatican Oct. 9-10, and the bishop of every diocese should open the process in his diocese Oct. 17. The diocesan phase runs until April.

The materials present a number of questions to help prompt reflection, input and ideas from as many people as possible.

The questions fall under 10 general themes, and people can address what is most pertinent to their situation and "share with honesty and openness about their real-life experiences, and to reflect together on what the Holy Spirit might be revealing through what they share with one another," the document said.

Some suggested questions include: "To whom does our particular church 'need to listen to'" and "how are the laity, especially young people and women, listened to? How do we integrate the contribution of consecrated men and women? What space is there for the voice of minorities, the discarded, and the excluded? Do we identify prejudices and stereotypes that hinder our listening? How do we listen to the social and cultural context in which we live?"

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

However, the basic and most fundamental question guiding the whole process is: "How does this 'journeying together,' which takes place today on different levels -- from the local level to the universal one -- allow the church to proclaim the Gospel in accordance with the mission entrusted to her; and what steps does the Spirit invite us to take in order to grow as a synodal church?" the document said.

Speaking at the Sept. 7 news conference, Cardinal Mario Grech, secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops, and others explained the main objectives and characteristics of a synodal process, which is "a spiritual process" that requires listening to the Holy Spirit as well as to each other.

"The synod will succeed or fail to the extent to which we rely on the Holy Spirit," the cardinal said.

The cardinal urged reporters to offer "correct communication" of what the synod and synodality are about, including not painting it as "a parliament" or as different sides playing against each other "in which the one who has more strength influences or subjugates the other."

When asked about the possibility of allowing women to vote in a Synod of Bishops, Cardinal Grech said he felt troubled by so much focus being on "the vote," saying "it is not the vote that matters."

What matters is the larger process that involves the entire people of God coming together to find common ground, which is not easy, he said. "So perhaps we have to insist more on how we can dialogue, converse, discern together in order to possibly reach this harmony," find consensus and not depend so much on the votes cast during the later phase of a synod.

Xaviere Missionary Sister Nathalie Becquart, one of two undersecretaries to the Synod of Bishops, will be the first woman with a right to vote at a meeting of the Synod of Bishops. In March, when she was appointed, Cardinal Grech said permitting her to vote in a synod was "a major milestone" and was something that should not be limited to just this one institution or just to voting rights.

Myriam Wijlens, a canon lawyer and Synod of Bishops consultor, told reporters that women need to "present themselves" and speak up "courageously" during this consultation phase. It will also be important to listen to what women from non-Western cultures are saying, she added.

The handbook said even though dioceses will be asked to spend six months doing extensive outreach and consultation with as many people as possible, the synodal process "is not a mechanical data-gathering exercise or a series of meetings and debates." 

"Synodal listening is oriented toward discernment," in which people listen to each other, to their faith tradition and to "the signs of the times in order to discern what God is saying to all of us," it said.

This will require creativity, especially in parts of the world where restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 are still in place

Widespread participation is an important part of the diocesan process, the document said, with no one being excluded. "We must personally reach out to the peripheries, to those who have left the church, those who rarely or never practice their faith, those who experience poverty or marginalization, refugees, the excluded, the voiceless, etc."

This will require creativity, especially in parts of the world where restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 are still in place, it added.

All the feedback that is generated throughout the listening process should be gathered into a "synthesis" after each gathering, followed by a "synthesis" to be written for each diocese and ultimately for each bishops' conference.

Bishops' conferences and the synods of the Eastern Churches will provide a synthesis of all the local feedback to the Synod of Bishops, and all of that material will be the basis for the writing of two working documents. Bishops and auditors will then gather with Pope Francis at the assembly of the Synod of Bishops in Rome in October 2023 to speak and listen to one another on the basis of the process that began at the local level.

The handbook said the synthesis "does not only report common trends and points of convergence, but also highlights those points that strike a chord, inspire an original point of view, or open a new horizon. The synthesis should pay special attention to the voices of those who are not often heard and integrate what we could call the 'minority report,'" it said.

Bishops have an important role throughout the synodal process as "pastors, teachers and priests of sacred worship," the handbook said. "Their charism of discernment calls them to be authentic guardians, interpreters, and witnesses to the faith of the church."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Letter from Rome: Not fit for purpose
Letter from Rome: Not fit for purpose
Pope plans to visit climate conference in Scotland
Pope plans to visit climate conference in Scotland
Pope: Euthanasia move in Europe is sign of 'throwaway culture'
Pope: Euthanasia move in Europe is sign of 'throwaway culture'
Pope denounces Western attempts to impose democracy on others
Pope denounces Western attempts to impose democracy on others
Pope addresses Vatican reforms aimed at curbing corruption, abuse
Pope addresses Vatican reforms aimed at curbing corruption, abuse
Pope aims mild rebuke at US over Afghanistan withdrawal
Pope aims mild rebuke at US over Afghanistan withdrawal
Support Us

Latest News

Chinese diocese gets new bishop under Sino-Vatican deal
Sep 8, 2021
Will Japan's next premier support a nuclear-free world?
Sep 8, 2021
Sri Lankan Catholics pray the rosary against Covid-19
Sep 8, 2021
Tribal man abducts child for sacrifice in Thailand
Sep 8, 2021
Filipino senators question 'overpriced' Covid gear
Sep 8, 2021
Indonesian VP seeks religious guidance on post-Covid life 
Sep 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Will Japan's next premier support a nuclear-free world?
Sep 8, 2021
Vietnam's young Catholics must evangelize among youths of other faiths
Sep 8, 2021
It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Sep 6, 2021
Pakistani Christians and Afghan refugees need pastoral care
Sep 6, 2021
Two decades on from 9/11, the Taliban crave recognition
Sep 6, 2021

Features

Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Sep 8, 2021
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders
Sep 7, 2021
Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam
Sep 7, 2021
Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
Sep 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
More and more African bishops back COVID19 vaccines

More and more African bishops back COVID-19 vaccines
Armenian church in eastern Turkey holds first Mass in 106 years

Armenian church in eastern Turkey holds first Mass in 106 years
Budapest honors pastor opposed to Viktor Orbn

Budapest honors pastor opposed to Viktor Orbán
70yearold Catholic priest attacked killed in Haiti

70-year-old Catholic priest attacked, killed in Haiti

What future for the girl child

What future for the girl child?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 8 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 8 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me learn to love my enemies

Lord, help me learn to love my enemies
May social slaveries be removed from nations

May social slaveries be removed from nations
Saint Peter Claver | Saint of the Day

Saint Peter Claver | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.