Vatican clears Polish cardinal of sex abuse cover-up

Cardinal Dziwisz was accused in a TV documentary of ignoring abuse complaints after becoming archbishop in 2005

Vatican clears Polish cardinal of sex abuse cover-up

Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, archbishop of Krakow, Poland. (Photo: AFP)

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: April 25, 2022 04:52 AM GMT

Updated: April 25, 2022 07:33 AM GMT

The Vatican has wrapped up its own investigation and dismissed allegations that Polish Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz had covered up cases of the sexual abuse of minors by clergy in his archdiocese.

In a written statement released April 22, the Apostolic Nunciature in Poland said the Vatican found the cardinal had been "correct" in his actions after it examined the findings of an investigation led by Italian Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco.

Following a request by the Vatican, Cardinal Bagnasco, the retired archbishop of Genoa, was in Poland June 17-26, 2021, "to verify certain cases related to the actions of Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz" while he was archbishop of Krakow from 2005 until his retirement in 2016, the statement said.

"The analysis of the collected documentation made it possible to assess these actions of Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz as correct and, therefore, the Holy See decided not to proceed any further," it said.

In his own written statement released the same day, Cardinal Dziwisz said, "I would like to express my gratitude to all those who have contributed to a responsible response to the allegations made against me" and gratitude to the Vatican "for having judged the case fairly."

Cardinal Bagnasco "made every effort to clarify the aforementioned allegations, which are undeserved and painful for me," said the Polish cardinal, who turns 83 April 27.

In 2019, the Catholic Church in Poland listed cases of 382 clergy accused of abusing 625 minors in its first report covering the years 1990 to 2018

He said he hoped the announcement from the nunciature would "contribute not only to clarifying the matter but also to restoring peace of mind to all those who have felt affected by the accusations I have faced."

Cardinal Dziwisz, who served as St. John Paul II's personal secretary for 39 years before leading Krakow Archdiocese, was accused in a November 2020 TVN-24 documentary of ignoring abuse complaints after becoming archbishop in 2005.

The cardinal dismissed the claims in a TV interview, citing his four decades of "service to the church, pope and Poland," but said he counted on a "transparent investigation" and "proper presentation of the facts."

In a January 2021 statement, the Krakow prosecutor's office said it had found no "evidence of criminal activity" against Cardinal Dziwisz, since the legal obligation to report abuse allegations to police had only entered into force in 2017. The cardinal retired as archbishop of Krakow in December 2016.

In 2019, the Catholic Church in Poland listed cases of 382 clergy accused of abusing 625 minors in its first report covering the years 1990 to 2018.

A second report, released in June 2021, added allegations made to church authorities between July 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2020, listing 292 clergy who allegedly abused more than 300 minors from 1958 through 2020.

Following Pope Francis' May 2019 motu proprio, "Vos Estis Lux Mundi," revising and clarifying norms and procedures for holding bishops and religious superiors accountable for protecting abusers, 10 mostly retired bishops have been sanctioned by the Vatican for ignoring abuse complaints in Poland, where allegations of past cover-ups have been surfacing.

In 2013, the bishops' conference appointed a child protection coordinator and established a foundation for prevention and victim support.

comment

Share your comments
2 Comments on this Story
MILROY MARTYN
JOIN THE BAND WAGON OF SCANDAL HEADED BY THE CLERGY OF THE HOLY ROMAN ONE HOLY CATHOLIC CHURCH. THIS IS THE FASHION IN VOGUE TODAY WHERE CATHOLIC CLERGY ARE EMBROILED IN PADOPHILE ACTIVITY THE WORLD OVER IT IS SHOCKING TO KNOW THAT ABUSE OF CHILDREN IS RAMPANT IN THE CATHOLIC CHURC.I BELIEVE THE POPE SHOULD USE THE STICK "ONE STRIKE YOUR ARE OUT' I DONT KNOW WHAT HAPPENED TO PELL IS HE IN THE VATICAN HELPING TO WEED OUT PADOPHILES IN THE CHURCH IF SO GOD BLESS HIM. I WANT TO MAKE A NEW RELIGION AWAY FROM THE UNHOLY CATHOLIC CHURCH. BUT THEN I NEED THE POPE TO SANCTIFY MY PRIESTS BUT THEN WHAT GOOD IS IT WHEN ALL THE PRIESTS WHOSE HANDS WERE SANCTIFIED HAVE RESORTED TO ALL THESE SORDID ACTIVITIES DID THEY NOT THINK THAT THOSE HANDS WERE SANCTIFIED AND THE LINK CONNECTED TO THELAYING OFHANDS BY JESUS UPON THE APOSTLES QUESTION?WILL THESE ABUSIVE PRIESTS GO DIRECT TO HELL TO HAVE A HELLAOF A TIME. I THINK THEY SHOULD HAVE THEIR ....S CUT OFF THIS IS A SHOCKING REALITY OF THE TIMES. I HOPE ALL PRIESTS IN CHARGE OF SEMINARIES TO EDUCATE THE FUTURE PRIESTS IN THE SEMINARIES THAT THEY MUST GUARD THE INTEGRITY OF THE ONE HOLY CATHOLIC AND APOSTOLIC CHURCH. MANY A TIME I HAVE BEEN TEMPTED TO WITHDRAW MY CONTRIBUTION TO THE PLATE IN MY LOCAL CHURCH BUT MY WIFE SAYS WHAT YOU GIVE TO GOD WILL COME BACK AND SO WE CONTINUE TO CONTRIBUTE TO THE SUPPORT OF OUR PASTORS A TENET WE LEARNED BY ROTE IN THE CATHECHISM OF THE CATHOLIC CHURCH WHICH HAS SINCE BEEN WITHDRAWN. IT IS TIME THAT THE SEMINARIES ARE BRIEFED ON THE SACREDNESS OF THE PRIESTHOOD AND THE SACREDNESS OF THE HOLY EUCHARIST THAT THEY SHOULD NOT DESPOIL THIS SACREDNESS BY THEIR UNGODLY ACTS WE MIGHT SEND AN ISIS TERRORIST TO DO SOME BEHEADING AND THERE WOULD BE A DRASTIC CHANGE. PADOPHILE ACTIVITY IS SHUNNED IN THE ISLAMIC FAITH AND CALLS FOR BEHEADING MAYBE WE OF THE CATHOLIC FAITH SHOULD ADOPT THIS PUNITIVE MEASURE. WHAT IS GOD THINKING OF HIS CHURCH WHICH IS WALLOWING IN THE MUD SLOTH AND SLUFF OF A PIGGERY
Reply
MILROY MARTYN
GREAT SRTUFF A FEW MORE OF THESE CARDINALS DOING THE WHAT COMES NATURALLY WHAT THE HECK A DIG HERE AND A DIG THERE HERE A DIG THERE A DIG EVERYHERE A DIG A BUM RED A BUM RED HERE A BUM THERE A BUM EVERYWHERE A BUM RED INNOCENT BUMS REDDENED AS A CARDINAL HAT AND GARB AND HIS BOSS SAYS ITS OK DONT SIN NO MORE AND BACK TO BUSINESS AGAIN MILROY MARTYN 90 DAVID COLLINS DRIVE ENDEAVOUR HILLS VIC 3802
Reply

