Japan

USCCB – The US Conference of Crocodilian Bishops

The hitherto-unfounded fears of Catholicism threatening democracy in America have come true

William J Grimm

William Grimm, Tokyo

Published: June 25, 2021 03:17 PM GMT

Updated: June 26, 2021 01:50 AM GMT

USCCB – The US Conference of Crocodilian Bishops
Indiana Bishop Timothy Doherty, chairman of the committee for the Protection of Children and Young People, listens while Galveston-Houston Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, President of the USCCB General Assembly, speaks during a press conference at the annual US Conference of Catholic Bishops on November 12, 2018, in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo:  Brendan Smialowski/AFP)
 

The German-born American cartoonist Thomas Nast (1840-1902) invented the elephant as the symbol of the Republican Party and popularized the use of the donkey to represent the Democrats. We owe our image of Santa Claus to Thomas Nast in the 1860s.

Nast, though baptized in infancy as a Catholic, was anti-Catholic. His 1871 cartoon The American River Ganges, slightly edited and republished in 1875, is probably the most famous of the many 19th-century American anti-Catholic cartoons.

The picture shows bishops as crocodiles coming ashore to attack children. Nowadays that cartoon has been reworked many times because of the extent to which bishops enabled and covered up the sexual abuse of children.
Nast, along with many other Americans even into the 20th century, believed that Catholicism presented a threat to democracy and the American form of government.

John Kennedy, who in 1960 became the first Catholic in the White House, had to face and face down claims that he would be a pawn of the bishops and the Vatican.

Now, we are seeing an attempt to make those hitherto-unfounded fears come true as crocodilian bishops come ashore in an attempt to push theocracy.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops at a virtual meeting have voted by a huge majority to prepare a document on the Eucharist in spite of being asked by the Vatican to exercise constraint in the matter.

Read the full article here

Disabled Korean Catholic lives faith, feeds the hungry
Hong Kong court ruling overturns anti-LGBT housing policy
Korean archdiocese plans contest to revitalize church music
Japanese reject the Olympics and inoculation
Hong Kongers snap up final edition of Apple Daily
Pro-democracy newspaper to close in Hong Kong
Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday June 26 2021

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Thirteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Lord, help us see how miracles do happen in our daily life

O God, give us understanding that you do not make death

Saint Cyril of Alexandria | Saint of the Day

