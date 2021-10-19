X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law

Archbishop Girelli says trusts or NGOs often become a political and financial power base for priests

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: October 19, 2021 10:39 AM GMT

Updated: October 19, 2021 10:54 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Dalit Christians demand separate Catholic rite

Oct 18, 2021
2

Pakistan sees record leap in forced conversions

Oct 18, 2021
3

A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India

Oct 19, 2021
4

When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous

Oct 18, 2021
5

Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law

Oct 19, 2021
6

Cambodia begins opening up after reaching herd immunity

Oct 18, 2021
7

Deadly violence in Bangladesh over Quran 'disrespect'

Oct 18, 2021
8

Thai authorities charge sister of disappeared political dissident

Oct 18, 2021
9

Pakistan bans negative posts on social media

Oct 18, 2021
10

Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage

Oct 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law

Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli asked Tamil Nadu bishops to enforce the discipline of the law by closing down all private trusts run by priests. (Photo: UCA News)

The papal representative in India has ordered Catholic bishops in the southern state of Tamil Nadu to stop priests from engaging in activities that make them “financial and political power bases.”

Apostolic nuncio Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli asked the Tamil Nadu Bishops' Council to address the trend of priests forming and managing trusts or non-governmental organizations (NGOs) independently of their dioceses, violating canon law.

Archbishop Girelli noted a tendency among clergy to establish independent trusts “habitually registered under the guise of a non-governmental organization, ostensibly intended to provide assistance to those in need,” said the letter dated Oct. 8.

“Even if the aim of such trusts may appear to be praiseworthy, all too often these trusts become a political and financial power base for the priests involved.” 

The Vatican official said these activities violate canon law and asked bishops to enforce the discipline of the law by closing down all private trusts that priests run.

Church laws ban priests and religious directly associating with any independent or standalone trusts or societies or companies unless their involvement has specifically been authorized by the local bishop, the letter clarified.

The nuncio said his letter was being issued after visiting Kottar Diocese on the southernmost tip of India

It also reminded the bishops that canon law prohibits clerics “from conducting business or trade personally or through others, for their own advantage or that of others except with the permission of the legitimate ecclesiastical authority.”

Archbishop Girelli also told the bishops that church laws authorize them to take action against erring priests. Clerics or religious who exercise a trade or business contrary to the prescripts of the canons are to be punished according to the gravity of the case, his letter said, quoting Canon 1392.

The nuncio’s letter wanted the bishops to formulate clear guidelines to ensure that all trusts managed by priests come directly under the control of respective dioceses and that they are of genuine benefit to the mission of the diocese.

The dioceses are also asked to ensure that no trust is “under the sole control of the single member of the clergy,” the letter said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The nuncio said his letter was being issued after visiting Kottar Diocese on the southernmost tip of India.

But Kottar Diocese’s vicar general Father V. Hilarius said the nuncio's letter “has only highlighted the provisions of the canon law. It was a reminder to all of us,” he told UCA News on Oct. 19.

He said some priests establish NGOs to help the poor as the diocese is not able to fund all the welfare schemes. But the death of the founder and other members can lead to confusion over leadership and succession, he said.

These NGOs seek and accept donations from India and outside for charitable work and over a period of time become independent entities capable of managing projects independently of the dioceses.

This issue was discussed many times in the past, but no one dared to deal with it with the required seriousness

The financial and social influence of the priests creates power imbalances in the diocese. It occurs in dioceses across India but is particularly noticed in southern states.

A senior priest who did not wish to be named said the nuncio was “boldly addressing a serious issue. This issue was discussed many times in the past, but no one dared to deal with it with the required seriousness,” he said.

Tamil Nadu has 21 Catholic dioceses, 18 belonging to the Latin rite and three to the Syro-Malabar and Syro-Malankara Eastern rites.

The state has some 4 million Christians in a population of 67 million, mostly Hindus. The Christian population is high in Tamil Nadu as they form 6.12 percent in comparison with the national average of 2.3 percent. 

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Easter attacks increased hostility to Muslims in Sri Lanka
Easter attacks increased hostility to Muslims in Sri Lanka
Floods, landslides kill 116 in India and Nepal
Floods, landslides kill 116 in India and Nepal
Indian lawmaker draws flak for comments on religious minorities
Indian lawmaker draws flak for comments on religious minorities
Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh
Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
Support Us

Latest News

Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Oct 20, 2021
Philippine govt admits to police drug war offenses
Oct 20, 2021
Seven Caritas workers arrested in conflict-torn Myanmar
Oct 20, 2021
UK article sparks new call for Indonesian massacre probe
Oct 20, 2021
Cambodia pushes for 100 percent Covid vaccination rate
Oct 20, 2021
Easter attacks increased hostility to Muslims in Sri Lanka
Oct 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Oct 20, 2021
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
Oct 19, 2021
When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous
Oct 18, 2021
Letter from Rome: When a Catholic ambassador is not 'devout' enough
Oct 18, 2021
Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church
Oct 15, 2021

Features

Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Oct 20, 2021
Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh
Oct 20, 2021
Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage
Oct 19, 2021
Little Eid cheer for blind protesters in Pakistan
Oct 19, 2021
Church promotes harmony during Hindu festival in Bangladesh
Oct 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Dont confuse strength and authoritarianism Melkite patriarch tells bishops

Don’t confuse strength and authoritarianism, Melkite patriarch tells bishops
French bishops being forced to face sex abuse crisis at plenary

French bishops being forced to face sex abuse crisis at plenary
Vatican sets new rules for postulators of sainthood causes

Vatican sets new rules for postulators of sainthood causes
Holding them to their word

Holding them to their word
Do Catholics still read

Do Catholics still read?

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.