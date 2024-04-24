US report scathing of Cambodia’s human rights situation

The annual United States Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Cambodia has painted a scathing picture of torture, cruelty and inhumane conditions faced by political prisoners, journalists, and people subjected to arbitrary arrest.

Released overnight, the report found the Cambodian government had failed to act against a litany of human rights abuses that ranged from “harsh and life-threatening prison conditions to arbitrary arrest or detention.”

“There were no significant changes in the human rights situation in Cambodia during the year,” the report said. “Significant human rights issues included credible reports of torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by the government.”

Human rights groups say there are about 60 political prisoners incarcerated in Cambodia. They include former opposition leader Kem Sokha, American-Khmer lawyer Theary Seng and prominent trade unionist Chhim Sithar. The US has urged the release of all political prisoners.

Nearly all have been charged with incitement and treason following a crackdown initiated by former prime minister Hun Sen, which resulted in bans on political parties and independent media, enabling his ruling Cambodian People’s Party to win the elections in 2018 and 2023.

Hun Sen transferred power to his eldest son, Hun Manet, last August and the report added there was an “inability of citizens to change their government peacefully through free and fair elections.”

There were also serious and unreasonable restrictions on political participation; serious government corruption; serious government restrictions and harassment of domestic and international human rights organizations and extensive gender-based violence.

It said there were serious restrictions on freedom of expression and media freedom, including threats of violence against journalists, unjustified arrests of journalists, censorship, and enforcement of criminal libel laws.

“The government did not take credible steps or action to identify and punish officials who may have committed human rights abuses,” the report said, adding serious problems existed regarding the independence of the judiciary and transnational repression.

Unlike previous years there were no reports that the government or its agents committed arbitrary or unlawful killings, including extrajudicial killings, or of disappearances by or on behalf of government authorities.

“There were, however, deaths in prison that raised suspicions of fatal abuse,” it said.

“More than three years after prominent Thai activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit’s abduction in Cambodia in 2020, the government provided no significant update of its investigation, despite constant appeals by his family and local human rights defenders,” the report added.

Human trafficking remained extensive alongside significant and systematic restrictions on workers’ freedom of association and it recorded the “existence of the worst forms of child labor”.

However, Cambodian officials and pro-government NGOs, like the Cambodian Human Rights Committee (CHRC), defended the country’s human rights record, noting that press freedoms are guaranteed by the constitution, including freedom of expression.

“It is an allegation that has no clear basis in fact and does not reflect efforts to implement human rights in Cambodia.” CHRC spokesman Pa Ponnarada told the pro-government Khmer Times.

“It is undermining the Cambodian government’s reputation and it has overlooked our government’s achievements and lacks balance, instead it wants to discredit the government,” he said.

Government spokesman, Pen Bona, said the interpretation of human rights and freedom of expression remained shrouded in confusion, insisting Cambodia held the legal right to protect the rights and dignity of others, national security and public morality.

“Hiding the truth and trying to protect the perpetrators not only damages democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights, but it is an incentive to violate the law and violate the rights of others to create anarchy in society,” he added.

The report also found that family members were punished for alleged offenses by a relative in addition to “harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; arbitrary arrest or detention.”