News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican ex-employee's lawyer says manuscript is a mystery

Vatican described stolen manuscript as containing 16 numbered pages, while the one in Pergolizzi's possession has 36 pages
St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican City.

St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican City. (Photo: AFP)

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service
Published: June 11, 2024 05:50 AM GMT
Updated: June 11, 2024 06:07 AM GMT

The lawyer for the former Vatican employee accused of trying to sell St. Peter's Basilica an allegedly stolen 17th-century manuscript said the illustrated manuscript is different from one listed in the archives and later reported missing.

Angelo Coccìa, the lawyer, told Catholic News Service on June 10, that even the arrest warrant for his client, Alfio Maria Daniele Pergolizzi, showed doubt when it asserted the item

Pergolizzi attempted to sell what could "presumably be traced back" to a booklet purchased in 1879 for the archives of the Fabbrica di San Pietro, the office that oversees the upkeep of the basilica.

Pergolizzi was arrested by Vatican police on May 27 after a sting operation in which he delivered the manuscript to Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, archpriest of the basilica and president of the Fabbrica, in exchange for a check for 120,000 euros (about $130,700).

From 1995 to 2011, Pergolizzi worked for the Fabbrica, serving as a photo archivist and de facto communications officer. He founded a publishing house specializing in art books and after leaving the basilica and pursued publishing as a full-time career until the company declared bankruptcy in 2022 or 2023.

Coccìa said his client has been in a cell in the Vatican gendarmes' barracks since his arrest. The Vatican prosecutor interrogated Pergolizzi on May 27 and May 28 and had another session scheduled for June 10.

Coccìa said that at that appointment he would make a second formal petition for Pergolizzi's release.

The manuscript Pergolizzi had tried to sell to Cardinal Gambetti is called "Oro messo nelli bronzi" (Gold placed in the bronzes), Coccìa said, while the Vatican repeatedly referred to the missing or stolen manuscript, including in the arrest warrant, as "a manuscript titled, 'Little Book of gold.'"

The Vatican described its stolen manuscript as containing 16 numbered pages, Coccìa said, while the piece in Pergolizzi's possession has 36 pages and is not numbered.

The lawyer said Pergolizzi's manuscript appears to have been prepared by collaborators of Gian Lorenzo Bernini in 1633 to raise money to pay for the Baroque master's massive baldachin or canopy over the main altar in St. Peter's Basilica. The 36-page manuscript, Coccìa said, details weights and measurements for the gold Bernini wanted to use on the baldachin, drawings that illustrate where the gold would be placed and descriptions of how it would be affixed to the bronze canopy.

Pergolizzi claimed that in 2007 or 2008, Msgr. Vittorino Canciani, one of the canons of St. Peter's Basilica, asked him to evaluate the authenticity of the manuscript and its value. Later the priest gave him the manuscript, telling him that if he ever sold it, he should give some of the money to charities in Rome run by religious sisters. Msgr. Canciani died in 2014.

Because the manuscript was a gift, Coccìa said, Pergolizzi never had a certificate of ownership.

Coccìa said Msgr. Canciani had told his client that the manuscript was given to him by friends and was not the property of the Fabbrica. The theory of Pergolizzi and Bernini scholars he has worked with is that the manuscript was presented to Pope Urban VIII, who put it in his private collection, which then passed to his family -- the Barberini.

The Vatican prosecutor, however, said the manuscript was purchased in 1879 by the archivist of the Fabbrica and was listed as missing by the Fabbrica archivist in 1994. Then, the prosecutor said, in April Pergolizzi contacted the Fabbrica to ask if they had any document attesting to the existence of the "little book of gold."

Pergolizzi is counting on the testimony of Maria Grazia D'Amelio, a professor of architectural history and author of a 2021 book on Bernini and the gold for the baldachin, a book published by Pergolizzi's company and containing a facsimile of the 36-page manuscript.

Coccìa said that D'Amelio already has told the Vatican court that in her research in the Fabbrica's archives between 1979 and 2017 she never saw a trace of reference to the manuscript Pergolizzi had.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Apostolic Administrator Antony Pappusamy of Kuzhithurai, India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Van Toan Tran of Long Xuyen, Vietnam
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Bui Cong Trac of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Read More...
Archbishop
Apostolic Administrator Peter Soon-taek Chung of Pyongyang, Korea
Read More...
Latest News
Another international judge quits Hong Kong's top court
Another international judge quits Hong Kong's top court
Elderly parents of HK emigrants endure loneliness, depression
Elderly parents of HK emigrants endure loneliness, depression
About 400 million young kids violently disciplined at home: UNICEF
About 400 million young kids violently disciplined at home: UNICEF
Prayers, songs greet National Eucharistic Pilgrimage in US capital
Prayers, songs greet National Eucharistic Pilgrimage in US capital
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.