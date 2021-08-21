X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Vandals snatch iron cross from Israel church: official

Nearly 200,000 Christians live in Israel, representing about two percent of the population

AFP, Jerusalem

AFP, Jerusalem

Published: August 21, 2021 02:17 PM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Two nuns killed in South Sudan after vehicle ambush

Aug 18, 2021
2

Catholics praise auditor behind report on Philippine Covid funds

Aug 18, 2021
3

Cambodia rebukes US envoy's statement on jailed unionist

Aug 19, 2021
4

Myanmar military 'can be punished for atrocities'

Aug 19, 2021
5

Indonesian police seize terror-financing charity boxes

Aug 18, 2021
6

Philippine bishop pledges to fight for justice in new mission

Aug 20, 2021
7

Taliban takeover: Afghanistan's neighbors react

Aug 18, 2021
8

India seeks to curtail privileges of minority schools

Aug 18, 2021
9

Christians fight forced conversions in Pakistan

Aug 18, 2021
10

Archbishop spells out 'drama' of China's Catholics, communists

Aug 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Vandals snatch iron cross from Israel church: official

This file picture, taken on February 12, 2017, shows a view of the Church of the Multiplication of the Loaves and Fish in Tabgha northern of Israel, upon its reopening following eight months of renovation. Vandals pried an iron cross out of a rock outside the church where Jesus is believed to have fed thousands at the Sea of Galilee, a church official said on August 21, 2021. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) 

Vandals have stolen a cross from outside a church in northern Israel where Christians believe Jesus performed the miracle of the loaves and fishes, a church official said Saturday.

Thieves on Thursday pried the iron cross out of a basalt rock altar outside the Church of the Multiplication of Loaves and Fishes in Tabgha, at the Sea of Galilee, said Georg Roewekamp.

Roewekamp, who represents the German Association of the Holy Land that owns the property where the church is located, denounced an "anti-Christian" act.

"It shows that people can invade and desecrate our property," he told AFP.

The Israeli police said they had launched an investigation.

"Following the incident, an investigation has been opened at the Tiberias police station," a statement said.

In 2015, the church, where Jesus is said to have fed the multitudes by multiplying loaves and fishes, was torched by vandals who left behind graffiti in Hebrew.

Three Jewish extremists were indicted for the attack in what was then termed a hate crime against Israel's minority Christian community, and one was later convicted.

Roewekamp said the cross was some 15 centimetres long (about six inches) and was embedded in a basalt rock altar at an outdoor prayer place on the shores of the Sea of Galilee.

He said vandals may have arrived by boat, adding that he has little hope of finding the cross.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"Because the cross was fixed very well in the basalt stone, it was removed but it was not by coincidence," he added.

Nearly 200,000 Christians live in Israel, representing about two percent of the population.

They are mostly Arab citizens of Israel and live predominantly in the country's north.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Real power comes from service, says Myanmar's Cardinal Bo
Aug 22, 2021
Vandals snatch iron cross from Israel church: official
Aug 21, 2021
Vatican sanctions Polish archbishop for paedophile cover-up
Aug 21, 2021
Philippines reports record virus infections as lockdown eased
Aug 20, 2021
Myanmar shadow government launches guerrilla radio
Aug 20, 2021
Taliban takeover sparks fear among Asian Christians
Aug 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Enjoying a summer of love in Vietnam
Aug 20, 2021
Finding common ground for religion, politics and culture
Aug 20, 2021
Standing up for the rights of indigenous people
Aug 19, 2021
Can creationism save us from Covid-19? 
Aug 19, 2021
Nepal's battle against leprosy is far from over
Aug 18, 2021

Features

Christians fight forced conversions in Pakistan
Aug 18, 2021
China's youth react to gaming curbs with cunning
Aug 18, 2021
Thailand's saffron scandals undermine trust in Buddhism
Aug 17, 2021
Horns blaring, car mob take to streets of Thai capital again
Aug 16, 2021
Korean apostles of the sea aim to serve seafarers better
Aug 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Synod of Bishops is not a Vatican office

The Synod of Bishops is not a Vatican office
Praying in the midst of the oppression of tedium

Praying in the midst of the oppression of tedium
The meal of memories common action ecclesial worship

The meal of memories: common action, ecclesial worship
Brother Roger of Taiz

Brother Roger of Taizé
As climate change intensifies how might Laudato si guide community responses

As climate change intensifies, how might Laudato si' guide community responses?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 22 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 22 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Twenty-first Sunday in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Twenty-first Sunday in Ordinary Time
Dear Lord, open our minds and hearts to Your loving voice

Dear Lord, open our minds and hearts to Your loving voice
Enlighten us Holy Spirit not to walk away from God

Enlighten us Holy Spirit not to walk away from God
Queenship of Mary | Saint of the Day

Queenship of Mary | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.