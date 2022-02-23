X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Vatican envoy lauds Vietnamese volunteers' care for Covid patients

Archbishop Marek Zalewski thanks volunteers for their courage and sacrifices during the pandemic

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

Published: February 23, 2022 03:09 AM GMT

Updated: February 23, 2022 05:51 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row

Feb 21, 2022
2

Why a mother tongue isn't enough in modern world

Feb 21, 2022
3

Come clean with UN, Papuan activist tells Indonesian govt

Feb 22, 2022
4

Covid surges as Cambodia counts cost of pandemic

Feb 21, 2022
5

Hun Sen expresses his frustration with Myanmar junta

Feb 22, 2022
6

The human cost of Indonesia's new capital

Feb 21, 2022
7

Indonesian mosques told to keep the noise down

Feb 21, 2022
8

Punjab election a test for Indian PM’s party

Feb 21, 2022
9

Synodal path on track in Philippines, says bishop

Feb 21, 2022
10

South Korea's cyberbullies drive victims to suicide

Feb 21, 2022
Support UCA News
Vatican envoy lauds Vietnamese volunteers' care for Covid patients

Archbishop Marek Zalewski and Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang pose with participants for a photo at a meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on Feb. 20. (Photo: UCA News)

The pontifical representative to Vietnam has complimented religious volunteers in a northern diocese on their joining frontline forces in taking care of Covid-19 patients.

On Feb. 20, Singapore-based Archbishop Marek Zalewski, the non-resident representative of the Holy See to Vietnam, and Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang of Ho Chi Minh City met 400 priests and religious who voluntarily served at field hospitals for Covid-19 patients in the city.

Some 719 priests, deacons, sisters, brothers and seminarians from various congregations based in the city, which was the country’s epicenter of the pandemic, tended patients at nine hospitals for seven months.

Participants watched a 30-minute video on Catholics providing basic food for people in need and religious volunteers in medical gear working hard in hospitals, consoling and caring for patients, administering last sacraments to dying people, and holding funerals while the city was imposing movement restrictions and all people were isolated to contain the contagion.

Many were deeply moved to tears by the video.

Lovers of the Holy Cross Sister Cecillia Vo Thi Loan Anh, representing religious, said she learned valuable lessons from her serving at a hospital for one month.

Under the circumstances, we always carry in our hearts God’s love, with the baggage of love and service, bringing joy and hope to all people, especially the sick

“I had a new family whose members are patients, a new community that includes healthcare givers and volunteers from many religions, and wore medical clothes replacing my habit,” she said.

She and other volunteers worked hard and prayed everywhere instead of in chapels as they are in convents.

“Under the circumstances, we always carry in our hearts God’s love, with the baggage of love and service, bringing joy and hope to all people, especially the sick," she said.

“This is a special meeting as you are special,” Archbishop Zalewski said. “What you did for those patients and vulnerable people you did for Christ.”

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The archbishop said he gratefully thanked them for making great sacrifices and doing courageous things during the pandemic.

He said he would share a copy of the video with Pope Francis and people in the Vatican to show them something interesting in the Vietnam Church, which is young and enthusiastic about making sacrifices. Not many countries have religious willingly serving Covid-19 patients like in Vietnam.

He said the local Church is able to read the signs of time and be present when it is necessary.

He has paid pastoral visits to four dioceses during his first visit to the Southeast Asian country for two years. He will make more regular visits to the country to meet Catholics and experience the beautiful missions they accomplish.

Archbishop Nang praised religious for loving patients. “Even though you may not have been able to cure their illness, you have eased their physical and spiritual pain, helping them find joy and comfort and to die in peace.”

We received heartfelt messages of God’s love, solidarity with other people, human conditions and the real meaning of consecrated life

The local Church gains high prestige and affection thanks to religious people's commitment to serving at field hospitals. “You testified for the Lord at a very difficult time and dared enter the heart of the epidemic, accept infection, and lay down your life for people you love. Your testimony is sublime and persuasive."

He said local authorities, healthcare workers and ordinary people hold religious volunteers in considerable respect.

Father Joseph Tran Hoa Hung, who is in charge of local religious, said the meeting was a marvelous opportunity for religious people to revive their wonderful memories during the pandemic.

“We received heartfelt messages of God’s love, solidarity with other people, human conditions and the real meaning of consecrated life,” he said.

At the end of the meeting, participants were given li xi or lucky money as Tet or Lunar New Year gifts from Archbishops Zalewski and Nang.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Duterte appointee to Philippine Supreme Court criticized
Duterte appointee to Philippine Supreme Court criticized
Philippine rights defender Sally Ujano is an unlikely terrorist
Philippine rights defender Sally Ujano is an unlikely terrorist
Indonesia's plan to divide Papuan provinces raises concern
Indonesia's plan to divide Papuan provinces raises concern
Indonesian cardinal tells Catholics to uphold human dignity
Indonesian cardinal tells Catholics to uphold human dignity
Hun Sen wants to appoint Cambodian Muslims to higher office
Hun Sen wants to appoint Cambodian Muslims to higher office
Attacks dampen hopes for peace talks in southern Thailand
Attacks dampen hopes for peace talks in southern Thailand
Support Us

Latest News

Duterte appointee to Philippine Supreme Court criticized
Feb 24, 2022
Philippine rights defender Sally Ujano is an unlikely terrorist
Feb 24, 2022
Indonesia's plan to divide Papuan provinces raises concern
Feb 24, 2022
Pakistani clerics declare violence over blasphemy un-Islamic
Feb 24, 2022
Indonesian cardinal tells Catholics to uphold human dignity
Feb 24, 2022
Christian Miss Pakistan prefers charity to glamour
Feb 24, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Philippine rights defender Sally Ujano is an unlikely terrorist
Feb 24, 2022
The most precious resource of all
Feb 23, 2022
Remembering the Philippines' 1986 People Power Revolution
Feb 22, 2022
Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row
Feb 21, 2022
Letter from Rome: Cleric in sex abuse case crashes Vatican conference
Feb 21, 2022

Features

A mission to prevent lonely deaths in South Korea
Feb 24, 2022
Hong Kong bishop stresses dialogue in troubled region
Feb 24, 2022
A true sister of mercy
Feb 23, 2022
Pakistan's Servant of God inspires Catholics to confront terror
Feb 22, 2022
Shadowy messengers deliver threats to Hong Kong civil society
Feb 22, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
How Putin is exploiting Orthodox rivalries in Ukraine

How Putin is exploiting Orthodox rivalries in Ukraine
Ukraine a European response

Ukraine, a European response
A threat to justice everywhere

A threat to justice everywhere
Rural missionaries help financially empower African women

Rural missionaries help financially empower African women
Pope invites everyone to make Ash Wednesday a day of prayer fasting for peace in Ukraine

Pope invites everyone to make Ash Wednesday a day of prayer, fasting for peace in Ukraine
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.