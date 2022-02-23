Vatican envoy lauds Vietnamese volunteers' care for Covid patients

Archbishop Marek Zalewski and Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang pose with participants for a photo at a meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on Feb. 20. (Photo: UCA News)

The pontifical representative to Vietnam has complimented religious volunteers in a northern diocese on their joining frontline forces in taking care of Covid-19 patients.

On Feb. 20, Singapore-based Archbishop Marek Zalewski, the non-resident representative of the Holy See to Vietnam, and Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang of Ho Chi Minh City met 400 priests and religious who voluntarily served at field hospitals for Covid-19 patients in the city.

Some 719 priests, deacons, sisters, brothers and seminarians from various congregations based in the city, which was the country’s epicenter of the pandemic, tended patients at nine hospitals for seven months.

Participants watched a 30-minute video on Catholics providing basic food for people in need and religious volunteers in medical gear working hard in hospitals, consoling and caring for patients, administering last sacraments to dying people, and holding funerals while the city was imposing movement restrictions and all people were isolated to contain the contagion.

Many were deeply moved to tears by the video.

Lovers of the Holy Cross Sister Cecillia Vo Thi Loan Anh, representing religious, said she learned valuable lessons from her serving at a hospital for one month.



“I had a new family whose members are patients, a new community that includes healthcare givers and volunteers from many religions, and wore medical clothes replacing my habit,” she said.

She and other volunteers worked hard and prayed everywhere instead of in chapels as they are in convents.

“Under the circumstances, we always carry in our hearts God’s love, with the baggage of love and service, bringing joy and hope to all people, especially the sick," she said.

“This is a special meeting as you are special,” Archbishop Zalewski said. “What you did for those patients and vulnerable people you did for Christ.”

The archbishop said he gratefully thanked them for making great sacrifices and doing courageous things during the pandemic.

He said he would share a copy of the video with Pope Francis and people in the Vatican to show them something interesting in the Vietnam Church, which is young and enthusiastic about making sacrifices. Not many countries have religious willingly serving Covid-19 patients like in Vietnam.

He said the local Church is able to read the signs of time and be present when it is necessary.

He has paid pastoral visits to four dioceses during his first visit to the Southeast Asian country for two years. He will make more regular visits to the country to meet Catholics and experience the beautiful missions they accomplish.

Archbishop Nang praised religious for loving patients. “Even though you may not have been able to cure their illness, you have eased their physical and spiritual pain, helping them find joy and comfort and to die in peace.”



The local Church gains high prestige and affection thanks to religious people's commitment to serving at field hospitals. “You testified for the Lord at a very difficult time and dared enter the heart of the epidemic, accept infection, and lay down your life for people you love. Your testimony is sublime and persuasive."

He said local authorities, healthcare workers and ordinary people hold religious volunteers in considerable respect.

Father Joseph Tran Hoa Hung, who is in charge of local religious, said the meeting was a marvelous opportunity for religious people to revive their wonderful memories during the pandemic.

“We received heartfelt messages of God’s love, solidarity with other people, human conditions and the real meaning of consecrated life,” he said.

At the end of the meeting, participants were given li xi or lucky money as Tet or Lunar New Year gifts from Archbishops Zalewski and Nang.