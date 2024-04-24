News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

US report scathing of Cambodia’s human rights situation

Violations include torture as well as cruel and inhuman treatment of political prisoners and journalists, it says
Kem Sokha, leader of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party greets the media at his home before going to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on March 3, 2023. Sokha and his party are barred from taking part in the elections

Kem Sokha, leader of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party greets the media at his home before going to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court in this March 3, 2023 photo. Sokha was later sentenced to 27 years of house arrest. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: April 24, 2024 06:53 AM GMT
Updated: April 24, 2024 07:33 AM GMT

The annual United States Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Cambodia has painted a scathing picture of torture, cruelty and inhumane conditions faced by political prisoners, journalists, and people subjected to arbitrary arrest.

Released overnight, the report found the Cambodian government had failed to act against a litany of human rights abuses that ranged from “harsh and life-threatening prison conditions to arbitrary arrest or detention.”

“There were no significant changes in the human rights situation in Cambodia during the year,” the report said. “Significant human rights issues included credible reports of torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by the government.”

Human rights groups say there are about 60 political prisoners incarcerated in Cambodia. They include former opposition leader Kem Sokha, American-Khmer lawyer Theary Seng and prominent trade unionist Chhim Sithar. The US has urged the release of all political prisoners.

Nearly all have been charged with incitement and treason following a crackdown initiated by former prime minister Hun Sen, which resulted in bans on political parties and independent media, enabling his ruling Cambodian People’s Party to win the elections in 2018 and 2023.

Hun Sen transferred power to his eldest son, Hun Manet,  last August and the report added there was an “inability of citizens to change their government peacefully through free and fair elections.”

There were also serious and unreasonable restrictions on political participation; serious government corruption; serious government restrictions and harassment of domestic and international human rights organizations and extensive gender-based violence.

It said there were serious restrictions on freedom of expression and media freedom, including threats of violence against journalists, unjustified arrests of journalists, censorship, and enforcement of criminal libel laws.

“The government did not take credible steps or action to identify and punish officials who may have committed human rights abuses,” the report said, adding serious problems existed regarding the independence of the judiciary and transnational repression.

Unlike previous years there were no reports that the government or its agents committed arbitrary or unlawful killings, including extrajudicial killings, or of disappearances by or on behalf of government authorities.

“There were, however, deaths in prison that raised suspicions of fatal abuse,” it said.

“More than three years after prominent Thai activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit’s abduction in Cambodia in 2020, the government provided no significant update of its investigation, despite constant appeals by his family and local human rights defenders,” the report added.

Human trafficking remained extensive alongside significant and systematic restrictions on workers’ freedom of association and it recorded the “existence of the worst forms of child labor”.

However, Cambodian officials and pro-government NGOs, like the Cambodian Human Rights Committee (CHRC), defended the country’s human rights record, noting that press freedoms are guaranteed by the constitution, including freedom of expression.

“It is an allegation that has no clear basis in fact and does not reflect efforts to implement human rights in Cambodia.” CHRC spokesman Pa Ponnarada told the pro-government Khmer Times.

“It is undermining the Cambodian government’s reputation and it has overlooked our government’s achievements and lacks balance, instead it wants to discredit the government,” he said.

Government spokesman, Pen Bona, said the interpretation of human rights and freedom of expression remained shrouded in confusion, insisting Cambodia held the legal right to protect the rights and dignity of others, national security and public morality.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

“Hiding the truth and trying to protect the perpetrators not only damages democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights, but it is an incentive to violate the law and violate the rights of others to create anarchy in society,” he added.

The report also found that family members were punished for alleged offenses by a relative in addition to “harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; arbitrary arrest or detention.”

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop John Saw Gawdy of Taungngu, Myanmar
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Pietro Liu Genzhu of Hongdong, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Noel Portal Pedregosa of Malaybalay, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Justin Bernard Gnanapragasam of Jaffna, Sri Lanka
Read More...
Latest News
HK cardinal, activists appeal against protest fund conviction
HK cardinal, activists appeal against protest fund conviction
Trans woman challenges Indian PM in his own backyard
Trans woman challenges Indian PM in his own backyard
Vietnam experts warn against Cambodia’s mega canal project
Vietnam experts warn against Cambodia’s mega canal project
US report scathing of Cambodia’s human rights situation
US report scathing of Cambodia’s human rights situation
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.