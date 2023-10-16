US, S. Korea decry China’s repatriation of North Koreans

China considers North Korean escapees as 'illegal economic migrants' and deports them based on a bilateral agreement

An activist holds a picture of an alleged young North Korean refugee during a demonstration calling on Chinese President Xi Jinping to allow safe passage to North Koreans detained in China, across the street from the Chinese embassy in Washington, DC, Sept. 24, 2021. (Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

United States and South Korean officials have deplored China’s reported forced repatriation of about 500 North Korean escapees and vowed to collaborate to address human rights abuses in the communist-ruled country, says a report.

South Korea’s Foreign Minister, Park Jin gave his remarks during a meeting with Julie Turner, the US Special Envoy for North Korean Human Rights Issues in Seoul on Oct. 16, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.

Citing allegations that China had repatriated escapees back to North Korea, Park reiterated South Korea’s stand against forced repatriation.

“Under no circumstance should North Korean defectors be forcibly repatriated against their will. That is our government’s position. And we’ve made it clear to the Chinese side,” Park said.

“My government is engaging in vigorous diplomatic efforts to ensure that North Korean defectors are not forcibly repatriated to North Korea, but rather in accordance with humanitarian principles,” Park added.

The meeting took place during Turner’s three-day visit to Seoul after she had assumed office as the US special envoy on Oct. 13.

“The North Korean people are living in extremely dire conditions,” Park told Turner, adding that the Kim Jong Un regime is pursuing nuclear weapons at the expense of its citizens’ basic rights.

On Oct. 9, the New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) citing an underground South Korean Christian missionary named Stephen Kim had alleged China forcibly repatriating around 500 North Koreans.

The rights group had alleged that the returnees, mostly women, face grave risks in North Korea including being “detained in forced labor camps, and face torture, sexual violence, enforced disappearance, and execution.”

Following the allegations, South Korea’s Unification Ministry announced on Oct. 13 that it had lodged a formal protest against China.

Peter Jung, head of Seoul-based rights organization Justice for North Korea, pointed out that most of the forced repatriations took place near the North Korean and Chinese border.

The “repatriations had taken place simultaneously in several areas,” Jung alleged.

Turner stated that she would work with South Korea to make a difference in the humanitarian situation faced by North Koreans.

“I am very much looking forward to working with you and others in the ROK [Republic of Korea] government to further advance North Korea,” Turner said, referring to South Korea by its formal name.

“The human rights situation in North Korea remains amongst the worst in the world,” Turner added.

The situation is further complicated for those who leave the country without permission as they are charged with the crime of “treachery against the nation” if they ever return to North Korea.

North Korea is rated with a dismal three points out of 100 in the Freedom in the World 2023 index released by US-based Freedom House.

Turner called upon the international community to “come together to work to expose the regime’s human rights abuses and create concrete change to improve the lives of the North Koreans,” RFA reported.

Ji Seong-ho, a North Korean defector in South Korea and currently a member of its national assembly pointed out that the recent appointment of Turner was a sign of improvement and relief to many escapees.

“The nomination of a US Special Envoy for North Korean Human Rights Issues, a post that has been empty for a while, conveys a significant message to the North Korean people,” Ji said.

“It’s a message that the allies will actively raise voices to protect basic rights of the ordinary North Koreans,” Ji added.

“We hope that such messages persistently resonate from Washington and the global community,” he further added.

Ji called upon both the South Korean and US governments to intervene and help the North Korean escapees stranded in China.

The Chinese government considers North Korean escapees as “illegal economic migrants” and deports them based on a bilateral agreement.

HRW had earlier alleged that China had deported 80 North Koreans on Aug. 29, and 40 others on Sept. 18. Some 50 North Koreans were forcibly repatriated to their country in July 2021.

