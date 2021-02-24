X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

US president leads nation in mourning pandemic toll

Joe Biden calls the milestone of 500,000 deaths 'heartbreaking' and urges the country to unite against Covid-19

Carol Zimmermann, Catholic News Service

Carol Zimmermann, Catholic News Service

Updated: February 24, 2021 06:27 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope appoints Filipino cardinal to another key post

Feb 23, 2021
2

Cambodia locks down capital after third Covid outbreak

Feb 21, 2021
3

The free world must match the courage of Myanmar's people

Feb 22, 2021
4

Concerns over Pakistani PM's visit to Sri Lanka

Feb 21, 2021
5

Cambodians urged to adopt three-finger salute

Feb 22, 2021
6

Catholics march for peace as protests intensify in Myanmar

Feb 22, 2021
7

Timor-Leste starts child abuse trial of former US priest

Feb 22, 2021
8

Indian nun charged with trying to convert Hindu teacher

Feb 24, 2021
9

Pope accepts Cardinal Sarah's resignation from Vatican office

Feb 22, 2021
10

Hong Kong and Myanmar: two coups and tyrants without shame

Feb 24, 2021
Support UCA News
US president leads nation in mourning pandemic toll

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hold a moment of silence during a ceremony at the White House on Feb. 22 in honor of those who lost their lives to coronavirus. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP)

US President Joe Biden addressed the nation in a speech from the White House Feb. 22, the day the nation reached, and then passed, what he called the "truly grim, heartbreaking milestone" of 500,000 U.S. deaths from Covid-19.

He urged Americans to "resist becoming numb to the sorrow" brought on by the hundreds of thousands who died this past year, a number which he said is more than the Americans who died in the two world wars and the Vietnam War.

"We have to resist viewing each life as a statistic or a blur or on the news. And we must do so to honor the dead," he said, but also to "care for the living and those left behind."

The president's address was prior to a moment of silence outside the White House, where he was joined by first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff. Alongside them were 500 lit candles symbolizing the 500,000 deaths. The Marine Corps band played "Amazing Grace," and when the song ended, the president made the sign of the cross and the two couples went back inside.

In his 10-minute remarks before this moment of silence just after sundown, the president urged the nation not just to remember the dead, whom he described as "extraordinary Americans" from all walks of life, but to also fight against the virus that has impacted so many.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

"We have to fight this together, as one people, as the United States of America. That's the only way we're going to beat this virus, I promise you," he said, urging Americans not to let these milestones of numbers of deaths continue to "mark our national mourning."

"Let this not be a story of how far we fell, but of how far we climbed back up. We can do this," he said, speaking as one who knows the impact of grief firsthand from deaths of his first wife and young daughter almost 50 years ago in a car crash and his son Beau's death from cancer just over five years ago.

The president, stepping full into the role of "consoler-in-chief," personally addressed those who have lost loved ones through Covid-19.

"For the loved ones left behind, I know all too well. I know what it's like to not be there when it happens. I know what it's like when you are there, holding their hands. There's a look in your eye, and they slip away. That black hole in your chest -- you feel like you're being sucked into it, the survivor's remorse, the anger, the questions of faith in your soul."

He said for some in the nation, these deaths were a year ago, or a month, a week, a day or even an hour, but "when you stare at that empty chair around the kitchen table, it brings it all back, no matter how long ago it happened, as if it just happened that moment you looked at that empty chair. The birthdays, the anniversaries, the holidays without them. And the everyday things -- the small things, the tiny things -- that you miss the most."

Related News

He also acknowledged the lack of normal rituals to help people cope with loss and honor the dead.

The president said he received a letter from a daughter whose father died of Covid-19 last Easter and said she wondered about the significance of her own loss up against so many other losses. He said she and her family enter this Lent, "a season of reflection and renewal, with heavy hearts" since they were unable to properly mourn.

Although he spoke solemnly of the innumerable losses America has experienced, he also gave the nation a collective "there, there" pat on the back, urging its citizens to keep going and not to let the pandemic have the last word.

Echoing his message at the Covid-19 memorial the day before his inauguration, he said: "To heal, we must remember. I know it's hard. I promise you; I know it's hard," but he also stressed that one day it would get easier and said one way to help this happen is to find purpose.

To that end, he advised Americans to "remain vigilant, to stay socially distanced, to mask up, get vaccinated when it's your turn." He also pleaded for an end to the "politics and misinformation that has divided families, communities, and the country, and has cost too many lives already."

"It's not Democrats and Republicans who are dying from the virus," he stressed. "It's our fellow Americans. It's our neighbors and our friends, our mothers, our fathers, our sons, our daughters, husbands, wives."

Biden, who has been president just over one month, said that in this year of loss, Americans also have displayed profound courage on the front lines.

"I know the stress, the trauma, the grief you carry. But you give us hope. You keep us going," he said directly to those who have been on the front lines throughout the pandemic.

He told them they remind the nation to take care of our own and to leave nobody behind.

"While we have been humbled, we have never given up," the president said. "We are America. We can and will do this."

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations

Latest News

Blackboard jungle: The plight of Indonesia's honorary teachers
Feb 24, 2021
ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
Feb 24, 2021
Indian nun charged with trying to convert Hindu teacher
Feb 24, 2021
Papua clashes spark Catholic airlift operation
Feb 24, 2021
Singapore pastor apologizes for asking women to dress modestly
Feb 24, 2021
Indonesian medical workers charged with washing dead body
Feb 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
Feb 24, 2021
Hong Kong and Myanmar: two coups and tyrants without shame
Feb 24, 2021
What can the Indonesian Church do to ease the Papua conflict?
Feb 22, 2021
Malaysia sends Myanmar refugees to an uncertain future
Feb 22, 2021
The free world must match the courage of Myanmar's people
Feb 22, 2021

Features

Blackboard jungle: The plight of Indonesia's honorary teachers
Feb 24, 2021
Christian entrepreneurs come out of the shadows in Pakistan
Feb 24, 2021
Speaking up to save Bangladesh's indigenous languages from dying
Feb 23, 2021
A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
German Catholic bishops elect lay woman as conference general secretary

German Catholic bishops elect lay woman as conference general secretary
Meet the Mexican lawyer who defends indigenous peoples

Meet the Mexican lawyer who defends indigenous peoples
Patriarch says papal visit will mark new stage in Iraqs history

Patriarch says papal visit will mark new stage in Iraq’s history
Lenten Vulnerability

Lenten Vulnerability
ASEAN must stand with Myanmar peoples quest for democracy

ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 23 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 23 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the First Week in Lent

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the First Week in Lent
Lord, help me pray with confidence

Lord, help me pray with confidence
May the sacrifice of Blessed Rani Maria liberate

May the sacrifice of Blessed Rani Maria liberate
Blessed Rani Maria Vattalil

Blessed Rani Maria Vattalil

 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.