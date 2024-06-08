News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Vatican ex-employee arrested for trying to sell Bernini manuscript

Italian newspaper Domani first published news of arrest on June 6, and Vatican prosecutor's office later confirmed it
Vatican ex-employee arrested for trying to sell Bernini manuscript

People gather under the rain at St. Peter's square during Pope Francis Angelus prayer on June 2 in The Vatican. (Photo: AFP)

Justin McLellan, Catholic News Service
Published: June 08, 2024 06:23 AM GMT
Updated: June 08, 2024 06:29 AM GMT

A former employee of St. Peter's Basilica is in Vatican custody after allegedly being caught in a Vatican-orchestrated sting operation involving the sale of a manuscript by Italian baroque master Gian Lorenzo Bernini.

The suspect, a former employee of the Fabbrica di San Pietro -- the office responsible for the basilica's upkeep -- reportedly attempted to sell an 18-page manuscript, which had been missing from its archives, back to the basilica.

The Italian newspaper Domani first published news of the arrest June 6, and it was later confirmed by the Vatican prosecutor's office.

Though it is not clear where the manuscript was obtained, Domani reported that the suspect was arrested May 27 after a fabricated transaction in which Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, archpriest of St. Peter's Basilica, exchanged a check for 120,000 euros (about $130,700) for the manuscript. Upon leaving the meeting with the cardinal, the suspect was taken into custody, interrogated and arrested.

According to Vatican News, the manuscript is said to describe specifications for gilding the friezes on the more than 90-foot-tall baldachin, or canopy, that towers over the main altar of St. Peter's Basilica; the baldachin was designed and constructed by Bernini in the early 17th century.

The manuscript reappeared in 2021 when a photocopy of it was used in a book on Bernini. The suspect was the editor of the volume and after its publication began negotiations with the basilica to sell the manuscript, Vatican News reported.

It added that the suspect is currently being held in custody by the Vatican gendarmes and has undergone two interrogations. Alessandro Diddi, the Vatican's chief prosecutor, is expected reach a decision about the indictment during the week of June 10.

Bernini's giant bronze canopy is currently undergoing a massive restoration process ahead of the Holy Year 2025. While Mass is still celebrated at the altar, the baldachin will remain hidden behind scaffolding until the Holy Year begins Dec. 24.

