Vatican endogamy probe sought against Indian archbishops

Archbishops Mathew Moolakkatt and Joseph Pamplany are accused of perpetuating the centuries-old practice

Justin John poses for an engagement photo with his would-be wife Vijimol Shaji at St. Francis Xavier’s Church under Tellicherry archdiocese on April 17. (Photo: UCAN File)

An India-based Catholic group has called on the Vatican to launch a probe against two archbishops in the Eastern rite Syro Malabar Church for practicing endogamy and denying a Church marriage to a couple.

Action against Archbishop Mathew Moolakkatt of Kottayam Knanaya and Archbishop Joseph Pamplany of Tellicherry was sought by the Global Knanaya Reform Movement which opposes endogamy in the Knanaya Church, affiliated to the southern Kerala-based Syro Malabar Church.

In their complaint, the group accused the prelates of refusing to solemnize the marriage of Justin John, a member of Kottayam Knanaya archdiocese with Vijimol Shaji, a member of Tellicherry archdiocese.

“We filed the petition through the nunciature in India and got confirmation of its acceptance,” Biju Uthup, vice-president of the forum and one among the two signatories of the petition, told UCA News.

Kottayam Knanya archdiocese was created exclusively for the Knanaya Christian community in 1911, whose members claim to be descendants of Jewish Christians from Cana in Galilee, who migrated to Kerala in the 4th century.

Members are prohibited from marrying outside the community to maintain “the purity of blood” and violators are expelled from the close-knit community.

The practice in the archdiocese, a diocese until 2005, is at least 17 centuries old, according to Church officials.

The Vatican has time and again opposed the practice and on April 30, 2021, a lower court in Kerala directed the archdiocese not to discriminate against its members who married from outside the archdiocese.

In the five-page complaint, addressed to Pope Francis and Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, prefect of the Apostolic Signatura, the highest judicial body in the Vatican, Uthup accused Archbishop Pamplany of clandestinely attempting to take away John's membership in Kottayam archdiocese by making him a member of Tellicherry archdiocese, where John was staying.

Without John's knowledge, the prelate asked one of his parish priests to issue a membership certificate to weaken his case to have a Church marriage in his Kottayam archdiocese, defying the centuries-old practice.

“Once he is a member of Tellicherry archdiocese his claim of being a member of Kottayam Knanaya archdiocese will become invalid,” observed Uthup.

“We have an audio recording to prove our charges against Archbishop Pamplany”, he said.

The aim was to make John “a laughing stock” among the public, alleged Uthup.

In March, the archdiocese petitioned the Kerala High Court, the top court in the state, and pleaded for a stay order.

The court, however, rejected the appeal and ordered the archdiocese to comply with the lower court order.

But the archdiocese still refused to heed the order, forcing John to file a contempt case against the prelate on Aug. 25.

In his Dec. 12 petition, Uthup accused Archbishop Moolakkat of filing wrong information in the country's top court under oath in connection with the contempt case against him.

After the Church wedding was denied, the couple symbolically married in May in front of a closed church in the presence of 1,000 guests.

