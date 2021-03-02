X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Vatican announces theme for World Day of Migrants and Refugees

Pope Francis wants Catholics to focus on the importance of being attentive to the entire human family

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Updated: March 02, 2021 06:31 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Words are not enough to stop Myanmar's carnage

Mar 1, 2021
2

The long road to justice for Timor-Leste's sex abuse victims

Feb 26, 2021
3

Vatican probes sex allegations against Indian bishop

Mar 1, 2021
4

The tragedy of tribal women in Pakistan

Feb 26, 2021
5

Religious places can reopen in Vietnamese city

Feb 26, 2021
6

Sri Lankan Church declares 'Black Sunday'

Mar 1, 2021
7

Development trumps rights in authoritarian Laos

Mar 1, 2021
8

Anger in Bangladesh after arrested writer dies in jail

Feb 26, 2021
9

Families in Indonesian rock-throwing case seek protection

Feb 26, 2021
10

Wait for new Manila archbishop 'will soon be over'

Feb 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Vatican announces theme for World Day of Migrants and Refugees

A family of Venezuelan migrants walk along a road in Chile. (Photo: vaticannews)

For the next World Day of Migrants and Refugees, Pope Francis wants Catholics to focus on greater communion and unity among all people.

The Vatican celebration of the World Day of Migrants and Refugees 2021 will be Sept. 26 and the pope's choice for a theme is: "Toward an ever wider 'we,'" said a Feb. 27 statement from the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

The dicastery said the theme will be divided into six sub-themes and emphasizes "the importance of being attentive to the entire human family through an inclusive church that reaches out and is capable of creating communion in diversity."

The world day will also focus on the "care of our common home, which translates into care of our common family" and becoming more open and welcoming to others, the Vatican said.

To prepare for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees, the dicastery said it would develop resources and a communication campaign to support the event.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

The campaign includes "monthly multimedia aids, information material and reflections by theologians and experts that expand upon the theme and sub-themes chosen by the Holy Father," the statement said.

Related News
UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Retired pope talks about resignation, Pope Francis' trip to Iraq
Retired pope talks about resignation, Pope Francis' trip to Iraq
Pope Francis says he will remain in Rome until death
Pope Francis says he will remain in Rome until death
Letter from Rome: A few good men ... and maybe some women
Letter from Rome: A few good men ... and maybe some women
Cardinal's Lenten meditation: Conversion is call to renew faith
Cardinal's Lenten meditation: Conversion is call to renew faith
Vatican official insists religious services are essential
Vatican official insists religious services are essential
Former students recall 'unhealthy' environment at Vatican seminary
Former students recall 'unhealthy' environment at Vatican seminary

Latest News

A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar
Mar 2, 2021
Protests outside Hong Kong court where 47 face conspiracy case
Mar 2, 2021
Indonesian Christians take swipe at Islamic textbooks
Mar 2, 2021
Church plants trees to make Bangladesh greener
Mar 2, 2021
Catholics pray for canonization of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Mar 2, 2021
New theology institute established in Vietnam
Mar 2, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Shahbaz Bhatti: The legacy of Pakistan's modern-day martyr
Mar 2, 2021
Opposition to pandemic vaccine threatens Indonesia's recovery
Mar 1, 2021
Development trumps rights in authoritarian Laos
Mar 1, 2021
Words are not enough to stop Myanmar's carnage
Mar 1, 2021
Letter from Rome: A few good men ... and maybe some women
Feb 27, 2021

Features

A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar
Mar 2, 2021
Catholics pray for canonization of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Mar 2, 2021
Sam Rainsy sentenced to 25 years by Cambodian court
Mar 2, 2021
Catholics and Protestants unite in Bangladesh for gathering
Mar 1, 2021
Desperate Christians face homelessness in Pakistan
Mar 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Sr Dianna Ortiz kidnapping survivor and advocate for torture victims dies at 62

Sr. Dianna Ortiz, kidnapping survivor and advocate for torture victims, dies at 62
Catholics pray for canonization of St Paul of Korea

Catholics pray for canonization of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Iraqi Christians remember Chaldean archbishop killed 13 years ago

Iraqi Christians remember Chaldean archbishop killed 13 years ago
Protestants in Haiti lead march against the dictatorship

Protestants in Haiti lead "march against the dictatorship"
Why John Paul II was never able to visit Iraq

Why John Paul II was never able to visit Iraq
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 2 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 2 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Second Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Second Week of Lent
Lord, we pray for our religious leaders

Lord, we pray for our religious leaders
May the words of God come to the rulers of today

May the words of God come to the rulers of today
Saint Agnes of Bohemia | Saint of the day

Saint Agnes of Bohemia | Saint of the day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.