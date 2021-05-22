X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

US mulls 2022 Winter Olympics boycott over China rights record

Both the Trump and Biden administrations have labeled China's treatment of ethnic Uyghurs a genocide

Mark Pattison, Catholic News Service

Mark Pattison, Catholic News Service

Published: May 22, 2021 05:02 AM GMT

Updated: May 22, 2021 05:08 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian court favors nun's petition to ban offensive movie

May 19, 2021
2

US gives $11m to Cambodia's vaccination program

May 19, 2021
3

Relatives fear jailed Indian Jesuit has Covid-19

May 18, 2021
4

A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics

May 18, 2021
5

Census shows decline of Pakistan's Christian population

May 20, 2021
6

Don't regard Beijing as the enemy, says Hong Kong's new bishop

May 19, 2021
7

The decline of Christianity in Pakistan

May 21, 2021
8

Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?

May 19, 2021
9

Myanmar military release arrested Catholic priest

May 18, 2021
10

Land dispute hits Christian cemetery in northern India

May 18, 2021
Support UCA News
US mulls 2022 Winter Olympics boycott over China rights record

A US congressional panel has weighed the possibility of a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing to call attention to China's long-standing human rights abuses.

Another tactic discussed was to find an alternate site to host the Winter Games. Sites floated included Salt Lake City; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Lake Placid, New York -- the sites of the 2002, 2010 and 1980 Winter Games respectively.

"If we can delay an Olympics for a year because of a pandemic, surely we can delay the Olympics for a year because of a genocide," said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., co-chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, which sponsored the hearing along with the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Both the Trump and Biden administrations have labeled China's treatment of ethnic Uyghurs a genocide.

In his opening remarks, Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., the Lantos commission's other co-chair, who ran the hearing, urged the International Olympic Committee "and all interested parties including the United States to find a new host city or boycott" the Games in order to be "in solidarity with the oppressed and not the oppressor, in solidarity with the victims and not the victimizer."

"In granting Beijing host status for the Olympic Game, we are crowning a barbarous regime with laurels while we should be condemning their abuse and genocide. ... Don't enable or sponsor the 'Genocide Olympics,'" said Smith, who planned the hearing to specifically push for either moving the venue from Beijing to some other city or boycott the Games.

A representative for General Electric said its Olympic sponsorship will end with the Summer Games in Tokyo

"Big business wants to make lots of money, and it doesn't seem to matter what cruelty -- even genocide -- that the host nation commits," added Smith, who said he would invite U.S.-based Winter Olympics sponsors to testify at a future hearing. U.S. sponsors to date are Snickers, Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Dow, Intel, Procter & Gamble and Visa.

A representative for General Electric said its Olympic sponsorship will end with the Summer Games in Tokyo, which are to be held July 23-Aug. 8.

"There would be a huge domino effect" if a North American city offered to host the Winter Olympics, said Reggie Littlejohn, president of Women's Rights Without Frontiers and a hearing witness. "This hearing could be the epicenter of that."

One witness, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called for a "diplomatic boycott," which would mean participating countries should send only their athletes but no diplomatic delegation that could lend legitimacy to the Games.

Related News

Smith later said "a so-called diplomatic boycott is weak and in no way penalizes Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for the heinous crime of genocide."

Pelosi in her testimony also said she has "long since stopped being naive" that China would live up to expectations about improved human rights, dating back to talks in 1993 about China joining the World Trade Organization.

She was the first of several speakers to equate China with Nazi Germany, which hosted the 1936 Olympics in Berlin and gave the Third Reich credibility on the international stage. She noted German strongman Adolf Hitler, in response to Germany's treatment of Jews, is said to have remarked, "Has anyone ever heard of the Armenians?"

Only 33 nations, including the United States, Canada and the Vatican, have declared the mass murder and ethnic cleansing of ethnic Armenians to be a genocide, many not until its centennial neared in 2015.

"We cannot continue to give Beijing a blank check in the hope that their behavior will change," Pelosi said.

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, said the commission has "painstakingly documented China's assault on basic human rights, listing Tibetan Buddhists, the Xinjiang Muslim Uyghurs, and most recently assaults in Hong Kong, as well as "increasingly through the coercion of anyone abroad who challenges the Chinese government's party line."

China committed gross human rights violations in the run-up to the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing

Merkley denounced the International Olympic Committee's "shameful" awarding of the 2022 Winter Games to China. "An event designed to uplift the human spirit," he said, "is being held in a nation that is crushing the human spirit."

