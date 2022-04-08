Timor Leste

Vatican envoy gives Ramadan message to Timor-Leste Muslims

Monsignor Marco Sprizzi conveys greetings from pope, praises relationship community has with Catholics

Monsignor Marco Sprizzi, chargé d'affaires at the apostolic nunciature in Timor-Leste presents a document containing a message from the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue to Haji Abdullah Said Sagran, a Muslim elder in An-Nur Mosque in Dili on April 8.

By Ryan Dagur, Jakarta Published: April 08, 2022 09:30 AM GMT Updated: April 08, 2022 09:53 AM GMT

The Vatican's envoy to Catholic-majority Timor-Leste has delivered a Ramadan message to the country’s Muslims, in which he expressed appreciation for the minority group's commitment to peace.

Monsignor Marco Sprizzi, the chargé d'affaires at the apostolic nunciature visited An-Nur Mosque, one of the largest mosques in Dili on April 8 and met with Muslim leaders.

Father Angelo Salshina, representative of Dili Archdiocese and chairman of the Timor-Leste Religious Tourism Association accompanied him on the visit.

Msgr. Sprizzi said he was offering Ramadan greetings from Pope Francis. He also presented a document containing a message from the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue to Haji Abdullah Said Sagran, a Muslim elder.

The message entitled "Christians and Muslims: Sharing joys and sorrows" alluded to the joy of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr which was taking place in the midst of sorrow caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our hope, dear Muslim brothers and sisters, is that we continue sharing the joys and sorrows of all our neighbors and friends because God's love embraces every person and the entire universe," the message read.

"As a sign of our shared humanity and the fraternity that flows from it, we wish you a peaceful and fruitful Ramadan and a joyful celebration of 'Id al-Fitr," it added.

Father Salshina told UCA News that Msgr. Sprizzi also expressed his appreciation for Muslims in Timor Leste "because of the high spirit of tolerance with Catholics...that they can live in harmony and peace."

He also said that Msgr. Sprizzi reiterated the pope's intention to visit this year, although the date has yet to be confirmed.

"He emphasized that interfaith dialogue is one part of the pope's visitation program," Father Salshina said.

Haji Abduullah Inacio Antonio Soares, the Vice President of the Timor-Leste Muslim Community said, “we are very happy to receive the message from Pope Francis.”

"This is the first time since Timor-Leste's independence that the Vatican has conveyed a Ramadan message directly to us East Timorese Muslims," he told UCA News.

"We express our gratitude to the representatives of the Vatican and also extend our greetings to the Holy Father at the Vatican," he said.

He said the Muslim community has a harmonious relationship with the Catholic Church in Timor-Leste, which is supported by a democratic government.

“Here, we can overcome religious barriers because of a strong kinship. There are quite a number of families whose members follow different religions, including mine, where there are Catholics and some Protestants,” he said.

Talking about the pope's visit, he said "we are also very enthusiastic, as are Catholics."

“The history of Timor-Leste cannot be separated from the Catholic Church itself, especially the Vatican's role. We are very happy that a pope will visit our land for a second time after the visit of Pope John Paul II in 1989,” he said.

Muslims make up less than 1 percent of Timor-Leste's 1.3 million people.

