Vatican City

Vatican announces theme for World Day of Migrants and Refugees

Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development announces theme of 'Building the Future with Migrants and Refugees'

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: February 23, 2022 06:57 AM GMT

Updated: February 23, 2022 07:00 AM GMT

Vatican announces theme for World Day of Migrants and Refugees

Pope Francis' message for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees 2022 will reflect on the importance of including migrants and refugees in building a better world, the Vatican announced.

For the theme of the church's Sept. 25 celebration, the pope chose "Building the Future with Migrants and Refugees."

The theme highlights "the commitment that we are all called to share in building a future that embraces God's plan, leaving no one behind," said a statement Feb. 22 from the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

"'Building with' means recognizing and promoting the role that migrants and refugees have to play in this work of construction, because only in this way will it be possible to build a world that ensures the conditions for the integral human development of all," the statement said.

In the lead-up to the event, the dicastery said the pope's message for the annual celebration will be divided into six sub-themes that "will explore some essential components of how migrants and refugees are able to contribute -- already now as well as in the future -- to the social, economic, cultural and spiritual growth of societies and ecclesial communities."

To encourage support and prepare for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees, the dicastery also said it will launch a "communication campaign starting at the end of March."

The campaign aims to foster "a deeper understanding of the theme and sub-themes of the message through multimedia aids, informational material, and theological reflections," the dicastery said.

