News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korea

US, S. Korea decry China’s repatriation of North Koreans

China considers North Korean escapees as 'illegal economic migrants' and deports them based on a bilateral agreement

US, S. Korea decry China’s repatriation of North Koreans

An activist holds a picture of an alleged young North Korean refugee during a demonstration calling on Chinese President Xi Jinping to allow safe passage to North Koreans detained in China, across the street from the Chinese embassy in Washington, DC, Sept. 24, 2021. (Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 16, 2023 11:02 AM GMT

Updated: October 16, 2023 11:20 AM GMT

United States and South Korean officials have deplored China’s reported forced repatriation of about 500 North Korean escapees and vowed to collaborate to address human rights abuses in the communist-ruled country, says a report.

South Korea’s Foreign Minister, Park Jin gave his remarks during a meeting with Julie Turner, the US Special Envoy for North Korean Human Rights Issues in Seoul on Oct. 16, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.

Citing allegations that China had repatriated escapees back to North Korea, Park reiterated South Korea’s stand against forced repatriation.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Under no circumstance should North Korean defectors be forcibly repatriated against their will. That is our government’s position. And we’ve made it clear to the Chinese side,” Park said.

“My government is engaging in vigorous diplomatic efforts to ensure that North Korean defectors are not forcibly repatriated to North Korea, but rather in accordance with humanitarian principles,” Park added.

The meeting took place during Turner’s three-day visit to Seoul after she had assumed office as the US special envoy on Oct. 13.

“The North Korean people are living in extremely dire conditions,” Park told Turner, adding that the Kim Jong Un regime is pursuing nuclear weapons at the expense of its citizens’ basic rights.

On Oct. 9, the New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) citing an underground South Korean Christian missionary named Stephen Kim had alleged China forcibly repatriating around 500 North Koreans.

The rights group had alleged that the returnees, mostly women, face grave risks in North Korea including being “detained in forced labor camps, and face torture, sexual violence, enforced disappearance, and execution.”

Following the allegations, South Korea’s Unification Ministry announced on Oct. 13 that it had lodged a formal protest against China.

Peter Jung, head of Seoul-based rights organization Justice for North Korea, pointed out that most of the forced repatriations took place near the North Korean and Chinese border.

The “repatriations had taken place simultaneously in several areas,” Jung alleged.

Turner stated that she would work with South Korea to make a difference in the humanitarian situation faced by North Koreans.

“I am very much looking forward to working with you and others in the ROK [Republic of Korea] government to further advance North Korea,” Turner said, referring to South Korea by its formal name.

“The human rights situation in North Korea remains amongst the worst in the world,” Turner added.

The situation is further complicated for those who leave the country without permission as they are charged with the crime of “treachery against the nation” if they ever return to North Korea.

North Korea is rated with a dismal three points out of 100 in the Freedom in the World 2023 index released by US-based Freedom House.

Turner called upon the international community to “come together to work to expose the regime’s human rights abuses and create concrete change to improve the lives of the North Koreans,” RFA reported.

Ji Seong-ho, a North Korean defector in South Korea and currently a member of its national assembly pointed out that the recent appointment of Turner was a sign of improvement and relief to many escapees.

“The nomination of a US Special Envoy for North Korean Human Rights Issues, a post that has been empty for a while, conveys a significant message to the North Korean people,” Ji said.

“It’s a message that the allies will actively raise voices to protect basic rights of the ordinary North Koreans,” Ji added.

“We hope that such messages persistently resonate from Washington and the global community,” he further added.

Ji called upon both the South Korean and US governments to intervene and help the North Korean escapees stranded in China.

The Chinese government considers North Korean escapees as “illegal economic migrants” and deports them based on a bilateral agreement.

HRW had earlier alleged that China had deported 80 North Koreans on Aug. 29, and 40 others on Sept. 18. Some 50 North Koreans were forcibly repatriated to their country in July 2021.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian Catholic body urges peace in strife-torn Manipur Indian Catholic body urges peace in strife-torn Manipur
Church calls for return of Papuans displaced by conflict Church calls for return of Papuans displaced by conflict
Tobit: The Book of Fraternity and Solidarity Tobit: The Book of Fraternity and Solidarity
Mass wedding in Pakistan's Jaranwala after riot Mass wedding in Pakistan's Jaranwala after riot
Taiwan, Vatican ties face the test of time Taiwan, Vatican ties face the test of time
Tension rising in Bangladesh ahead of major Hindu festival Tension rising in Bangladesh ahead of major Hindu festival
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Lishui

Diocese of Lishui

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Lishui is a diocese located in the city of Lishui in

Read more
Diocese of Hwalien

Diocese of Hwalien

The Prefecture Apostolic of Hualien was established in 1952, carved out from Kaohsiung Prefecture Apostolic. Hualien

Read more
Archdiocese of Changsha

Archdiocese of Changsha

Changsha is the provincial capital of Hunan, in central China. It is located in the northeastern part of the province,

Read more
Diocese of Faisalabad

Diocese of Faisalabad

In a land area of around 35,300 square kilometers, the diocese covers the districts of Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.