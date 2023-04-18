News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Myanmar

US renews call for release of Myanmar’s Baptist pastor

Says junta targeted Rev. Dr. Hkalam Samson for 'his courageous work including advocating for freedom of religion'

Reverend Dr. Hkalam Samson (center) of the Kachin Baptist Convention leaves Myitkyina Township Court in Myitkyina, capital of northern Myanmar's Kachin state, Sept. 9, 2019

Reverend Dr. Hkalam Samson (center) of the Kachin Baptist Convention leaves Myitkyina Township Court in Myitkyina, capital of northern Myanmar's Kachin state, Sept. 9, 2019. (Photo: Radio Free Asia / UCAN files)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 18, 2023 07:28 AM GMT

Updated: April 18, 2023 07:47 AM GMT

The United States has joined global calls for the “immediate and unconditional” release of a prominent ethnic Kachin Christian leader detained and sentenced to prison by Myanmar’s military junta.

Pastor Hkalam Samson, a former leader of the Kachin Baptist Convention (KBC) was sentenced on April 7, Good Friday, to six years in Myitkyina Prison in the capital of Kachin state.

He had been in detention since his arrest in December last year and sentenced on what Baptist churches and rights groups around the world condemned as “military-led, manufactured charges” of terrorism, unlawful association, and inciting opposition to the regime. 

“We join the international community in condemning the sentencing of Rev. Dr. Samson and call for his immediate and unconditional release,” US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a press release on April.17.

The State Department had called for his release on Feb. 23 prior to his sentencing.

Patel said Myanmar's brutal military regime has targeted Samson, “a prominent, well-respected religious figure for his courageous work including advocating for freedom of religion or belief.”

“We urge the regime to cease its unconscionable repression against religious actors"

Samson has devoted his pastoral career to “supporting peace efforts, drug eradication, advocating for justice and equality” for Kachin Christians and throughout Burma, and “facilitating the safe and voluntary return of more than 100,000 displaced Kachin people to their homes.”

“We urge the regime to cease its unconscionable repression against religious actors, communities, and houses of worship in Burma and end the violence,” Patel said.

The junta freed more than 3,000 prisoners from various prisons across the country on April.17, the Burmese New Year, on humanitarian grounds.

Relatives of political prisoners including the wife of Samson reportedly went to the prison and waited for their release.

The Kachin pastor, however, was not among the released prisoners, according to local sources.

While Baptist churches and rights groups around the world have repeatedly called for the pastor’s immediate release, local Kachin Christians have held prayer services and campaigns to support him.

"Ethnic strife and military suppression have resulted in the deaths of more than 3,200 civilians"

The US call came as the military junta continued to target churches, pastors, and Christian institutions in the conflict-torn country where thousands of people including religious minorities continue to bear the brunt of the ongoing conflict triggered by the 2021 military coup.

The 65-year-old pastor is well-known for his humanitarian work in Myanmar where ethnic strife and military suppression have resulted in the deaths of more than 3,200 civilians and the displacement of more than 1.8 million others.

Samson was secretary and president of the KBC for 12 years and is still associated with it as an adviser. He played a vital role in organizing rescue operations after an aerial attack by the junta on a music festival, organized by the KIO, in A Nang Pa village in Kachin State in October last year.

He became a target for the generals in 2019, when he reportedly told then-US president, Donald Trump, about the oppression of minorities, including Christians, in Myanmar.

The Baptist pastor was among a select group of people from 17 countries invited by the US administration to interact with Trump.

Christians make up nearly 6 percent of Myanmar’s population of 54 million, while Buddhism is the state religion and is practiced by 89 percent of its people.

