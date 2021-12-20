X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead

Vietnam

Vatican appoints new bishop to Vietnam diocese

Father Dominic Hoang Minh Tien to take charge of the country's largest diocese

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Published: December 20, 2021 09:32 AM GMT

Updated: December 20, 2021 10:53 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Japanese find comfort behind masks

Dec 16, 2021
2

Indians of all hues want sainthood for Father Stan

Dec 17, 2021
3

After 50 years, it's time to bury the ghosts of Bangladesh's liberation war

Dec 16, 2021
4

Hindu leader tells India's Christians to stop conversions

Dec 17, 2021
5

Indian probe against Missionaries of Charity 'a targeted strategy'

Dec 16, 2021
6

Theologians call for Catholic recognition of Anglican ordinations

Dec 16, 2021
7

Christmas dawn Masses kick off in Philippines

Dec 17, 2021
8

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Dec 17, 2021
9

Voluptuous Thai beauty queen causes a stir

Dec 16, 2021
10

Vietnam jails farmer-activists fighting land grab

Dec 16, 2021
Support UCA News
Vatican appoints new bishop to Vietnam diocese

Father Dominic Hoang Minh Tien (left) concelebrates a Mass with other bishops on Dec. 8. (Photo courtesy of giaophanhunghoa.org)

Pope Francis has named a priest who waited years before obtaining a government permit for his priestly ordination as bishop of Vietnam’s largest diocese.

On Dec. 18, Singapore-based Archbishop Marek Zalewski, non-resident representative of the Holy See to Vietnam, announced that Pope Francis had named Father Dominic Hoang Minh Tien, who serves as parish priest of Son Loc Cathedral and representative of the apostolic administrator of Hung Hoa Diocese, as residential bishop of the diocese.

Father Joseph Dao Nguyen Vu, head of the Office of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam, made the announcement on the same day.

Mary Tran Thi Thuy, a catechist from Quan Hao Parish, said the appointment is excellent news expected by local people.

“We are deeply indebted to the Holy See for naming a bishop who is young and talented enough and interested in evangelization,” Thuy, 55, said.

In the 1990s, she said, 13 seminarians including Father Tien spent their summer holidays teaching catechism, music and other subjects at parishes. They were the diocese’s first seminarians after decades of religious restrictions. 

Bishop-elect Tien, who reaches 53 on Jan. 7, will be the youngest prelate among Vietnam’s bishops

They were secretly sent to take courses in philosophy and theology from 1992 to 1998 in Ho Chi Minh City. They were sponsored by priests and Catholics who had moved to the city during the exodus in 1954.

They were not approved by government authorities after they finished the courses. They had to serve at local parishes and the bishop’s house for seven years before they were allowed to join a one-year refresher course at Stella Maris Major Seminary in Nha Trang in 2005.

Tien and 10 other seminarians were ordained priests for Hung Hoa Diocese in the following year. Two others had returned to secular life.

Father Tien, who is fluent in English, accompanied local bishops to pay pastoral visits to parishes in remote areas and served as an interpreter during visits made by Vatican envoys.  

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“The bishop-elect experienced extreme hardships when he was pursuing his vocation, so we hope he will sympathize with and love the poor, and pay much attention to evangelization work in the country’s largest diocese in terms of territory,” Thuy said.

Bishop-elect Tien, who reaches 53 on Jan. 7, will be the youngest prelate among Vietnam’s bishops.

He will be the ninth bishop of the 126-year-old diocese, which covers the six provinces of Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Phu Tho, Son La and Yen Bai, and parts of Hanoi and the three provinces of Ha Giang, Hoa Binh and Tuyen Quang. 

Born in 1969 in Thien Loc Parish in Lam Dong province under Da Lat Diocese’s administration, Father Tien joined seminarians of Hung Hoa Diocese in 1992 and worked at the bishop’s house and two parishes before he studied further at the East Asian Pastoral Institute in the Philippines and St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Philadelphia, the US, from 2008-12. He holds a master’s degree in theology.

Bishop Peter Nguyen Van Vien has served as apostolic administrator of the diocese since August 2020

After returning home, he was in charge of seminarians and served as treasurer and vicar general.

Father Peter Le Quoc Hung, chancellor of Hung Hoa Bishop's House, called on local Catholics to pray for Father Tien in his new position. His ordination date will be set soon.

Bishop Peter Nguyen Van Vien has served as apostolic administrator of the diocese since August 2020.

In 2020, the diocese had 261,000 Catholics in 137 parishes and 700 subparishes served by 162 priests, 400 nuns and 1,800 catechists.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Super Typhoon Rai claims 208 lives in the Philippines
Super Typhoon Rai claims 208 lives in the Philippines
Indonesian cardinal urges fraternity this Christmas
Indonesian cardinal urges fraternity this Christmas
Rights group asks Japan to stop training Myanmar army
Rights group asks Japan to stop training Myanmar army
Death toll passes 200 after Philippine typhoon
Death toll passes 200 after Philippine typhoon
Vietnamese nativity scenes promote humanity during pandemic
Vietnamese nativity scenes promote humanity during pandemic
The lamentable state of Thai academic freedom
The lamentable state of Thai academic freedom
Support Us

Latest News

Justice eludes victims of Pakistan army school massacre
Dec 20, 2021
Vatican appoints new bishop to Vietnam diocese
Dec 20, 2021
Korean Church calls for halt to homeless shelter demolition
Dec 20, 2021
Super Typhoon Rai claims 208 lives in the Philippines
Dec 20, 2021
Indonesian cardinal urges fraternity this Christmas
Dec 20, 2021
Rights group asks Japan to stop training Myanmar army
Dec 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

'We are Pyongyang with better lighting'
Dec 20, 2021
Letter from Rome: Hope and despair are contagious
Dec 20, 2021
Making Christmas relevant to Indonesians
Dec 19, 2021
Indians of all hues want sainthood for Father Stan
Dec 17, 2021
India-Bangladesh ties are no more refugees of the past
Dec 17, 2021

Features

Justice eludes victims of Pakistan army school massacre
Dec 20, 2021
The lamentable state of Thai academic freedom
Dec 20, 2021
Thai transgender people struggle for their rights
Dec 17, 2021
Asian arms industry thrives amid regional disquiet
Dec 17, 2021
Japanese find comfort behind masks
Dec 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Newspaper forces reluctant Spanish bishops to face sex abuse crisis

Newspaper forces reluctant Spanish bishops to face sex abuse crisis
Chilean bishops assure presidentelect of Churchs mission to nation building

Chilean bishops assure president-elect of Church’s mission to nation building
Every day is Covid Christmas

Every day is Covid Christmas
The pope the president and the grandchildren

The pope, the president and the grandchildren
Rome further restricts use of preVatican II liturgy

Rome further restricts use of pre-Vatican II liturgy
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.