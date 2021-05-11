X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Vatican dicastery aims for 'excommunication of mafias'

A new working group has been established by the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Published: May 11, 2021 05:42 AM GMT

Updated: May 11, 2021 05:58 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China

May 9, 2021
2

Malaysian Christians lose 'frivolous' lawsuit against Muslim politician

May 10, 2021
3

Repealing blasphemy laws impossible, Pakistani Christians told

May 10, 2021
4

Letter from Rome: No stopping pope's push for synodality

May 9, 2021
5

Vietnam Catholics suspend services to contain Covid-19

May 8, 2021
6

Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan

May 10, 2021
7

South Korean Church opposes legal recognition of 'cohabitation'

May 11, 2021
8

Senior Indonesian ecumenical figure dies at 87

May 10, 2021
9

Cambodian farmers destroy their crops

May 10, 2021
10

Philippine church bells toll for presidential poll

May 10, 2021
Support UCA News
Vatican dicastery aims for 'excommunication of mafias'

Blessed Rosario Livatino. (Photo: vaticannews

Marking the beatification of an Italian judge murdered by the mafia, a Vatican office announced the formation of a working group on "the excommunication of mafias."

The group, working under the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, plans to continue and expand work begun by the dicastery in 2018 when it launched an international network against organized crime and corruption.

The dicastery announced the working group May 8, the day of the beatification of Blessed Rosario Livatino, an anti-mafia judge martyred in 1990 by four members of the crime syndicate known as Cosa Nostra.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

During a trip to Sicily three years later, St. John Paul II met with Livatino's parents. At the end of a Mass there, he made global headlines when he decried the suffering and death the mafia had sown, declaring: "In the name of Christ, I say to those responsible: Convert! One day you will face the judgment of God!"

Pope Benedict XVI, during a 2010 visit to Palermo, described the mafia as "a path of death," and Pope Francis, during a 2014 visit to Calabria, said members of the Mafia "are not in communion with God; they are excommunicated."

Vittorio V. Alberti, who is coordinating the working group on behalf of the dicastery, said that while the pope has said mafiosi are excommunicated and many bishops in Italy and other countries have denied public funerals to notorious members of organized crime syndicates, "we became aware that in the social teaching of church, in canon law and in the catechism there is no mention of the excommunication of mafiosi," so the dicastery wanted to establish a group to help bishops around the world apply the teaching of the popes.

Blessed Livatino, a martyred judge, devoted much of his professional life to rooting out the mafia

The group also will promote initiatives to help all Catholics understand that there can never be "any possible compromise" between the church and organized crime, Alberti told Vatican News.

The beatification of Blessed Livatino, a martyred judge who devoted much of his professional life to rooting out the mafia, "sends a very powerful message to affirm that the mafia has nothing to do with the Gospel and therefore with the church," Alberti said. The dicastery wants "to affirm once and for all that it is not possible to belong to the mafia and be part of the church."

The members of the working group include Archbishop Michele Pennisi of Monreale, Italy; Giuseppe Pignatone, president of the tribunal of Vatican City State; Father Luigi Ciotti, president of Libera, an association that coordinates the work of anti-mafia groups; Rosy Bindi, former president of the Italian parliament's anti-mafia commission; Father Raffaele Grimaldi, head of the Italian government's prison chaplain service; Father Marcello Cozzi, a professor at Rome's Pontifical Lateran University long involved in efforts to fight poverty and mafia affiliation; and Msgr. Ioan Alexandru Pop, an official at the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts.

Related News

Also Read

Vatican conference examines ways to improve global health
Vatican conference examines ways to improve global health
Reform aims to carry Gospel mission forward, says pope
Reform aims to carry Gospel mission forward, says pope
Pope prays for mothers, Afghan terror attack victims
Pope prays for mothers, Afghan terror attack victims
Letter from Rome: No stopping pope's push for synodality
Letter from Rome: No stopping pope's push for synodality
Mystery surrounds coronavirus secrets, Vatican event told
Mystery surrounds coronavirus secrets, Vatican event told
Papal vaccine campaigns offered punishments 200 years ago
Papal vaccine campaigns offered punishments 200 years ago

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

When secularism in India is on a roller coaster
May 11, 2021
Court date set for deposed Myanmar leader Suu Kyi
May 11, 2021
Missionary of mountains dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan
May 11, 2021
South Korean Church opposes legal recognition of 'cohabitation'
May 11, 2021
Church leaders laud Indian court move amid raging pandemic deaths
May 11, 2021
Manila church creates Covid memorial wall for victims
May 11, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

When secularism in India is on a roller coaster
May 11, 2021
Letter from Rome: No stopping pope's push for synodality
May 9, 2021
Join Cardinal Bo in praying for China
May 9, 2021
Christians in Nepal persecuted by religious and political decree
May 7, 2021
Modi blamed for inaction amid India's pandemic crisis
May 7, 2021

Features

Food for thought as Indonesian Catholics serve Muslims at Ramadan
May 10, 2021
Rome's traditional religious workshops struggle amid pandemic
May 9, 2021
Get me out of here, say frustrated young Thais
May 7, 2021
Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
May 6, 2021
Building Christ-centered marriage and family life in Singapore
May 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
A year before Filipinos choose a new president the Church calls for action

A year before Filipinos choose a new president, the Church calls for action
Church leaders call for peace as violence escalates in Holy Land

Church leaders call for peace as violence escalates in Holy Land
Theology is at a turning point says leading Catholic thinker

Theology is at a turning point, says leading Catholic thinker
The Jerusalem knot

The Jerusalem knot
The Vatican moves to excommunicate the Mafiosi

The Vatican moves to excommunicate the Mafiosi
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 11 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 11 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixth Week of Easter
Lord, help me listen to Your Spirit

Lord, help me listen to Your Spirit
May all people realize we live in God

May all people realize we live in God
Sts. Nereus and Achilleus; St. Pancras | Saint of the Day

Sts. Nereus and Achilleus; St. Pancras | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.