X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Vaccination is an act of love, says pope in advert campaign

Pope Francis launches a powerful appeal for people to get inoculated with approved Covid-19 vaccines

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: August 19, 2021 06:45 AM GMT

Updated: August 19, 2021 06:51 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Never forget the tragedy unfolding in Hong Kong

Aug 17, 2021
2

Jesuits suspend Afghan mission as nuns wait for evacuation

Aug 17, 2021
3

Church steps up Covid-19 testing in Myanmar camps

Aug 16, 2021
4

Thailand's saffron scandals undermine trust in Buddhism

Aug 17, 2021
5

Two nuns killed in South Sudan after vehicle ambush

Aug 18, 2021
6

Catholics praise auditor behind report on Philippine Covid funds

Aug 18, 2021
7

Timor-Leste looks to open first Catholic university this year

Aug 16, 2021
8

Filipino Jesuit philosopher-priest dies at 96

Aug 16, 2021
9

Taliban gains worry Pakistan Church officials

Aug 16, 2021
10

India's Syro-Malabar Church remains divided over Mass

Aug 17, 2021
Support UCA News
Vaccination is an act of love, says pope in advert campaign

Pope Francis walks in the Paul VI Hall before his weekly general audience on Aug. 18 at the Vatican. (Photo: AFP)

When each individual makes a small act of charity, like getting the Covid-19 vaccine, every gesture added together can transform the world, Pope Francis said in a global advertising campaign.

"Being vaccinated with vaccines authorized by the competent authorities is an act of love. And contributing to ensure the majority of people are vaccinated is an act of love — love for oneself, love for one's family and friends, love for all people," he said in a public service announcement released Aug. 18 in Rome.

The video message was part of a global effort by the US-based Ad Council and the Covid Collaborative's "It's Up To You" campaign to increase people's confidence in vaccines by reminding them that the vaccines are safe, effective and save people's lives. The Vatican's Dicastery for Integral Human Development also cooperated with the educational initiative.

The three-minute video in Spanish with English, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles features Pope Francis and six cardinals and archbishops from North and South America. Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, is among them.

The "It's Up To You" campaign has been inviting "trusted messengers" to deliver "fact-based and life-saving information to populations hesitant about vaccines, helping them to make informed decisions for themselves and their families," it said in a joint news release with the Ad Council.

Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council, said: "The role of trusted messengers to educate and inspire their networks is undeniable."

Thanks to God and to the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from Covid-19

"We are extremely grateful to [Pope Francis] and the cardinals and archbishops for lending their voices and platforms to help people across the globe feel more confident in the vaccines," particularly to the world's 1.3 billion Catholics, she said in the news release.

It said 72 percent of the adult population and 67 percent of Hispanic adults have currently been vaccinated against Covid-19 with at least one dose in the United States.

But cases are on the rise worldwide, especially in North, Central and South America. Some nations are still showing very low rates of individuals who are fully vaccinated, such as Honduras with only 5.5 percent of the adult population and El Salvador with 30 percent.

While access to vaccines is a challenge, "confidence in the vaccines also presents a hurdle," the news release said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In his message, the pope said: "Thanks to God and to the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from Covid-19. They grant us the hope of ending the pandemic, but only if they are available to all and if we work together."

Getting inoculated "is an act of love" for oneself, family, friends and all people, he said.

"Love is also social and political" as these individual "small gestures of personal charity" add up, "overflowing" into something universal that is "capable of transforming and improving societies," he said.

"Vaccination is a simple but profound way of promoting the common good and caring for each other, especially the most vulnerable," the pope said.

"I pray to God that everyone may contribute their own small grain of sand, their own small gesture of love; no matter how small, love is always great. Contribute with these small gestures for a better future. God bless you, and thank you," he said.

Also offering messages encouraging vaccination were: Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes of Mexico; Cardinal Óscar Rodríguez Maradiaga of Tegucigalpa, Honduras; Cardinal Cláudio Hummes, retired archbishop of São Paulo; Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez, auxiliary bishop of San Salvador, El Salvador; and Archbishop Miguel Cabrejos Vidarte of Trujillo, Peru.

The campaign encouraged people to go to GetVaccineAnswers.org and DeTiDepende.org for more information and answers to questions about the Covid-19 vaccines.

Also Read

Pope: Latin American religious must give 'joyful witness'
Pope: Latin American religious must give 'joyful witness'
Pope concerned over Taliban takeover in Afghanistan
Pope concerned over Taliban takeover in Afghanistan
Pope joins call to end labor exploitation in printing industry
Pope joins call to end labor exploitation in printing industry
Vatican prosecutors refuse to hand over video, audio deposition
Vatican prosecutors refuse to hand over video, audio deposition
Look to Christ, not the law, to receive new life, pope says
Look to Christ, not the law, to receive new life, pope says
Spiritual abuse more frequent than thought, Vatican official says
Spiritual abuse more frequent than thought, Vatican official says

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Standing up for the rights of indigenous people
Aug 19, 2021
Khmer Rouge henchman says he will die alone in prison
Aug 19, 2021
Activists seek prevention of hate speech in India
Aug 19, 2021
Vietnam's Catholic institutes brace for Covid-19 closure
Aug 19, 2021
Caritas Pakistan on alert for Afghan refugees
Aug 19, 2021
Myanmar military 'can be punished for atrocities'
Aug 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Standing up for the rights of indigenous people
Aug 19, 2021
Can creationism save us from Covid-19? 
Aug 19, 2021
Nepal's battle against leprosy is far from over
Aug 18, 2021
Trends of priestly calling in Pakistan
Aug 18, 2021
What's behind India's 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'?
Aug 18, 2021

Features

Christians fight forced conversions in Pakistan
Aug 18, 2021
China's youth react to gaming curbs with cunning
Aug 18, 2021
Thailand's saffron scandals undermine trust in Buddhism
Aug 17, 2021
Horns blaring, car mob take to streets of Thai capital again
Aug 16, 2021
Korean apostles of the sea aim to serve seafarers better
Aug 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
A Happy Contrarian

A Happy Contrarian
The remains of Vatican II

The remains of Vatican II
Worker priests the next generation

Worker priests: the next generation

Eucharistic foothills

Eucharistic foothills
For US bishops LGBTQ anthropology rules out Equality Act compromises

For US bishops, LGBTQ 'anthropology' rules out Equality Act compromises
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 19 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 19 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day:Friday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day:Friday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may my love of God and neighbour be my guiding light

Lord, may my love of God and neighbour be my guiding light
Give us strength Jesus to love our neighbour as ourselves

Give us strength Jesus to love our neighbour as ourselves
Saint Bernard of Clairvaux | Saint of the Day

Saint Bernard of Clairvaux | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.