X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

US writer tackles tricky question of how to market God

Donna Heckler shares secrets from the world of brand marketing on how to get people to join your church and your parish

Mark Pattison, Catholic News Service

Mark Pattison, Catholic News Service

Published: July 29, 2021 05:27 AM GMT

Updated: July 29, 2021 05:32 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope must not allow himself to be propaganda tool for North Korea

Jul 26, 2021
2

Filipino Olympic golden girl thanks Virgin Mary

Jul 28, 2021
3

Cambodia inches toward herd immunity against Covid-19

Jul 26, 2021
4

Dead Filipino priest tests Covid positive despite two jabs

Jul 26, 2021
5

Indian priest arrested over hate speech allegations

Jul 27, 2021
6

Pope Francis 'hopes to visit Timor-Leste next year'

Jul 26, 2021
7

Chinese diocese gets new bishop under Sino-Vatican deal

Jul 28, 2021
8

Lamentations of victims of Philippine war on the poor

Jul 27, 2021
9

Indian bishop's promotion of large families sparks controversy

Jul 28, 2021
10

Dalit Christians accuse Indian Church of discrimination

Jul 26, 2021
Support UCA News
US writer tackles tricky question of how to market God

Donna A. Heckler, author of the book 'Marketing God: Inspired Strategies for Building the Kingdom'. (Photo: donnaaheckler.com)

How do you market somebody you can't even take a lunch with? Fortunately, if you remember the Baltimore Catechism, there's no need for lunch since God, after all, is "everywhere."

But another issue persists in religious circles. How do you advertise God, and your church, without coming off like some kind of huckster? Talk about a camel passing through the eye of a needle!

Some take umbrage to "the idea of marketing God," but "the point of marketing is to help create loyalty, and we need to create people who are more and more loyal to God," said Donna A. Heckler, who has written a book called Marketing God: Inspired Strategies for Building the Kingdom, published by Our Sunday Visitor.

Heckler, who was long the brand manager for Energizer batteries -- think "bunny" -- shares in the book some secrets from the world of brand marketing on how to get people to join your church and your parish, and to keep them there.

"You have to be precise in your promise and you have to consistently say it over and over and over again," Heckler told Catholic News Service in a July 21 phone interview from Venice, Florida, where she now advises a handful of parishes, as well as Ave Maria Law School, on marketing matters.

But what's this about a promise? "Instead of the word 'brand,' which is what we say (in the marketing milieu), we would use 'promise,'" she replied. "What do we say? What's your promise? Make it compelling, make it simple."

If you talk about the thing that's not meaningful to them or relevant to them, it's not going to motivate them

Heckler added, "It really is a promise: What is the promise of the parish to the parishioners? How is the parish going to bring the parishioners closer to God?"

Snazzy slogans are one thing, but Heckler said she looks for three things in a marketing campaign.

"It has to be meaningful" to the person you're trying to reach, she said. "It's got to be motivating. And it has to be relevant in their lives. If you talk about the thing that's not meaningful to them or relevant to them, it's not going to motivate them." The kiss of death in marketing, according to Heckler, is that "you don't want to put something out there and not have anybody do anything about it."

How long should a parish stick with its marketing plan? "One of the challenges that we see in marketing in general," she said, is that "those who work in a company or those who work in a parish get tired of the message far earlier than anyone. So they shift from message to message," diluting its impact.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"If you can identify a core promise. The core promise of what you do and how you're going to risk them with that, and you use God well and consistently over several years, these messages will build on each other," she said.

Yes, years.

"Most people are so busy they don't really pay attention to these messages," she added. "If you put something in the bulletin one day and you don't mention it again for three months, it's in one ear and out the other."

Parishes need a campaign that lasts several years "because it's now permeating their consciousness," Heckler said.

There is a path to creating brand loyalty, even when that brand is God, according to Heckler.

"You cannot be loyal if it's not available," she said. "You have to know that a particular product or service -- God -- is available. You need to try it. You need to try Mass. You need to try God, you need to try God on," she added. "And you need to do that over and over again. And then you become loyal to it."

Heckler didn't even need to have lunch with God to come up with the idea for "Marketing God." It was just the power of prayer.

"After Mass, you always say the rosary. After saying the rosary, this thought came to me: 'If you can make people loyal to batteries, why can't you make them loyal to me?'"

Heckler said, "We can bring some things if we removed the veneer of money, money, money" that deters many suspicious people from considering God, equating it with a cash grab by the clergy. In fact, she added, "to me, marketing is possible without the enormous expenditure" common in today's advertising campaigns.

Marketing starts with understanding a few things. One is understanding what your target audience is

"Where do you start? For me, you start at the smallest common denominator, and I see that as the parish. It may be in a particular (parish) ministry," Heckler told CNS.

"Marketing starts with understanding a few things. One is understanding what your target audience is. If we don't understand who the parishioner is," she said, "it's going to be difficult to engage with them. Loyalty begins at the parish. We would ultimately see, down the road, all the parishes are going to ladder up, ultimately, to God."

Heckler acknowledged that marketing is not a typical seminary class. "There's just not a lot of course work and information. But I will also say that because of COVID, there are some universities and some organizations (that can provide marketing education). Are they certificate programs, are there ways we can help our staff be more effective?"

She added, "I'm just one person. The issue is bigger. Our parishes don't know what to do."

If a pastor understands the need for marketing, "it makes it so much easier," Heckler said. "I will say this is new for parishes. They have not had to think about this before but COVID has forced a reconsideration of we engage."

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Indian Church should carry forward Stan Swamy's mission
Jul 29, 2021
Heavy rainfall eases drought effects in Mekong Delta
Jul 29, 2021
Pakistan Church shakes up Sunday school ministry
Jul 29, 2021
Indonesian Protestants lend Covid self-isolation help
Jul 29, 2021
Cambodia closes provinces, imposes curfew in tough Covid move
Jul 29, 2021
Blinken's blinkered vision of Indian democracy suits Modi
Jul 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Indian Church should carry forward Stan Swamy's mission
Jul 29, 2021
Blinken's blinkered vision of Indian democracy suits Modi
Jul 29, 2021
Please love yourselves and caregivers amid pandemic
Jul 28, 2021
Cultures collide at Tokyo Olympics
Jul 27, 2021
Faith endures amid challenges posed by Covid-19
Jul 27, 2021

Features

Faith and coffee inspire pilgrims at Korean Catholic shrine
Jul 29, 2021
Sri Lankan girl's death stirs protests over child slavery
Jul 29, 2021
Christian charities battle 'eliminated' leprosy in Nepal
Jul 28, 2021
Saving church properties in Pakistan
Jul 27, 2021
Praying for a Papuan prelate
Jul 26, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
REPAM unconvinced by official 100000 Covid death figure from Amazonia

REPAM unconvinced by official 100,000 Covid death figure from Amazonia
Diocese in Switzerland becomes a laboratory for lay leadership

Diocese in Switzerland becomes a "laboratory" for lay leadership
Attacks against Nigerian Christians on the rise group warns

Attacks against Nigerian Christians on the rise, group warns
Ethical questions dog Catholic publication The Pillar

Ethical questions dog Catholic publication "The Pillar"
Venezuelan president rebuffs Vaticans call for dialogue

Venezuelan president rebuffs Vatican’s call for dialogue
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 29 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 29 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Martha

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Martha
Lord Jesus, bless our lives so that whatever way we serve You

Lord Jesus, bless our lives so that whatever way we serve You
Help us Lord to welcome people with a good heart

Help us Lord to welcome people with a good heart
Saint Martha | Saint of the Day

Saint Martha | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.