USCCB – The US Conference of Crocodilian Bishops

Indiana Bishop Timothy Doherty, chairman of the committee for the Protection of Children and Young People, listens while Galveston-Houston Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, President of the USCCB General Assembly, speaks during a press conference at the annual US Conference of Catholic Bishops on November 12, 2018, in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP)

The German-born American cartoonist Thomas Nast (1840-1902) invented the elephant as the symbol of the Republican Party and popularized the use of the donkey to represent the Democrats. We owe our image of Santa Claus to Thomas Nast in the 1860s.

Nast, though baptized in infancy as a Catholic, was anti-Catholic. His 1871 cartoon The American River Ganges, slightly edited and republished in 1875, is probably the most famous of the many 19-century American anti-Catholic cartoons.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The picture shows bishops as crocodiles coming ashore to attack children. Nowadays that cartoon has been reworked many times because of the extent to which bishops enabled and covered up the sexual abuse of children.

Nast, along with many other Americans even into the 20century, believed that Catholicism presented a threat to democracy and the American form of government.

John Kennedy, who in 1960 became the first Catholic in the White House, had to face and face down claims that he would be a pawn of the bishops and the Vatican.

Now, we are seeing an attempt to make those hitherto-unfounded fears come true as crocodilian bishops come ashore in an attempt to push theocracy.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops at a virtual meeting have voted by a huge majority to prepare a document on the Eucharist in spite of being asked by the Vatican to exercise constraint in the matter.

Read the full article here