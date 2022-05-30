News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

US nun honored for years of advocacy for health care reform

Pope Francis among several church leaders who commended Sister Keehan, a nurse and Daughter of Charity

Sister Carol Keehan at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception during the 2015 Catholic Health Association assembly in Washington, DC

Sister Carol Keehan at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception during the 2015 Catholic Health Association assembly in Washington, DC. (Photo: Global Sisters Report)

Catholic News Service

By Catholic News Service

Published: May 30, 2022 05:18 AM GMT

Updated: May 30, 2022 05:22 AM GMT

Sister Carol Keehan, who led the Catholic Health Association of the United States for 13 years as president and CEO and was a longtime advocate for health care reform, received the Spirit of Francis Award from Catholic Extension at the first dinner for the award to be held in Washington.

Pope Francis was among several church leaders who commended Sister Keehan, a nurse and Daughter of Charity, during an awards banquet May 25 at the Library of Congress sponsored by the Chicago-based papal mission society that supports ministries in poor dioceses.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, conveyed the pope's congratulatory message, which was read by Archbishop Christoph Pierre, papal nuncio to the United States.

The pope recognized Sister Keehan, who leads the Health Task Force of the Vatican's COVID-19 Commission, for "her many years of dedicated leadership in continuing the healing ministry of Jesus Christ" in delivering and advocating for quality health care for all people, especially the poor and vulnerable.

The message also said the pope appreciates Sister Keehan's "generous service to the Holy See and her fidelity to the charism of St. Vincent de Paul, carrying out the apostolate of charity in 'the consciousness that we are responsible for the fragility of others as we strive to build a common future,'" the message said, quoting his encyclical "Fratelli Tutti."

Sister Keehan's time at CHA is noted for her backing of the Affordable Care Act in 2010, which expanded health care access to millions of uninsured people after weeks of debate in Congress and across the United States. Then-president Barack Obama specifically cited her support as key to passage of the legislation.

"Sister Carol stands in a long line of consecrated women who have led the way in providing quality health care that leaves no one behind"

Time magazine in 2010 named Sister Keehan as one of the "100 Most Influential People in the World." She also has been lauded by other organizations for her work in promoting access to health care.

Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory of Washington and Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of Chicago, chancellor of Catholic Extension's board of governors, also attended the event.

"Sister Carol stands in a long line of consecrated women who have led the way in providing quality health care that leaves no one behind," Cardinal Cupich said during the banquet. "To this day, she continues to show great leadership, advising the Holy See on health care issues, and most recently, cooperating with Pope Francis' initiatives to educate the world about COVID-19 vaccination."

Presenting the award, Father Jack Wall, Catholic Extension president, cited the strong connection between Sister Keehan's ministry and the mission of his organization.

"We both believe deeply in our vocation to live out the Gospel by transforming our society, our country and our world," he said.

Prior to joining the CHA, Sister Keehan served in various administrative and governance positions at hospitals sponsored by her religious congregation, including 15 years as president and CEO of Providence Hospital in Washington. She retired from CHA in 2019.

Catholic Extension said the award is inspired by St. Francis of Assisi, Pope Francis and its founder, Father Francis Clement Kelley.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Depression is getting worse in stressed-out Asia Depression is getting worse in stressed-out Asia
Sri Lankan Catholics hoping for divine deliverance Sri Lankan Catholics hoping for divine deliverance
Bangladeshi religious, laypeople want greater empowerment Bangladeshi religious, laypeople want greater empowerment
Caritas Philippines condemns bid to call off local polls Caritas Philippines condemns bid to call off local polls
Singapore Catholics welcome prelate's elevation to cardinal Singapore Catholics welcome prelate's elevation to cardinal
Nigerian Claretian priest elected vice president of US college Nigerian Claretian priest elected vice president of US college
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Pope announces August consistory to create 21 new cardinals

Pope announces August consistory to create 21 new cardinals

Francis is to hold the 8th consistory of his pontificate at the end of Roman summer, adding a further 16 electors and five elderly prelates to the College of Cardinals

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.