Vatican delegate's mission questioned in Indian Church

Rival group questions the visiting pontifical delegate’s appointment letter and terms of reference

Priests of Ernakulam-Angamly archdiocese meeting on Aug. 8 to decide if they should continue to cooperate with Archbishop Cyril Vasil, the Pontifical Delegate appointed to find a solution to the protracted liturgical dispute. (Photo: supplied)

The appointment of a Vatican representative, who arrived to help find a solution to the lingering liturgical dispute in India’s eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church, has turned controversial after a section of Catholics maintained that his papal delegation itself is suspect.

Jesuit Archbishop Cyril Vasil of Slovakia arrived at the Church’s base in southern Kerala state on Aug. 4. But a group of Catholics in the Church’s Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese say his letter of appointment from the Vatican is not made available to the archdiocese, nor published anywhere.

Father Antony Vadakkekara, the Church’s spokesperson on Aug. 6 released an unsigned “note” issued by the Vatican Nunciature in India. It said Pope Francis has named Vasil “as his Pontifical Delegate for Eparchy of Ernakulm-Agamaly,” the center of the liturgical dispute.

The note issued by the Nunciature "is not an appointment letter. It has no proper details such as name and signature of the appointing authority, office, and terms and conditions” of the appointment, Riju Kanjookaran, the spokesperson of the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT) told UCA News on Aug.7.

The AMT, a forum of priests, religious and lay people in the Archdiocese spearheads the protest against the uniform mode of Mass adopted by the Church's Synod. They insist on continuing with their 50-year-old Mass form, where celebrants face people throughout the celebration.

Catholics in the archdiocese, the seat of Church’s Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry, say their form of Mass should be allowed as a “liturgical variant” as they have been following it since 1970.

“Archbishop Vasil is not a Pontifical Delegate for us."

They refused to accept a synod-approved Mass, which wants celebrants to face the altar during Eucharistic prayer. It, AMT leaders maintain, is archaic and against the spirit of the Second Vatican Council.

The AMT leaders also say land deals signed by Alencherry, as the head of their archdiocese, allegedly incurred a loss of US$10 million to the archdiocese. The simmering liturgical dispute was revived to cover up the financial mismanagement, they allege.

AMT leaders assert Vasil is no Pontifical Delegate.

“No proper appointment letter (of Vasil) is released in any of Vatican’s official sites or from Apostolic Nunciature in India,” said Shaiju Antony, another leader of the AMT.

“Archbishop Vasil is not a Pontifical Delegate for us,” he asserted.

UCA News contacted Apostolic Nunciature in India through two e-mails on Aug. 6 and 7 seeking clarification on the appointment. But the Nunciature has not yet responded to the emails.

A former priest-official of the Apostolic Nunciature in India told UCA News that “generally when the Pope appoints a Delegate, it is done on his letterhead with seal and signature.”

In some cases, the Pope also delegates it “to the concerned Dicastery for issuing such orders under his instruction,” he said.

But the “note" from the Nunciature “does not even carry a signature to know who issued it at all.” Documents of such appointments should be in the public domain. “There is no need to hide them from the public,” he explained.

Vasil says he was appointed to bring in liturgical uniformity

An archdiocesan priest told UCA News that after initial reluctance Vasil showed them a letter written in Italian, but “refused to disclose the terms and conditions of his appointment on the plea that it was for his reference.”

“The letter Archbishop Vasil showed was issued from the Congregation for the Oriental Churches and not from the Pope directly as was claimed by him,” the priest further told UCA News on Aug 8.

Vasil comes to Kerala amid escalating disputes over liturgy as well as financial administration in the Church, which placed Alencherry and the Synod of Bishops against the clergy and laity in Ernakulam-Angamaly. Vasil was reportedly appointed to dialogue and help find a solution.

“Our delegates met Archbishop Vasil. He is not ready to listen to us, instead, he wants us to simply comply with the uniform Mass adopted by the Synod. It leaves no scope for any further discussion or dialogue,” Kanjookaran said.

Vasil issued a pastoral letter on Aug 5, asking Catholics in the Archdiocese to pray for his special mission. It said the pope appointed him to implement the “Synodal decision on the uniform mode of celebration."

“Now where is the scope for dialogue?” asks an archdiocesan priest, who did not want to be named.

The AMT was skeptical ever since Vasil was announced as Pontifical Delegate in July.

“Archbishop Vasil only insisted on implementing uniform Mass."

It accused Vasil of being "instrumental in whitewashing a land scam involving Cardinal Alencherry and the expulsion of two auxiliary bishops from the archbishop’s house without the knowledge of the Vatican and Pope Francis," it said in a July 31 statement.

Archbishop Vasil studied in Rome with Archbishop Andrews Thazhath of Trichur, who is currently serving as apostolic administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese. The insistence of Thazhath to implement the Syond-approved Mass led to clashes and the closure of the archdiocesan cathedral last December.

“Now it is clear that Archbishop Vasil is not here as a neutral person appointed by Pope Francis, but as an agent of Archbishop Thazhath to implement the uniform Mass as the latter failed to do it,” Antony said.

Father Kuriakose Mundadan, secretary of the council of priests, said they expected the papal delegate to give them “enough space to share our problems in adopting uniform Mass and giving a clear picture of ground realities existing in the Archdiocese. But nothing is happening.”

“Archbishop Vasil only insisted on implementing uniform Mass and was not interested in any dialogue,” Father Mundan told UCA News on Aug. 8.

He said they will decide “whether [to] continue any dialogue with Archbishop Vasil after consulting the priests, religious and the faithful soon.”

The five-decade-old liturgical dispute was revived in August 2021 when the Synod decided to implement its 1999 decision for uniformity in liturgical celebration across all 35 dioceses of the Church.

The synod ordered all dioceses to comply with its order. Barring the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese all the others have implemented it

The Church has some 5 million Catholics and half a million of them in the archdiocese.

