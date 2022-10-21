Vatican appointee faces boycott in Indian archdiocese

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court has sentenced Sam Rainsy, the leader-in-exile of the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party or CNRP, to life behind bars.

Rainsy, who lives in France, has been convicted in absentia on charges ranging from incitement and defamation to plotting to overthrow the government, and his sentences to date total more than 40 years. In the latest case, Rainsy was charged for a meeting in 2013 with an ethnic Jarai leader whom he reportedly promised to uphold rights of minorities if CNRP won the upcoming national elections.

Cambodian opponent in exile and leader of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) Sam Rainsy (left), arrives at the courthouse accused in a defamation lawsuit filed by Cambodia's prime minister, in Paris on Sept. 1. (Photo: AFP)

According to Voice of Democracy, details of the meeting became public through a video posted on Facebook in 2018 and the government latched on to it and accused him of “ceding territory to a foreign entity.”

The CNRP was tantalizingly close to winning the election in 2013. It was outlawed by the courts four years later and the long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party won all 125 seats it contested in 2018.

A statue of Saint Andrew Kim Tae-gon, Korea’s first priest-martyr, will be installed in a niche outside Saint Peter's Basilica commemorating the 200th birth year of the saint, Korean Church officials said on Monday.

The preparation of the statue has been underway since Pope Francis accepted the proposal from Archbishop Lazzaro Heung-sik You of Daejeon, who is also the prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Clergy. "It is a great honor for our Korean church,” said Bishop Mathias Lee Yong-hoon, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea.

St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon (1821-46), the first Korean Catholic priest-martyr. (Photo: YouTube)

Prominent Korean sculptor Han Jin-seop will lead the production of the statue in Carrara marble. The Korean Church has organized various events commemorating the 200th year of the birth of the country’s most celebrated and revered Catholic saint.

Born to a family of Christian converts in 1821, Andrew Kim studied at a seminary in Macau and was ordained in 1845 as the first Korean Catholic priest. He was arrested and persecuted for his efforts in evangelization and executed in 1846 at the age of 25. Pope John Paul II canonized 103 martyrs including Andrew Kim during his visit to South Korea in 1984.

Authorities in Taiwan have arrested three people in connection with an "organ harvesting" ring that lured victims with false promises of high-paid jobs in Cambodia where they were told regular health checks were mandatory and subjected to X-rays.

Afterward, the victims — referred to as “piglets” — would have their organs such as kidneys and liver removed “under the guise of an allegedly mandatory epidemic prevention,” measure, the Taiwan News reported. The organs were then sold. Three people were indicted on Wednesday for violating the Human Trafficking Prevention Act with a petition filed with the Taoyuan District Court.

In this file photo, surgeons perform a transplant of a heart from a genetically modified pig, a first of its kind procedure, to a patient in Baltimore, Maryland, on Jan 7, 2022. Authorities in Taiwan have arrested three suspected members of an 'organ-harvesting ring' that lured victims known as 'piglets' to Cambodia.

The three had formed a “snakehead gang” responsible for international human trafficking, the report said. Cambodian media has been awash with human trafficking reports since March but only last month the Cambodian government rejected allegations of organ harvesting and the sale of body parts for transplants on the black market.

The allegations were made in Hong Kong and Taiwan but Chou Bun Eng, Cambodia’s permanent vice-chair of the National Committee for Counter Trafficking, dismissed them, saying “These stories are all fabricated.”

The Church in Indonesia is working toward eliminating food waste and hunger in the country by collecting and redirecting surplus food from different sources to those who need it.

Father Adrianus Suyadi, chairman of the Jakarta Archdiocese’s Socio-Economic Development Commission said there are already three parishes that collect excess food and distribute them to the needy. He said some other parishes are also working with Foodcycle Indonesia, a non-profit foundation that distributes surplus food items from sources such as wedding parties, bakeries, corporate lunches and supermarkets.

This picture taken on March 20, 2018, shows an elderly man (left) in the slums of Jakarta receiving a container with food from a volunteer of a program that aims to deal with its mammoth food-waste problem. (Photo: AFP)

Data from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry shows that Indonesia wasted 40 percent of its food in 20 years from 2000 to 2019. It is estimated that this food waste cost it an economic loss of 330 trillion rupiah or about US$ 212 million per year.

Indonesian Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo of Jakarta, who is also president of the Indonesian Bishops' Conference, says food waste is not only a matter of material loss, but also a "faith and moral" issue that Catholics need to address.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has ordered a government probe into the Unification Church on Monday, after the assassination in July of former premier Shinzo Abe renewed scrutiny of the sect.