News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Vatican defrocks Lebanese priest convicted of child abuse

Mansour Labaky, 82, resides in Lebanon which does not extradite its nationals

The Vatican has demoted Mansour Labaky, an 82-year-old Lebanese priest, to

The Vatican has demoted Mansour Labaky, an 82-year-old Lebanese priest, to "secular status" after he was found guilty in France of sexually assaulting children.

AFP, Beirut

By AFP, Beirut

Published: September 28, 2022 05:40 AM GMT

Updated: September 28, 2022 05:47 AM GMT

An elderly Lebanese priest found guilty in France of sexually assaulting children has been defrocked by the Vatican, the Assembly of Catholic Patriarchs and Bishops of Lebanon said Tuesday.

APECL said it was notified of the Vatican's decision to demote Mansour Labaky to "secular status".

"We pray... for the victims of sexual assault," it said.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

In 2021, a French court sentenced Labaky to 15 years in prison after convicting him in absentia for sexually abusing girls in a dormitory he opened and managed for Lebanese orphans in Douvres-la-Delivrande in the Normandy region of northern France between 1991 and 1998.

Labaky, 82, resides in Lebanon which does not extradite its nationals.

An international arrest warrant was issued against him in April 2016, but Beirut has not taken action.

Labaky has repeatedly denied the charges against him.

A Lebanese rights group, Legal Agenda, welcomed the APECL announcement as the "first acknowledgement" by the church in Lebanon of Mansour's offenses and called for an "end to the system of impunity for the clergy."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Sri Lankan activists demand truth about Easter attack Sri Lankan activists demand truth about Easter attack
Catholics back clean-up of Indonesia’s tainted judiciary Catholics back clean-up of Indonesia’s tainted judiciary
Landmine-free Cambodia still doable by 2025 Landmine-free Cambodia still doable by 2025
Indian family seeks dismissal of priest accused of abuse Indian family seeks dismissal of priest accused of abuse
Banned Indian group 'chopped off Catholic’s hand' Banned Indian group 'chopped off Catholic’s hand'
Cambodian Catholics, Buddhists honor ancestors Cambodian Catholics, Buddhists honor ancestors
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Celebrating gay relationships in church is actually quite Catholic

Celebrating gay relationships in church is actually quite Catholic

Jesuit professor at University of Louvain explains recent decision by the Flemish bishops

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.