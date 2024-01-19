News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Vietnam

Vatican and Vietnam officials meet to strengthen ties

Pope Francis is keen on visiting the Southeast Asian nation, says Vatican’s Secretary for Relations Paul Gallagher

Pope Francis meets with Lê Hoài Trung, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam's central committee and chairman of its commission for external relations, at the Vatican on Jan. 18.

Pope Francis meets with Lê Hoài Trung, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam's central committee and chairman of its commission for external relations, at the Vatican on Jan. 18. (Photo: CNS/Vatican Media)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 19, 2024 12:00 PM GMT

Updated: January 19, 2024 12:29 PM GMT

A delegation of Vietnamese officials met with Pope Francis and top officials at the Vatican on Jan. 18 and Vatican’s foreign minister hinted about the possibility of a papal trip to the communist-ruled Asian nation, reports say.

A delegation representing the Communist Party of Vietnam visited the Vatican, holding private meetings with Pope Francis, Vatican Secretary of State Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, British Archbishop Paul Gallagher, Crux Now reported.

Gallagher told journalists during a press conference on Jan. 18 that he will travel to Vietnam this Spring to further improve ties and said the pontiff was keen to visit the country in near future.

He said the meeting with Vietnam officials had gone “very well.”

“I can’t speak on behalf of the Holy Father or Cardinal [Pietro] Parolin, but the meeting I had with the chairman went well. It was very much focused on the fact that we have come to this agreement of a resident papal representative and building on that in the near future,” he said.

“It was a very positive meeting and we’re very hopeful that it will be of benefit to the Catholic community in Vietnam, to the bishops, the clergy, and the people, and also with our relations,” he said.

Gallagher said Vietnamese officials are eager for a papal visit, and he acknowledged the country’s growing regional influence, saying Vietnam is “a little bit of an economic miracle.”

Vietnam’s attitude toward international community as well as the Church has changed, and the Vatican is encouraging the nation’s leaders to offer more religious freedom, he said.

Last July, after years of warming up ties, the Vatican and Vietnam signed a landmark agreement to allow a resident papal representative and the establishment of the Office of the Resident Papal Representative of the Holy See in Vietnam during a visit of President Vo Van Thuong of Vietnam to the Vatican.

The visit came amid ongoing warming up of relations between the Vatican and Vietnam after decades of bitterness following the communist takeover and unification of Vietnam in 1975. This led to the expulsion of the last Vatican envoy, severing of ties with the Vatican, confiscation of church properties and harsh restrictions on religious activities.

Observers see the Vatican’s relationship with Vietnam as “a bellwether for the Vatican’s approach to China,” Crux Now reported.

After decades of engagements through dialogues to normalize relations, Vietnam agreed to have a non-resident papal representative in 2011 and allowed him to visit the country.

In December, the Vatican appointed Polish Archbishop Marek Zalewski, the non-resident papal envoy and ambassador to Singapore, as the resident papal representative.  

Earlier last year, a Vatican delegation visited Vietnam for three weeks to take the relations to the next level.

In September Pope Francis wrote a letter to Vietnamese Catholics, following the Vatican-Vietnam agreement, asking them to love their faith and nation, and voiced hope the new papal representative “will be a bridge in order to advance reciprocal relations.”

Catholics in Vietnam are estimated to be seven million including 8,000 priests and 41 active bishops in a population of about 97.5 million. Vietnamese Catholic Church has 3,000 parishes, 7,700 other facilities, and 11 seminaries.

