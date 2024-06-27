News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican calls for prayers, attention to seafarers

Cardinal Michael Czerny emphasizes the beauty and challenges faced by seafarers in his Sea Sunday message
A container ship crosses the Gulf of Suez towards the Red Sea before entering the Suez Canal.

A container ship crosses the Gulf of Suez towards the Red Sea before entering the Suez Canal. (Photo: Vatican News)

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service
Published: June 27, 2024 05:39 AM GMT
Updated: June 27, 2024 05:40 AM GMT

Ministering to seafarers and advocating for their rights and dignity can help bring these often invisible workers to the fore, said Cardinal Michael Czerny, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

"'Out of sight, out of mind' is an adage that can apply to the invisibility of seafarers," he wrote in the dicastery's message for Sea Sunday, celebrated July 14 this year. Catholic communities around the world are called to pray for and recognize all those who work at sea, their families and those who support them.

"In all of humanity, seafarers are among the least visible members. Yet, it is through their hidden efforts that many of our necessities reach us," he wrote in the message, which the Vatican released on June 24. "They experience the boundless beauty of nature in the seas, yet they also encounter physical, spiritual and social darkness."

Working at sea can mean being absent from home and land, for months and even years, the cardinal wrote. "The pay may make these sacrifices worthwhile, but that benefit may be threatened by injustices, exploitation and inequality."

The cardinal praised those who advocate for the dignity and rights of seafarers, such as the volunteers, chaplains and members of local churches at the ports who engage in seafarer ministry.

"The ministry of the sea can help to bring the peripheral into the center in many ways, for example: by encountering the people of the sea in person and in prayer, improving the material and spiritual conditions of laborers, advocating for the dignity and rights of workers and championing strengthened international relations and policies to safeguard the human rights of those who travel and work far from their families and homelands," he wrote.

"May we acknowledge the essential contribution of those whose work might otherwise remain invisible. May we support the ministry of welcoming those who need a listening ear and a place to belong, a safe harbor, a community that welcomes all who wish to return home," he wrote.

"May we be inspired by the example of the mutual exchanges in the life of seafarers. May the people of the sea feel part of the church wherever they go," Cardinal Czerny wrote.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Maurice Nyunt Wai of Mawlamyine, Myanmar
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Yuange Tang of Chengdu, China
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Paulus Budi Kleden of Ende , Indonesia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Yanuarius Teofilus Matopai You of Jayapura , Indonesia
Read More...
Latest News
Korea set to bolster priestly formation amid vocation decline
Korea set to bolster priestly formation amid vocation decline
Kenya bishops plead for calm amid storming of parliament
Kenya bishops plead for calm amid storming of parliament
Vatican calls for prayers, attention to seafarers
Vatican calls for prayers, attention to seafarers
Pope calls drug traffickers 'murderers'
Pope calls drug traffickers 'murderers'
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.