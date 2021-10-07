X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Vatican court clears two priests in sex abuse case

The clergymen were accused of sexually abusing a younger student at St. Pius X Pre-Seminary between 2007 and 2012

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: October 07, 2021 05:42 AM GMT

Updated: October 07, 2021 05:44 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia's Covid numbers drop after altering testing strategy

Oct 4, 2021
2

China accelerates Sinicization of Catholic Church

Oct 5, 2021
3

Indian Christians demand action against church attackers

Oct 5, 2021
4

The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague

Oct 4, 2021
5

Cambodian karaoke workers 'pressured into abortions'

Oct 5, 2021
6

US lawmakers unveil bill to punish Myanmar junta

Oct 6, 2021
7

Widodo kicks off month-long virtual Bible festival 

Oct 4, 2021
8

Suspected Muslim insurgents attack train in southern Thailand

Oct 5, 2021
9

Vietnamese priest faces state ire over Covid fund criticism

Oct 6, 2021
10

India's indigenous Society of Pilar holds diaconate ordination

Oct 4, 2021
Support UCA News
Vatican court clears two priests in sex abuse case

The judges of the Vatican City State criminal court face dozens of lawyers in a makeshift Vatican courtroom on July 27. (Photo: AFP)

A Vatican court has cleared two priests involved in a controversial sex abuse case at a minor seminary once located at the Vatican.

Handing down the verdicts on Oct. 6, Giuseppe Pignatone, president of the Vatican City State criminal court, said the court acquitted Father Gabriele Martinelli, who was accused of abusing another student from 2007 to 2012 when he studied at the St. Pius X Pre-Seminary, because "he was younger than 16" when most of the alleged abuse occurred.

Although he and his alleged victim -- known in court documents as L.G. -- were under the age of 18 when the abuse allegedly began, prosecutors had accused him of continuing to abuse the younger student until Martinelli was 20.

In addition, the court absolved Father Martinelli of the "crimes of aggravated rape and aggravated lewd acts" that allegedly occurred after the age of 18 due "to lack of evidence" and the expiration of the statute of limitations.

In a statement to the press, the court said the trial established "that sexual relations of various kinds and intensities" occurred between the defendant and the accuser "and that they actually lasted for the whole of the above-mentioned five-year period" when the young men were at the minor seminary. However, the court said, "there is no proof that the victim was forced into such relations by the defendant with the contested violence or threats."

The court cited "significant contradictions" in statements made by the defendant and in telephone messages he exchanged with Father Martinelli later as making it impossible to establish the priest's guilt "beyond reasonable doubt."

One couldn't say beyond any reasonable doubt because here the doubts were plenty

The Vatican criminal court also cleared Msgr. Enrico Radice, the former rector of the St. Pius X Pre-Seminary, who, if convicted, would have faced four years in prison for "aiding and abetting sexual violence."

Msgr. Radice was accused by Vatican prosecutors of hindering the investigation into the abuse allegations, including allegedly lying to Vatican investigators in 2018 when he affirmed with absolute certainty that he had no knowledge of sexual acts ever taking place at the seminary while he was rector.

The former rector was found not guilty of forging the signature of Bishop Diego Colletti of Como in a letter vouching for Father Martinelli's suitability for ordination. The court said that the letter in question was irrelevant to the accusations against him.

The Diocese of Como, which owns the seminary, and the Opera Don Folci, the religious institution that runs it, also were accused of failing to protect the young students. However, the verdict did not include any judgment against the two institutions.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Speaking to journalists after the verdict, Rita Claudia Baffioni, Father Martinelli's lawyer, lauded the decision, noting that "there were infinite gaps" in the prosecution's accusations, including the fact that no witnesses called to testify saw the alleged abuse.

"One couldn't say beyond any reasonable doubt because here the doubts were plenty," she said.

Agnese Camilli, a lawyer for the St. Pius X Pre-Seminary, said the verdict vindicated Msgr. Radice, who she said was known for going out of his way to help students at the school, "especially the most needy, in a material, spiritual and moral way."

The ruling, which came nearly a year after the trial began, brings an end to one of the most the controversial sex abuse cases within the Vatican walls.

During the trial, several former students said they experienced an "unhealthy" environment at the seminary, including witnessing inappropriate behavior,

In May, Pope Francis ordered the minor seminary to move to a new location in Rome before classes begin in the autumn.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pope thanks world's teachers for their dedication, sacrifice
Pope thanks world's teachers for their dedication, sacrifice
Lawyers 'surprised' by Vatican prosecution's request at fraud trial
Lawyers 'surprised' by Vatican prosecution's request at fraud trial
Hostility, conflict are fruits of devil, pope tells Vatican police
Hostility, conflict are fruits of devil, pope tells Vatican police
Pope to launch synodal process with Mass in St. Peter's Basilica
Pope to launch synodal process with Mass in St. Peter's Basilica
Pope encourages youngsters to create healthier new economy
Pope encourages youngsters to create healthier new economy
Letter from Rome: The pope's dance with women in the Church
Letter from Rome: The pope's dance with women in the Church
Support Us

Latest News

Merkel meets pope, Draghi in farewell visit to Rome
Oct 7, 2021
Myanmar junta chief faces exclusion from ASEAN summit
Oct 7, 2021
Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church
Oct 7, 2021
Indonesia ordains new bishop in Padang
Oct 7, 2021
Diaconate ordinations held amid turmoil in Myanmar
Oct 7, 2021
Filipino doctors want truth behind Covid corruption claims
Oct 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Farewell to nuclear arms?
Oct 5, 2021
Priests must know their sheep as pandemic wreaks mental havoc
Oct 5, 2021
The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021
No more impunity for child rapists in the Philippines
Oct 4, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's dance with women in the Church
Oct 4, 2021

Features

Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church
Oct 7, 2021
Pakistan's jobless Christian youths told to stop complaining
Oct 7, 2021
Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics
Oct 6, 2021
Korean Church's military mission needs revitalization
Oct 5, 2021
Myanmar resistance fighters drag military into bloody stalemate
Oct 2, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope and Germanys Merkel discuss COVID19 migration at the Vatican

Pope and Germany’s Merkel discuss COVID-19, migration at the Vatican
Liberation theologian Pablo Richard was source of life and hope for many Latin Americans

Liberation theologian Pablo Richard was "source of life and hope" for many Latin Americans
Legion of Christ accused of hiding 295 million from the Vatican

Legion of Christ accused of hiding $295 million from the Vatican
Expert says Africa also needs to face sex abuse within the Church

Expert says Africa also needs to face sex abuse within the Church
A moment of shame

A moment of shame
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.