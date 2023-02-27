News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Vatican establishes ties with Oman

The Holy See’s expansion with the Muslim-majority Arab nations continues

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia (left) and Oman Ambassador Mohammed Al Hassan

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia (left) and Oman Ambassador Mohammed Al Hassan. (Photo: Vatican News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 27, 2023 11:15 AM GMT

Updated: February 27, 2023 11:28 AM GMT

The Vatican established diplomatic ties with the Sultanate of Oman, the Vatican said on Feb 23, which many see as part of the Church's widening links with Muslim-majority Arab nations.

The full diplomatic ties aim at “promoting mutual understanding and further strengthening friendship and cooperation,” the Vatican said in a statement on Feb. 23.

The Holy See and Oman expressed their conviction “that the establishment of diplomatic relations serves the common interests” of both nations, the press statement said.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, Holy See’s Permanent Observer to the United Nations, and Mohammed Al-Hassan, ambassador extraordinary of the Sultanate of Oman to the United Nations, signed the agreement in New York City, Vatican News reported.

The territory of Oman is part of the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia, with headquarters in Abu Dhabi, entrusted to the pastoral care of Capuchin Archbishop Paolo Martinelli.

Oman has four parishes and 12 priests.

The Church “through [its] priests and religious” hoped to “continue to contribute to the social welfare of the Sultanate [of Oman],” the press statement said.

With the inclusion of Oman, the Holy See now has a full diplomatic relationship with 182 nations. In addition to these, the Holy See has full diplomatic relations with the European Union and The Sovereign Military Order of Malta.

The Holy See also has relations of a special nature with Palestine.

Among the Asian nations, the Vatican does not have full diplomatic relations with Afghanistan, Bhutan, North Korea, Laos, Vietnam, Brunei, and Saudi Arabia.

Pope Francis visited Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates in 2019 and Bahrain in 2022.

The opening of a contact channel with Oman happened in 2017, after Indian Salesian priest Father Tom Uzhunnalil was abducted in Yemen in 2016, and was released after 18 months of imprisonment.

Oman played a crucial role in freeing Father Uzhunnalil and has maintained balanced relations with all parties to the conflict in Yemen and already has secured the release of several people abducted or missing from the war-torn country, media reports said.

The Sultanate of Oman is located in the southeastern part of the Arabian Peninsula, bordered by the United Arab Emirates to the northwest, Saudi Arabia to the west, and Yemen to the southwest, and the Arabian Sea.

Oman is an institutional monarchy with a basic law that declares Islam as the state religion and Sharia as the main source of legislation.

However, the freedom of religion is permitted within the law.

Oman has a population of around 4.5 million who live in an area of approximately 310,000 square kilometers, made up of mainly Arabs. There is also a significant percentage of foreign workers from Asian countries like the Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan in Oman.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Take time to consider social change during Lent Take time to consider social change during Lent
Indian priest, three nuns among six killed in road tragedy Indian priest, three nuns among six killed in road tragedy
Vatican establishes ties with Oman Vatican establishes ties with Oman
Bishops-team reports to Vatican on Indian cathedral desecration Bishops-team reports to Vatican on Indian cathedral desecration
Churches in Sri Lanka against postponing polls Churches in Sri Lanka against postponing polls
Asian leaders end synod preparations discussing ‘gaps’ Asian leaders end synod preparations discussing ‘gaps’
roundtable
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Changting

Diocese of Changting

Changting, situated in the western Fujian province, is the fifth-largest county of the province. It has a population of

Read more
Diocese of Masbate

Diocese of Masbate

In a land area of 7,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Masbate with its one

Read more
Diocese of Qingdao

Diocese of Qingdao

Qingdao Diocese covers seven districts (Chengyang, Huangdao, Laoshan, Licang, Jiaozhou, Shibei, Shinan and Sifang) and

Read more
Archdiocese of Jinan

Archdiocese of Jinan

Jinan Diocese covers 7 cities, 3 counties and manages 1 county city including: Shizhong District, Lixia District,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.