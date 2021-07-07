X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

US priest helps others understand deafness as a culture

Father Min Seo is hoping to convey the idea that deafness be treated as a culture

Patricia Zapor, Catholic News Service

Patricia Zapor, Catholic News Service

Published: July 07, 2021 04:28 AM GMT

Updated: July 07, 2021 04:36 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Most Americans oppose unrestricted abortion in late pregnancy

Jul 3, 2021
2

Why Father Stan Swamy had to die

Jul 6, 2021
3

Jailed elderly Jesuit dies in hospital days before bail hearing

Jul 5, 2021
4

Death toll in Philippine military plane crash rises to 50

Jul 5, 2021
5

Forced labor: Thailand put on US human trafficking watchlist

Jul 5, 2021
6

Outrage as elderly Indian Jesuit dies in detention

Jul 6, 2021
7

Can a papal visit bring peace to restive Papua?

Jul 4, 2021
8

Pandemic surges across Cambodia's countryside

Jul 6, 2021
9

Vietnam arrests four for anti-state Facebook posts

Jul 3, 2021
10

Vietnam Catholics celebrate feast of Mother of Hanoi

Jul 5, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
US priest helps others understand deafness as a culture

Father Min Seo Park has overcome his disability. (Photo: deafcathnyc.org)

Father Min Seo Park, one of fewer than two dozen deaf priests worldwide, thinks deafness is hardly a disability and is working to help others realize that as well.

Deaf since an illness at age two, the new chaplain of St. Francis of Assisi Deaf Catholic Church in Landover Hills, Maryland, is hoping to convey the idea that deafness be treated as a culture.

Since returning to the United States from his native Seoul, South Korea, in late January, Father Park, 52, has taken up three ministries. In addition to serving St. Francis of Assisi, the priest also is the chaplain to the Catholic community at Gallaudet University and provides pastoral ministry to the Archdiocese of Washington's deaf population overall.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The challenges seem well within the capabilities of a priest who is fluent in four languages: Korean Sign Language and American Sign Language, or ASL, as well as written Korean and English.

Speaking with the Catholic Standard, newspaper of the Archdiocese of Washington, with sign language interpretation assistance of Mary O'Meara, executive director of the archdiocese's Department of Special Needs Ministries, he told his story of growing up deaf, his path to priesthood and his eventual return to the nation's capital.

He arrived in the U.S. the first time in 1994 to study ASL and English at Gallaudet University's English Language Institute, before beginning his undergraduate degree there a year later. Gallaudet is the only higher education institution in the world where all students live and learn in ASL and English.

When I was praying alone in front of Jesus Christ on the cross at the chapel, I asked him if he could send a signing priest for the deaf

In South Korea, he grew up attending schools for the deaf. Not raised a Catholic, he went with schoolmates to Protestant churches with signing ministers at first.

Eventually, a deaf Catholic art teacher introduced him to a Catholic parish, where he joined a Bible study with other deaf people. He became a Catholic at age 17. With few priests in Korea who used sign language, however, he and other deaf Catholics found practicing the faith frustrating.

"Deaf Catholics and I did not understand clearly what the priests said," he explained. "Some of them were not happy and eventually converted to Protestant churches."

That opened his path to a vocation.

Related News

"When I was praying alone in front of Jesus Christ on the cross at the chapel, I asked him if he could send a signing priest for the deaf," Father Park said. "However, suddenly I felt that Jesus said to me, 'Why not, you ...?' I said, 'Me?' That is how I began to consider the priestly vocation."

A hearing priest who knew sign language helped him connect with Dominican Father Thomas Coughlin, the first deaf priest ordained in the U.S, who pointed him to Gallaudet.

After graduating in 1999 after studying math and philosophy, he was encouraged by Father Coughlin to study theology at St. John's Seminary in New York.

At first he had to read each lecture as it was being transcribed and he struggled to keep up with classwork. Soon afterward, the seminary provided sign language interpretation, making it easier to stay on track. He completed his master of divinity degree in 2004 and returned to Seoul.