"When Nixon went to China," said Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., "we thought things would get better by now."

"China committed gross human rights violations in the run-up to the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing," said Yang Jianli, founder and president of Citizen Power Initiatives for China. In 2015, the IOC was given new human rights assurances before awarding the 2022 Winter Olympics to Beijing.

"In other words, it's 2008 all over again, Actually, much, much worse," Yang said. "Genocide is the antithesis of the development of humankind."

Beijing is the first city in Olympic history to be selected to host both Summer (2008) and Winter Olympics. Next year's Winter Olympic Games and Winter Paralympic Games are scheduled to take place Feb. 2-20 and March 4-13, respectively.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sees "national purposes" in hosting the Winter Olympics and is "personally guiding" the effort, said Susan V. Lawrence, a Congressional Research Service specialist in Asian affairs.

These include the "development of a new megacity in China" -- Zhangjiakou, 125 miles from Beijing, which will host some sports -- "stimulate the national spirit and to rally the sons and daughters of China at home and abroad to rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," and to showcase the "alleged advantages of China's national system," Lawrence said.

My brother is tortured and continues to be held in torture

In 2016, "China declared a people's war on its own people, the Uyghurs," including her own brother, said Rayhan Asat, a human rights lawyer and advocate. She said her brother, Ekpar, was guilty of nothing but "excelling while Uyghur."

Ekpar Asat was arrested in 2016 upon his return to China from the United States, where he took part in a State Department-sponsored international visitors program. "My brother is tortured and continues to be held in torture," Rayhan Asat said, adding that his continued torture is "perhaps due to my consistent advocacy over the past years."

But "if the party thinks I will shut up ... they are greatly mistaken," she said, vowing she will be "resilient in the face of genocide."

Witness Samuel Chu, managing director of the Hong Kong Democracy Council, said that as a boy he fantasized of being part of the Chinese ping-pong Olympic team. He added he was grateful when Hong Kong won its first, and only, Olympic gold medal in sailing at the Summer Olympics in Atlanta in 1996, one year before Hong Kong was handed over by the United Kingdom to China.

"The fall of Hong Kong has been swift," Chu said. Now, he added, "the Hong Kong legislative system is stacked with Beijing loyalists." Two years ago, Chu noted, the Chinese Communist Party heard from a delegation of Hong Kong pro-democracy leaders. Today, he said, each member of that delegation is either in prison or in exile.

"All of this has taken place and unfolded in plain sight," Chu said. "No one can claim (they didn't know) before they set foot on Chinese snow next year" for the Olympics. If these abuses can't generate a response, he added, "nothing else will, and shame on us."

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

US court's decision to take up case puts abortion on front burner
May 22, 2021
Vietnam archdiocese suspends services after Covid-19 outbreak
May 22, 2021
US mulls 2022 Winter Olympics boycott over China rights record
May 22, 2021
Ceasefire helps but peace requires equality, says Palestine official
May 22, 2021
Pope calls for prayers for peaceful coexistence in Holy Land
May 22, 2021
Media silent over Japan's culture of sexual exploitation
May 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Filipino Catholics have many parts but one body
May 21, 2021
The decline of Christianity in Pakistan
May 21, 2021
Will the Indian Church ever speak truth to power?
May 19, 2021
A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics
May 18, 2021
Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar
May 17, 2021

Features

Media silent over Japan's culture of sexual exploitation
May 22, 2021
Myanmar bishop goes online to provide spiritual nourishment
May 20, 2021
Catholic groups stand with Bangladesh's poor during pandemic
May 20, 2021
Catholic charity throws lifeline to disabled in Singapore
May 20, 2021
Myanmar Catholics inspired by pope's message of hope and unity
May 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Prophecy in our time

Prophecy in our time
Patients Not Problems

Patients, Not Problems
St Ignatius encounter with a cannonball

St. Ignatius' encounter with a cannonball
Prayer as a sharing with a sentient a listening responding initiating

Prayer as a sharing with a sentient – a listening, responding, initiating…
Israel Palestine and the property of the absentee

Israel, Palestine and the property of the “absentee”
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday May 22 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday May 22 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Dearest Lord, teach me to serve You

Dearest Lord, teach me to serve You
May the life of Christ be written in every heart

May the life of Christ be written in every heart
St. Rita of Cascia | Saint of the Day

St. Rita of Cascia | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.