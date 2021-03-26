X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

US state repeals death penalty repeal at site of executions

Virginia on March 24, 2021 became the first southern US state to abolish the death penalty

Zoey Maraist, Catholic News Service

Zoey Maraist, Catholic News Service

Updated: March 26, 2021 06:25 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian nuns, postulants face railway ordeal

Mar 23, 2021
2

The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan

Mar 23, 2021
3

Vietnamese Carmelites mark return to seized monestary

Mar 22, 2021
4

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters crucial stage

Mar 23, 2021
5

Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest

Mar 22, 2021
6

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?

Mar 23, 2021
7

Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?

Mar 22, 2021
8

Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste

Mar 22, 2021
9

Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon

Mar 22, 2021
10

Manila parishes back in lockdown following Covid spike

Mar 22, 2021
Support UCA News
US state repeals death penalty repeal at site of executions

In this file photo a guard walks up to the entrance of the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Virginia 14 September 2000. (Photo: SHAWN THEW / AFP)

While standing outside the prison that housed Virginia's execution chamber, Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation abolishing the death penalty in the state March 24.

Legislators and anti-death penalty advocates joined the signing ceremony outside Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, where 101 people have been executed since 1991.

"Over our 400-year history, Virginia has executed more than 1,300 people," said Northam. "(Today) we join 22 other states in saying the government will not take a life, the government will no longer execute people."

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of Arlington and Bishop Barry C. Knestout of Richmond, Virginia, welcomed the new law. "We embrace this hope-filled new beginning," they said in a joint statement March 24.

Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, also welcomed the repeal, calling it "a bold step toward a culture of life." He, too, noted that Virginia became the 23rd state to abolish the death penalty, "and I urge all other states and the federal government to do the same," he said.

In their statement, Bishops Burbidge and Knestout quoted the pope from his latest encyclical, "Fratelli Tutti, on Fraternity and Social Friendship": "As Pope Francis states, 'The firm rejection of the death penalty shows to what extent it is possible to recognize the inalienable dignity of every human being and to accept that he or she has a place in this universe.'"

"Through our Virginia Catholic Conference, we supported this historic legislation as it progressed through the General Assembly because all human life is sacred," they said. "We are grateful to those who worked to make this a reality."

"Our dioceses also continue our prayers for families of victims of horrific crimes and renew our commitment to provide for their pastoral support. We stand ready to accompany them in their journey to find healing and peace."

During the ceremony in Jarratt, many people praised the Catholic conference's advocacy, including bill-sponsor state Sen. Scott A. Surovell, a Democrat from Fairfax, Virginia, who thanked the conference and several priests for their work. "I can't tell you how much that has helped," he said.

Earlier this year, Catholics welcomed the news that both houses of the legislature passed bills abolishing capital punishment.

Related News

"It's an incredible moment for Virginia," said Bob More, a parishioner of St. John Neumann Church in Reston, "to finally uphold the dignity of every person including those who offended against society in a serious way, and to recognize the death penalty has not been applied in a fair and defensible manner, and that people need an opportunity for rehabilitation and repentance."

More, who previously participated in evening prayer vigils to end executions, made the comments in an interview with the Arlington Catholic Herald, the diocesan newspaper.

"The end of Virginia's death penalty signifies the growing consensus that capital punishment is a flawed and morally bankrupt system that violates the sanctity of human life," said Krisanne Vaillancourt Murphy, executive director of Catholic Mobilizing Network.

"From the pews to the pulpit, many Virginia Catholics were persistent advocates who paved the way for the commonwealth's abolition of the death penalty," she said in a March 24 statement.

A news release from the network said the modern U.S. death penalty system is "a direct byproduct" of the legacy of racial violence -- slavery, lynching and systemic racism -- in Virginia as the former "home of the Confederacy."

"We are hopeful that Virginia's repeal will signal to other Southern states that the death penalty is an immoral and racist relic," said Vaillancourt Murphy. "By removing the most broken and punitive of punishments, we can refocus on cultivating more just, equitable and life-affirming responses to harm."

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Latest News

Pakistani courts reconsider blasphemy penalty cases
Mar 26, 2021
Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian
Mar 26, 2021
Ignorance spreads pandemic in Catholic-dominated Timor-Leste
Mar 26, 2021
Terror-ravaged Quetta’s new bishop faces vocation challenge 
Mar 26, 2021
Catholics look to new Manila prelate to champion human rights
Mar 26, 2021
US teen helps family come to Catholic faith
Mar 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why is the Vatican silent on China and Hong Kong?
Mar 25, 2021
Immortalizing Americas’ San Romero and countless martyrs
Mar 25, 2021
Can South Korea’s Catholic president survive the political storm?
Mar 25, 2021
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Mar 23, 2021
Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?
Mar 22, 2021

Features

Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian
Mar 26, 2021
Ignorance spreads pandemic in Catholic-dominated Timor-Leste
Mar 26, 2021
Indian bishops’ study reveals grim life of tribal migrant workers
Mar 26, 2021
Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Mar 24, 2021
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy
Mar 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Troubled youth write meditations for the popes Good Friday Via Crucis

Troubled youth write meditations for the pope's Good Friday “Via Crucis”
The woman whos advising the French bishops on sex abuse

The woman who’s advising the French bishops on sex abuse
Pope appoints openly gay man to sex abuse commission

Pope appoints openly gay man to sex abuse commission
Cardinal Schnborn says Church cannot refuse blessing for gay couples

Cardinal Schönborn says Church cannot refuse blessing for gay couples
Pope trims cardinals salaries names nuneconomist to key Vatican post

Pope trims cardinals' salaries, names nun-economist to key Vatican post
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Friday March 26 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Friday March 26 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Fifth Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Fifth Week of Lent
Lord, lead us to You always whether in prayer or work

Lord, lead us to You always whether in prayer or work
Help us Jesus to raise our voice to God in distress

Help us Jesus to raise our voice to God in distress
St. Ludger Apostle of Saxony | Saint of the Day

St. Ludger Apostle of Saxony | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.