X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Vatican has no automatic transfer of powers with pope absent

Pope Francis is still the supreme pontiff and fully in charge despite being in hospital after an operation

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: July 08, 2021 05:26 AM GMT

Updated: July 08, 2021 05:28 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Why Father Stan Swamy had to die

Jul 6, 2021
2

Jailed elderly Jesuit dies in hospital days before bail hearing

Jul 5, 2021
3

Death toll in Philippine military plane crash rises to 50

Jul 5, 2021
4

Indian Jesuit's body cremated under prison rules

Jul 7, 2021
5

Father Stan Swamy's tragic death challenges Church's silence

Jul 8, 2021
6

Pandemic surges across Cambodia's countryside

Jul 6, 2021
7

Death at sea: Thai slave masters show no mercy

Jul 7, 2021
8

Forced labor: Thailand put on US human trafficking watchlist

Jul 5, 2021
9

Outrage as elderly Indian Jesuit dies in detention

Jul 6, 2021
10

Are Morning Stars starting to fade in Papua?

Jul 7, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Vatican has no automatic transfer of powers with pope absent

The organization of the universal Catholic Church has a precise hierarchy, but there is no such thing as a "vice pope" who steps in when the reigning pontiff is traveling abroad, ill or under anesthesia.

Although hospitalized since July 4, when he underwent a three-hour surgery on his colon, Pope Francis is still the supreme pontiff and fully in charge.

Some news outlets, like the Italian agency ANSA, reported that with the pope in Rome's Gemelli hospital, "the cardinal camerlengo," or chamberlain, "has the task of administering the temporal goods of the Holy See."

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The current camerlengo is U.S. Cardinal Kevin J. Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life.

But according to the apostolic constitution, Universi Dominici Gregis, issued by St. John Paul II in 2007 and updated by then-Pope Benedict XVI in 2013, the camerlengo's duties begin only with the reported death of a pope.

"We are not in that situation," Bishop Juan Ignacio Arrieta, secretary of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts, told Catholic News Service July 7. "The pope is fully lucid; he can call anyone. If there is anything urgent, a person can go to him."

Neither the apostolic constitution nor the Code of Canon Law make provisions for an automatic transfer of any of the papal powers when a pope is away from the Vatican or incapacitated, he said.

With the pope in the hospital, officials of the Vatican and of the Diocese of Rome, whose bishop is the pope, continue with the responsibilities he delegated to them by appointing them in the first place.

Bishop Arrieta said Pope Francis can, at any time, delegate special powers to someone in the Roman Curia. But until and unless he does so, the "temporal affairs" of the Vatican are handled by the Secretariat of State.

Related News

Also Read

Pope Francis makes 'satisfactory' recovery from colon operation
Pope Francis makes 'satisfactory' recovery from colon operation
Vatican thanks seafarers for selfless work during pandemic
Vatican thanks seafarers for selfless work during pandemic
Vatican indicts Cardinal Becciu, officials involved in London deal
Vatican indicts Cardinal Becciu, officials involved in London deal
Letter from Rome: John Paul II's angry outburst at World Pride 2000
Letter from Rome: John Paul II's angry outburst at World Pride 2000
Vatican looks at ways to promote coronavirus vaccination
Vatican looks at ways to promote coronavirus vaccination
Faith, science can help people come closer to truth, pope says
Faith, science can help people come closer to truth, pope says

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Will Pope Francis become the first pope to visit North Korea?
Jul 8, 2021
Global Covid deaths pass 4 million as outbreaks surge in Asia
Jul 8, 2021
Pope asks India's Eastern Church to end liturgical division
Jul 8, 2021
Vietnam city imposes tough restrictions to tackle Covid-19
Jul 8, 2021
China slaps Tibetan monks with harsh jail sentences
Jul 8, 2021
Philippine bishops elect new conference president
Jul 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Father Stan Swamy's tragic death challenges Church's silence
Jul 8, 2021
Superstition and segregation define Indians' religious character
Jul 7, 2021
Are Morning Stars starting to fade in Papua?
Jul 7, 2021
Why Father Stan Swamy had to die
Jul 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: John Paul II's angry outburst at World Pride 2000
Jul 5, 2021

Features

Will Pope Francis become the first pope to visit North Korea?
Jul 8, 2021
Vietnamese sisters join the Covid front line
Jul 7, 2021
Death at sea: Thai slave masters show no mercy
Jul 7, 2021
Pakistani family drives spiritual journey with St. Thomas
Jul 6, 2021
Distressed Malaysians raise white flag for help during pandemic
Jul 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Protestants in Algeria get their occupied church back

Protestants in Algeria get their occupied church back
Are Catholic weddings a means of evangelization

Are Catholic weddings a means of evangelization?
Divorced remarried and the Communion line

Divorced, re-married and the Communion line
Catholic Church leaders in Honduras plead for stranded Haitian migrants

Catholic Church leaders in Honduras plead for stranded Haitian migrants
Stopping online hate speech

Stopping online hate speech
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 8 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 8 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Friday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Friday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me step out in faith

Lord, help me step out in faith
May their martyrdom teach the non-negotiable values

May their martyrdom teach the non-negotiable values
Sts. Augustine Zhao Rong and Companions | Saint of the Day

Sts. Augustine Zhao Rong and Companions | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.