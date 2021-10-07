Vatican court clears two priests in sex abuse case

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service
Updated: October 07, 2021 05:44 AM GMT
The judges of the Vatican City State criminal court face dozens of lawyers in a makeshift Vatican courtroom on July 27. (Photo: AFP)
A Vatican court has cleared two priests involved in a controversial sex abuse case at a minor seminary once located at the Vatican.
Handing down the verdicts on Oct. 6, Giuseppe Pignatone, president of the Vatican City State criminal court, said the court acquitted Father Gabriele Martinelli, who was accused of abusing another student from 2007 to 2012 when he studied at the St. Pius X Pre-Seminary, because "he was younger than 16" when most of the alleged abuse occurred.
Although he and his alleged victim -- known in court documents as L.G. -- were under the age of 18 when the abuse allegedly began, prosecutors had accused him of continuing to abuse the younger student until Martinelli was 20.
In addition, the court absolved Father Martinelli of the "crimes of aggravated rape and aggravated lewd acts" that allegedly occurred after the age of 18 due "to lack of evidence" and the expiration of the statute of limitations.
In a statement to the press, the court said the trial established "that sexual relations of various kinds and intensities" occurred between the defendant and the accuser "and that they actually lasted for the whole of the above-mentioned five-year period" when the young men were at the minor seminary. However, the court said, "there is no proof that the victim was forced into such relations by the defendant with the contested violence or threats."
The court cited "significant contradictions" in statements made by the defendant and in telephone messages he exchanged with Father Martinelli later as making it impossible to establish the priest's guilt "beyond reasonable doubt."
One couldn't say beyond any reasonable doubt because here the doubts were plenty
The Vatican criminal court also cleared Msgr. Enrico Radice, the former rector of the St. Pius X Pre-Seminary, who, if convicted, would have faced four years in prison for "aiding and abetting sexual violence."
Msgr. Radice was accused by Vatican prosecutors of hindering the investigation into the abuse allegations, including allegedly lying to Vatican investigators in 2018 when he affirmed with absolute certainty that he had no knowledge of sexual acts ever taking place at the seminary while he was rector.
The former rector was found not guilty of forging the signature of Bishop Diego Colletti of Como in a letter vouching for Father Martinelli's suitability for ordination. The court said that the letter in question was irrelevant to the accusations against him.
The Diocese of Como, which owns the seminary, and the Opera Don Folci, the religious institution that runs it, also were accused of failing to protect the young students. However, the verdict did not include any judgment against the two institutions.
Speaking to journalists after the verdict, Rita Claudia Baffioni, Father Martinelli's lawyer, lauded the decision, noting that "there were infinite gaps" in the prosecution's accusations, including the fact that no witnesses called to testify saw the alleged abuse.
"One couldn't say beyond any reasonable doubt because here the doubts were plenty," she said.
Agnese Camilli, a lawyer for the St. Pius X Pre-Seminary, said the verdict vindicated Msgr. Radice, who she said was known for going out of his way to help students at the school, "especially the most needy, in a material, spiritual and moral way."
The ruling, which came nearly a year after the trial began, brings an end to one of the most the controversial sex abuse cases within the Vatican walls.
During the trial, several former students said they experienced an "unhealthy" environment at the seminary, including witnessing inappropriate behavior,
In May, Pope Francis ordered the minor seminary to move to a new location in Rome before classes begin in the autumn.
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…