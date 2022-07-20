News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Vatican investments to follow Catholic social teaching

The newly released policy is meant to ensure that Catholic Church will contribute 'to a more just and sustainable world'

St. Peter's Basilica

St. Peter's Basilica. (Photo: Canva)

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

By Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: July 20, 2022 05:05 AM GMT

Updated: July 20, 2022 05:21 AM GMT

The Vatican released a new policy consolidating the investment portfolios of all offices and keeping all current and future investments in line with the social doctrine of the Catholic Church.

The new rules will ensure that investments will contribute "to a more just and sustainable world" and protect "the real value of the Holy See's net worth and generate a sufficient return to sustainably contribute to the financing of its activities," said a statement published July 19 by the Vatican Secretariat for the Economy.

The policy mandates "specific exclusions of financial investments that contradict" the Catholic Church's basic principles, including the sanctity of human life, human dignity and the common good, the statement said.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The new policy will go into effect on an experimental basis for five years, beginning Sept. 1.

Curia offices must entrust their financial investments to the Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See, which administers Vatican properties and investments, said the new policy, which was approved by Pope Francis and signed by Jesuit Father Juan Antonio Guerrero Alves, prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy.

The administration, known by its Italian initials APSA, will, in turn, establish a single fund for the Holy See "into which investments in the various financial instruments will flow and will have an account for each institution, as well as processing reporting and paying returns."

Furthermore, the newly established Investment Committee -- chaired by U.S. Cardinal Kevin J. Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life -- will implement the new investment strategy and "evaluate the appropriateness of the choices, with particular attention to the conformity of the investments made with the principles of the social doctrine of the church, as well as the parameters of return and risk according to the investment policy," the secretariat said.

According to the constitution, "Praedicate Evangelium" ("Preach the Gospel") reforming the Roman Curia, the Investment Committee is responsible for "ensuring the ethical nature of the Holy See's movable investments according to the social doctrine of the church and, at the same time, their profitability, adequacy and risk."

The investment policy stated that the Holy See, including the Roman Curia and related entities, have a responsibility to support the church's mission "by investing in line with the principles of Catholic teaching and upholding the common good while recognizing their fiduciary responsibilities as investors."

It also included a list of sectors that Vatican offices are prohibited from investing in, including: "pornography and prostitution; gambling; weapons and defense industry; pro-abortion health centers; and laboratories and pharmaceutical companies that manufacture contraceptive products and/or work with embryonic stem cells."

However, the policy only discouraged "speculative investments" in controversial sectors, such as commodities, the oil and mining industry, nuclear energy or producers of alcoholic drinks.

On the other hand, the policy encourages investment in companies working to protect the environment and promote the use of clean energy and those committed to "eradicating inequality in all its manifestations, namely (the) gender pay gap, maximum-minimum wage gap, financial exclusion, hunger, poverty" or that promote development projects in poor countries.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Philippine bishop calls for transparency in transport dept Philippine bishop calls for transparency in transport dept
Timor-Leste president backs Indonesia's moderate Muslim outfits for Nobel Timor-Leste president backs Indonesia's moderate Muslim outfits for Nobel
Indonesian Catholics ‘watchful’ after hardline Islamist released Indonesian Catholics ‘watchful’ after hardline Islamist released
Are British-Asian leaders set to influence the world? Are British-Asian leaders set to influence the world?
Sri Lankan Church calls halt to politicizing Easter attack probe Sri Lankan Church calls halt to politicizing Easter attack probe
‘Red-tagging’ threat fails to frighten Filipino religious leaders ‘Red-tagging’ threat fails to frighten Filipino religious leaders
Podacast
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Vaticans new investments policy ensures ethical compliance

Vatican’s new investments policy ensures ethical compliance

All Vatican investments are to be aimed at contributing to a more just and sustainable world, aligned with Social Doctrine of the Catholic Church

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.