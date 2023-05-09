News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Vatican directs Indian Church to settle dispute

Syro-Malabar Church is believed to have received clear instructions to end the five-decade-long liturgical row

Vatican directs Indian Church to settle dispute

Catholics from Ernakulam-Angamali archdiocese protested in front of St.Peter's Square on May 4 demanding recognition for their traditional Mass and solutions to other issues plaguing the archdiocese, when the Permanent Synod of their Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church met Vatican officials. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 09, 2023 09:06 AM GMT

Updated: May 09, 2023 10:16 AM GMT

A liturgical dispute that has been plaguing India’s Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church could be resolved soon, said officials after their Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry and top officials returned from a visit to the Vatican this week.

Cardinal Alencherry and four members of the Church’s Permanent Synod held detailed discussions with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the secretary of state and Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches on May 4 to amicably settle the five-decade-long liturgy dispute.

“We presented to them the situation in the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly. They listened to us and made an assessment of the situation. The results of the meeting will come in due course,” Cardinal Alencherry said in a statement issued on May 8.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

Father Antony Vadakkekara, the Syro-Malabar Church spokesman called the meeting “very fruitful.”

The top Vatican officials “gave appropriate directions to the Permanent Synod to move towards a lasting solution to the liturgy dispute in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese during the meeting,” Vadakkekara told UCA News on May 8.

“The Synod of Syro-Malabar will implement them at the opportune time,” he said but refused to disclose details of the directions given to the permanent synod. The priest said the directions “will be disclosed to the public after meeting the synod.”

"Avoid public comments and speculations which would further disturb the unity of our Church"

He also said more reconciliatory measures would be adopted to settle the dispute rather than further aggravate or deepen wounds.

The crisis began when the majority of priests and laity in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, the seat of the Major Archbishop, refused to accept the Order of the Mass, which the Church’s synod wanted all its 35 dioceses to follow.

The synod-approved Mass wants priests to face the altar during Eucharistic prayers, but Ernakulam-Angamaly priests wanted to continue facing the people throughout the Mass.

Alenhcerry cautioned his people against any public comments over the dispute. “I request you also to avoid public comments and speculations which would further disturb the unity of our Church,” his statement said amid speculation about the bifurcation of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese as a means to a solution.

Critics of Alencherry say the simmering liturgical dispute was revived in 2021 as part of a strategy to divert attention from a land sale controversy, in which Alencherry is entangled.

The majority of some 500 priests and representatives of some 500,000 lay people in the archdiocese accuse Alencherry of being responsible for selling several plots of archdiocesan land at de-valued rates and incurring a loss of some US$10 million. They insist on recovering the losses from Alencherry, who authorized the sales as archbishop.

"It was not the usual practice of the Supreme Tribunal to reply to such an email"

In June 2021 the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches in an order authorized the Permanent Synod to complete the restitution by selling two plots of the land, which the cardinal reportedly bought while selling other plots.

The archdiocesan canonical bodies appealed against the order of the dicastery to the Apostolic Signatura, the supreme tribunal in the Vatican. However, the Vatican’s top court on Jan. 31 dismissed that appeal.

A section of the media began to publicize the Apostolic Signatura dismissing the appeal of the archdiocesan priests as the Vatican giving a clean chit to Alecncherry, which prompted the priests to seek clarification from the Signatura.

The chancery of the Apostolic Signatura in a rare clarification issued to archdiocesan official Father Varghese Perumayan on April 26 said, it “did not in any way enter into the merits or even examine the legitimacy of the real estate deal made by Cardinal Alencherry …[but] declared an end to the case based purely on procedural technical grounds.”

The chancery also made it clear that it was not the usual practice of the Supreme Tribunal to reply to such an email, but it did so considering it as “an exceptional case owing to its importance.”

The Syro-Malabar Church traces its faith to St. Thomas the Apostle, who according to a tradition evangelized the western Indian coast. With some 5.5 million Catholics, it is the second largest Eastern rite Church in the world after the Ukrainian Church.

Besides Alencherry, other members of the Permanent Synod that visited the Vatican include Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, Archbishop Mathew Moolakkatt, Archbishop Joseph Pamplany and Archbishop Joseph Perumthottam.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Asian theology should consider local realities, heritage: experts Asian theology should consider local realities, heritage: experts
2 Indian priests arrested during raid on orphanage 2 Indian priests arrested during raid on orphanage
Do childless adults in Japan face parental harassment? Do childless adults in Japan face parental harassment?
Myanmar Church prays for peace as junta airstrikes continue Myanmar Church prays for peace as junta airstrikes continue
HK Christian group accused of same-sex conversion therapy HK Christian group accused of same-sex conversion therapy
Korean Church holds life concert for death penalty abolition Korean Church holds life concert for death penalty abolition
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Lahore

Archdiocese of Lahore

The Archdiocese of Lahore is a major Catholic Church territory in Punjab province and the oldest diocese in the

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaotong

Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaotong

In a land area of approximately 23,021 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Diocese of Pingliang

Diocese of Pingliang

The diocese of Pingliang covers the cities of Pingliang and Qingyang. There are 2 districts and 13 some counties under

Read more
Diocese of Butuan

Diocese of Butuan

In a land area of 11,276.85 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the City of Butuan and the civil Provinces

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.