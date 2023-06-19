News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Vatican intervention sought to settle Indian Church's liturgy row

More than five-decades-old dispute in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese has seen public rallies and the closure of a cathedral

Vatican intervention sought to settle Indian Church's liturgy row

Catholics from Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church, based in southern Kerala state in India, demonstrate with placards during the general audience of Pope Francis in the Vatican on Oct. 5 demanding to allow their priests to say Mass facing the people. (Photo: Supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 19, 2023 11:58 AM GMT

Updated: June 19, 2023 04:45 PM GMT

A body of Catholic laity and priests has welcomed the decision of an India-based Eastern rite to seek the appointment of a papal delegate to settle their five-decade-old liturgy dispute after the bishops failed to reach a consensus.

Cardinal George Alencherry, the head of the Sryo-Malabar Church announced the decision at the end of a four-day special Synod of Bishops held at the Church’s headquarters based in Kerala state in southern India.

The Church’s 56 bishops attend the June 12-16 special Synod of the Church, following Vatican’s instruction to settle the dispute amicably. The synod, however, failed and recommended to the Vatican to appoint a Papal delegate to find a way out.

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

“This is exactly what we have been asking for in the past five years but the bishops did not want to listen to us,” said Riju Kanjookaran, the spokesperson of the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT), a group of priests, religious and lay people in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly.

“We are happy that at least now the bishops agreed with one of our demands,” Kanjookaran told UCA News on June 19.

The Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese with more than half a million faithful has been at loggerhead with the Synod, the Church’s supreme decision-making body over liturgy.

The liturgy dispute has been simmering in the Church since the 1970s with one group wanting to revive the liturgy in its pristine purity and another group demanding revision on modern lines.

The traditionalist wanted priests to face the altar throughout the Eucharistic celebration, while the modernist wanted them to face the congregation.

After years of research and study, in 1999 the synod approved an order of the Mass as a compromise accommodating both demands. Accordingly, the synod-approved Mass directed priests to turn to the altar during Eucharistic prayer and face people for the rest of the mass.

But the Synod-approved Mass could not be implemented following opposition from priests and laity in many dioceses.

In August 2021, all 35 dioceses were asked to adopt the synod-approved Mass to bring about unity of liturgical celebration in the Church.

Some 10 dioceses including the Ernakulam- Angamaly Archdiocese, the seat of Cardinal Alencherry opposed the Synod Mass. However, by 2022 all dioceses, except Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, adopted the synod-approved Mass.

Priests and a large section of the laity in Ernakulam-Angamaly say they want the priests to face people throughout the Eucharistic celebration.

They also resorted to public rallies, hunger strikes, and other forms of protests and asserted that they would not allow the Synod Mass to be celebrated in the Archdiocese.

The St. Mary’s Basilica, the Cathedral of the archdiocese, was shut down on the eve of Christmas 2022 because of physical violence inside it caused by the dispute.

The latest Synod agreed to open the Cathedral and allowed all sacraments and prayers but insisted that only Synod-approved Mass can be offered there.

But priests and laity of the archdiocese said they would not allow Synod Mass in the Cathedral and the stalemate continued over the opening of the Cathedral as well.

“We are hopeful that the Vatican will act immediately upon the recommendation of the Synod, as the special Synod was held following direction from the Vatican,” Kanjookarn said.

Kanjookaran also cautioned his Church’s bishops against any attempt to influence the Papal delegate.

“Any such move would not be tolerated," he said.

The priests and people would not compromise on their demand, he added. 

Cardinal Alencherry also dismissed the news about dividing the Archdiocese as rumors and appealed to the people to pray for a permanent solution to the dispute.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vatican intervention sought to settle Indian Church's liturgy row Vatican intervention sought to settle Indian Church's liturgy row
Uniform Civil Code is Indian PM’s response to electoral rout Uniform Civil Code is Indian PM’s response to electoral rout
Delhi archdiocese to help riot-hit Indian state Delhi archdiocese to help riot-hit Indian state
Pakistan activists decry pact to apply terror charges for blasphemy Pakistan activists decry pact to apply terror charges for blasphemy
Thai monks visit Vatican to embolden fraternity Thai monks visit Vatican to embolden fraternity
Art exhibition marks 60 years of Korea-Vatican ties Art exhibition marks 60 years of Korea-Vatican ties
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Bellary

Diocese of Bellary

In a land area of 41,217 square kilometers, the diocese of Bellary includes three revenue districts of Bellary, Raichur

Read more
Diocese of Kothamangalam

Diocese of Kothamangalam

Situated in the centre of Kerala, the eparchy of Kothamangalam with 4,800 square kilometers covers the taluks of

Read more
Diocese of Tanjungkarang

Diocese of Tanjungkarang

Tanjungkarang diocese covers the whole territory of Lampung province located on the southern tip of Sumatra Island. It

Read more
Diocese of Timika

Diocese of Timika

Timika diocese's 102,892 square kilometers cover the eight districts of Papua province. They are Biak-Numfor, Mimika,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.