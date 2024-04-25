US report paints grim human rights situation in Asia

Most Asian nations have failed to improve human rights situations as crackdown on civic freedoms, threats to life, arbitrary arrests and detentions, and attacks on vulnerable groups continued unabated last year, says the latest US human rights report.

The US State Department’s 2023 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, released on April 23, highlighted the human rights situation of nearly 200 nations covering individual, civil, political, and governmental policies, and actions.

The report said the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict continued to raise “deeply troubling concerns for human rights.”

More than 21,000 Palestinians had been killed and over 56,000 injured by the end of 2023, it stated.

The report accused Israeli forces of committing a litany of abuses ranging from arbitrary or unlawful killings, including extrajudicial killings; enforced disappearance; torture, or cruel, inhuman, and/or degrading treatment, among others.

China, meanwhile, has been accused of genocide and crimes against humanity for targeting predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang.

Citing rights group, Safeguard Defenders, the report said the Chinese authorities placed between 55,977 and 113,407 people under surveillance from 2015-2021.

Impunity for violence and rights abuses by police and militia in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan was also cited as a significant problem.

The Taliban was criticized for not establishing a formal system of accountability for abuses or killings and “no independent organization was allowed to investigate abuses and killings in the country.”

India’s ruling pro-Hindu Bhartiya Janta Party was criticized for failing to halt the sectarian conflict between tribal Christians and the Hindu-majority Meitei community in Manipur state. The clashes left about 200 dead and displaced over 60,000.

The Indian Supreme Court rebuked the central government and the Manipur state government for failing to end deadly clashes.

In Indonesia, “human rights defenders were occasionally victims of violence, threats, and harassment, in most cases from nongovernmental actors,” the report noted.

Amnesty International recorded 35 cases of physical and digital attacks targeting 150 human rights defenders or organizations in 2022, the report noted.

The Indonesian courts officially permitted more than 50,000 child marriages, down from 59,000 in 2021, with approximately one-third due to pregnancy, it stated.

The report also accused the North Korea’s communist regime of continuing its rights violations.

The 2022 White Paper by South Korean think-tank, the Korea Institute for National Unification reported that “violence and cruel treatment” continued to occur in several categories of detention facilities, and that “many detainees suffer from poor nutrition, sanitation, and health care.”

Bahrain faced criticism for harsh treatment and inhuman conditions in prisons and detention centers, which at times can be “life-threatening due to physical abuse, unjust application of solitary confinement as a disciplinary measure, and inadequate sanitary conditions and medical care.”

In Bangladesh, Dalits (lowest-caste Hindus) suffered from restricted access to land, adequate housing, education, and employment, the report noted.

The ruling Awami League government was accused of suppressing political opposition, while the security forces carried out arbitrary arrests, detention and custodial torture of opposition party members. Security forces largely enjoyed impunity for enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

The Myanmar junta has been accused of killing civilians and arresting and kidnapping dissident activists.

The report accused the military and vigilante groups of carrying out “ethnic cleansing” on Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state last year.

Burmese Muslim activist Thuzar Maung and her family were abducted from their home in Malaysia; their whereabouts remains unknown.

The US report also said that the Iranian authorities executed 37 percent more people during 2023 than in 2022.

Members of the marginalized ethnic communities, particularly the Baloch minority, were overrepresented among those executed.

In Iraq, “individuals were not able to criticize the government publicly or privately without fear of reprisal,” the report noted.

The Iraqi paramilitary militias harassed activists and new reform-oriented political movements online and in person, including through online disinformation, bot attacks, and threats or use of physical violence to silence them and halt their activities.

In Japan, foreign nationals and “foreign-looking” citizens reported they were prohibited entry — sometimes by signs reading “Japanese Only” — to privately owned facilities serving the public, including hotels and restaurants, pointing towards entrenched racial discrimination in the country.

In Laos, the law protected individuals against arbitrary arrest and detention, “but some government officials did not respect these provisions, and arbitrary arrests and detention persisted,” the report said.

South Korea saw 22 suicide cases in the military some of which local NGOs say were prompted due to bullying, hazing, and violence.

Sexual harassment was common in Taiwan, and the Ministry of Health and Welfare reported a 17 percent rise over the previous year. Experts noted that often victims of sexual harassment were reluctant to report it for fear of being judged, the US report said.

In Thailand, transgender individuals were often denied bail, were assigned facilities that matched the sex on their birth certificate, not the gender they identified as, were deprived of hormonal drugs, and were harassed, with officers taking no action to prevent their harassment.

In the United Arab Emirates, the government used libel and slander laws to suppress criticism of its leaders and institutions.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court in July sentenced a woman to five years in prison, fined her 500,000 dirhams (US$136,000), for allegedly posting a video online insulting men and domestic workers. She also faces deportation once her sentence is served.