There, he began theology studies for the Archdiocese of Seoul and was ordained to the priesthood in 2007. He said that as he celebrated his first signed Mass after ordination, he saw a congregation of joyful people.

"Some deaf people, who were poor at Korean writing and could not communicate with non-signing hearing priests, had not confessed to priests for many years, like 20 years," he said. With him, "they felt confident and comfortable to confess to me in sign language. I was happy that I forgave their sins through the sacrament of confession.

"Deaf people witnessed my priesthood ordination and realized that deaf people were children of God as well. They felt joyful and happy to listen to the word of God, the Gospel from me, a deaf priest," he said.

Over the next 14 years Father Park built up the Seoul deaf Catholic community, giving them their first priest who is what is referred to as culturally deaf.

Lana Portolano, author of "Be Opened!: The Catholic Church and Deaf Culture," explained in an email exchange that Father Park is one of fewer than two dozen Catholic priests worldwide who use sign language as their primary form of communication. Nine of them are in the U.S.

Father Park said he is looking forward to being in a country where there are other deaf priests like himself

Most deaf Catholic communities experience Mass with a sign language interpreter or sometimes with a hearing priest who can celebrate using sign. This can pose problems with hearing confession, for instance. And an interpreter is typically at one side of the room, meaning that a deaf person who is following the signing cannot simultaneously watch the actions of the priest at the altar.

As Father Park discovered when celebrating Mass in Seoul, even with a signing priest, a crowded church itself can be an obstacle to deaf participants.

With a congregation of 200 people in a small space, "I had to stand on a chair so the people in back could see me sign," he said. That led him to lead a campaign to get the entire Seoul Catholic community to support buying land and building a dedicated church for the deaf population. He visited 150 parishes, explaining the need. Construction was completed in 2019.

That was about the time Father Park visited the U.S. and O'Meara began discussing with him the possibility of joining the Washington Archdiocese. It took two years to obtain the necessary visa for Father Park, she said.

Father Park said he is looking forward to being in a country where there are other deaf priests like himself.

"They all go on a retreat together in September," he said, his eyes brightening as he signed. "I'm very excited to join them."

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Superstition and segregation define Indians' religious character
Jul 7, 2021
Are Morning Stars starting to fade in Papua?
Jul 7, 2021
Hospital name change irks Pakistani Christians
Jul 7, 2021
Hindu arrested over pastor's death in northern India
Jul 7, 2021
Korean Church provides emergency relief for India, Myanmar
Jul 7, 2021
Rights group blames Modi regime for Jesuit's death in detention
Jul 7, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Superstition and segregation define Indians' religious character
Jul 7, 2021
Are Morning Stars starting to fade in Papua?
Jul 7, 2021
Why Father Stan Swamy had to die
Jul 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: John Paul II's angry outburst at World Pride 2000
Jul 5, 2021
Can a papal visit bring peace to restive Papua?
Jul 4, 2021

Features

Vietnamese sisters join the Covid front line
Jul 7, 2021
Death at sea: Thai slave masters show no mercy
Jul 7, 2021
Pakistani family drives spiritual journey with St. Thomas
Jul 6, 2021
Distressed Malaysians raise white flag for help during pandemic
Jul 5, 2021
Myanmar Church plays vital role in feeding hungry displaced people
Jul 2, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Mosuls religious heritage is slowly coming back to life

Mosul's religious heritage is slowly coming back to life
A double first for the Lutheran World Federation

A double first for the Lutheran World Federation
The New Donatism

The New Donatism
Frontera Where the limits of a wall and the promise of the unknown intersect

Frontera: Where the limits of a wall and the promise of the unknown intersect
Archbishop denounces Bolivias high rate of femicide

Archbishop denounces Bolivia’s high rate of femicide

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 7 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 7 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us to see Your Presence in all situations, even in these trying times of Covid-19 pandemic

Lord, help us to see Your Presence in all situations, even in these trying times of Covid-19 pandemic
Enable us Jesus to heal a wounded world

Enable us Jesus to heal a wounded world
Blessed Ralph Milner | Saint of the Day

Blessed Ralph Milner | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.