X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

US urged to stop importing fishing nets from Thailand

Organizations cite persistent labor rights violations in the manufacture of fishing gear in Thai prisons

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: February 25, 2022 05:31 AM GMT

Updated: February 25, 2022 05:37 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Come clean with UN, Papuan activist tells Indonesian govt

Feb 22, 2022
2

Hun Sen expresses his frustration with Myanmar junta

Feb 22, 2022
3

Hun Sen wants to appoint Cambodian Muslims to higher office

Feb 24, 2022
4

The most precious resource of all

Feb 23, 2022
5

Hong Kong bishop stresses dialogue in troubled region

Feb 24, 2022
6

Two Catholic priests arrested by Myanmar junta

Feb 23, 2022
7

Striking casino workers detained in Cambodia

Feb 23, 2022
8

Cambodian PM rules out lockdowns as Omicron soars

Feb 22, 2022
9

Philippine rights defender Sally Ujano is an unlikely terrorist

Feb 24, 2022
10

Remembering the Philippines' 1986 People Power Revolution

Feb 22, 2022
Support UCA News
US urged to stop importing fishing nets from Thailand

Thai fishermen haul in a net at sea. (Photo supplied)

Prominent labor and human rights organizations have called on the government of the United States to ensure that fishing nets are not imported from Thailand over persistent labor rights violations in the manufacturing of these nets by local companies.

In a report published last December by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the news organization found that many inmates at Thai prisons are forced to make fishing nets for private companies and that non-compliance with orders or failure to meet stringent quotas resulted in the prisoners being punished.

The inmates received little or no pay for their work in what effectively amounted to forced labor, the report said.

“[The officers] would say that if we didn’t make five nets a week, we would be punished,” one former inmate at Surin Central Prison in northeast Thailand was quoted as saying.

“It was 2pm one day and I wasn’t able to finish the nets in time, so I was forced to lie down in the sun and roll over in the dirt [as punishment],” the man added.

In response to these allegations, the Global Labor Justice-International Labor Rights Forum and its partner organizations in the Seafood Working Group, a coalition of 31 rights groups that seeks to ensure ethical practices in the seafood industry, have called on the administration of Joe Biden to make sure no fishing nets are imported from Thailand in case prison labor was used in their manufacture.

We do not promote harm or torture and will cut ties with any of the 42 prisons we have contracts with if forced labor is found

“We are calling on US companies to ensure that their suppliers respect workers’ rights and for the US government to ban the import of these nets and all products found to be made with forced prison labor or forced labor of any kind. No worker — including prisoners — should be subjected to forced labor,” said Jennifer Rosenbaum, executive director of the Global Labor Justice-International Labor Rights Forum.

Rosenbaum went on to allege that US-based companies might have been turning a blind eye to exploitative practices in Thailand.

“This is just one of many examples of how multinational corporations scour the globe to source the lowest-priced products but absolve themselves of responsibility for the human rights abuses their race to the bottom engenders,” she said.

One of two Thai companies that have been accused of employing prison labor for their production of fishing nets has said it would stop working with prisons that employed forced labor.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

A representative of the company, Khon Kaen Fishing Net in northeast Thailand, has said that an outright ban on the import of fishing nets could hurt Thai businesses and low-income earners.

“If a ban is enforced, I am concerned that it will affect Thai businesses and employment, and this might only stem from one to two prisons that acted inappropriately,” the man told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“We do not promote harm or torture and will cut ties with any of the 42 prisons we have contracts with if forced labor is found.”

Both Thai prisons and the country’s fishing industry have long been accused of persistent rights abuses.

Prisons are notoriously overcrowded with unsanitary conditions, while Thailand’s fishing industry has been bedeviled by allegations of forced labor targeting disadvantaged Thais and migrant workers from countries such as Myanmar and Cambodia.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Filipinos told to vote for 'life' in national elections
Filipinos told to vote for 'life' in national elections
Immortalizing the Philippines' 'father of human rights'
Immortalizing the Philippines' 'father of human rights'
Philippine prelates attack bid to 'distort history' as poll looms
Philippine prelates attack bid to 'distort history' as poll looms
Indonesia seeks stiff sentence for Christian YouTuber
Indonesia seeks stiff sentence for Christian YouTuber
Two dead as earthquake strikes Indonesia's Sumatra
Two dead as earthquake strikes Indonesia's Sumatra
Vietnam authorities urged to respect religious freedom
Vietnam authorities urged to respect religious freedom
Support Us

Latest News

Pope visits Russian embassy, voices 'concern over war'
Feb 26, 2022
Despite invasion, nuns say they'll remain in Ukraine
Feb 26, 2022
Pope phones Ukrainian archbishop, offers prayers
Feb 26, 2022
Filipinos told to vote for 'life' in national elections
Feb 26, 2022
Bishops seek fair deal for Indian Dalit Christians
Feb 25, 2022
Hong Kong bishop asks Catholics to pray for Ukraine
Feb 25, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Immortalizing the Philippines' 'father of human rights'
Feb 25, 2022
Japan's baffling failure to protect children from sex abuse
Feb 25, 2022
Philippine rights defender Sally Ujano is an unlikely terrorist
Feb 24, 2022
The most precious resource of all
Feb 23, 2022
Remembering the Philippines' 1986 People Power Revolution
Feb 22, 2022

Features

A mission to prevent lonely deaths in South Korea
Feb 24, 2022
Hong Kong bishop stresses dialogue in troubled region
Feb 24, 2022
A true sister of mercy
Feb 23, 2022
Pakistan's Servant of God inspires Catholics to confront terror
Feb 22, 2022
Shadowy messengers deliver threats to Hong Kong civil society
Feb 22, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Douthat Walther Me

Douthat, Walther, & Me
Synodality authority and effective leadership

Synodality, authority and effective leadership
Not in the law but in the love of Christ

Not in the law, but in the love of Christ
Cancelling in church and society

Cancelling in church and society
Why Celibacy

Why Celibacy?

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.