News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

US mag features Nativity art, letters by Ukraine, Uvalde kids

Children who lived through the war and a mass shooting at a public school express hope in Catholic Extension's magazine

This is an image from a cover story published in the Winter 2022 issue of Catholic Extension's magazine titled

This is an image from a cover story published in the Winter 2022 issue of Catholic Extension's magazine titled "A Child's Christmas in Ukraine." This image shows the child Jesus protected by his parents, angels and a sturdy roof over his head. (Photo: Catholic Extension)

Catholic News Service

By Catholic News Service

Published: December 15, 2022 05:22 AM GMT

Updated: December 15, 2022 05:34 AM GMT

The cover of the winter issue of Catholic Extension's magazine is a colorful patchwork of Christmas drawings by children from Ukraine and Uvalde, Texas.

A poignant message printed by one of the children also has a place on the cover: "Dear Pope Francis, I need advice on how to make the world more safe for others."

Extension's cover story is about Christmas through the eyes of these children who "come from different cultures and parts of the world, but what they share in common is faith -- faith in the midst of terror, violence and war," the story said.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The "violence" refers to the mass shooting at a Uvalde public school in May and the Russian war against Ukraine, which began in February.

"In the midst of the brutality that they have witnessed, these children of Uvalde and Ukraine give witness to their faith in a tender God, born in a manger, who is capable of bringing them heavenly peace," it said.

The first group featured is from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde, which Catholic Extension has supported with scholarships and healing ministries.

Many of these children were directly impacted by the mass shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School May 24 in the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

In addition to facilitating a project in which the Texas children wrote letters to Pope Francis in the fall, Catholic Extension asked the children to draw a picture of the Nativity answering the question: "If Jesus came today, where would he be born?"

In one drawing, a Uvalde student imagines Jesus coming not to a faraway land but "being born next to me." In another, the artist "envisions baby Jesus' manger in our hearts," and still another shows baby Jesus cradled in his mother's arms.

"In almost all the renderings, the doctor tells Mary, 'Your baby is healthy,'" the story said, adding that many of the children "clearly spent too much time in hospital rooms" after the shooting.

The first order of business for the Uvalde children "would be to take the baby Jesus to see Pope Francis," it said. "One child would ask the baby Jesus to come and bless Uvalde."

The Extension story noted these children are "big fans of the pope and feel that Jesus and Pope Francis would get along just fine."

In October, a Catholic Extension news release announced that the Vatican responded to letters the Uvalde children wrote to Pope Francis after the mass shooting.

Some of the students were wounded during the shooting; others lost loved ones. All were harmed by the violence and they shared their "sorrows and hopes," asking the pope to pray for their friends, family and community.

As chancellor of Catholic Extension, Chicago Cardinal Blase J. Cupich personally delivered the letters to the pontiff.

"His Holiness will remember the students, their families and all of those suffering from the recent act of violence in Uvalde," the Vatican said. "Commending each of them to the protection of Mary, Mother of the Church, His Holiness imparts his blessing."

The second group of children featured in Extension's winter issue were displaced by war in Ukraine and found shelter in the convent of the Basilian sisters in Lviv. Among those contributing drawings and letters were Vlada-Maria Hohlochova, 11, and Khrystyna Hohlochova, 8.

Vlada-Maria drew a Christmas angel guarding a manger and her sister drew a Nativity scene with Mary, the baby Jesus and Joseph.

They also wrote a letter thanking Catholic Extension and its donors for "your generous and open heart, that you allow God to act through your actions. Thank you for helping us in this difficult time for Ukraine and difficult time for us."

"P.S. Ukraine will prevail!" they added.

Another child's drawing shows the baby Jesus protected by his parents, angels and a sturdy roof over his head.

Catholic Extension has supported the Ukrainian Catholic Church in the United States since 1979. "This relationship provided us an immediate and effective pathway to help the Catholic Church in Ukraine as it cares for vulnerable people in the war-torn nation," a news release said.

Since its founding, Catholic Extension's mission has been to build up Catholic faith communities in underserved regions by raising funds to help these communities, like Uvalde.

It helps construct churches in U.S. mission dioceses, many of which are rural and cover a large geographic area. Many have limited personnel and pastoral resources.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indonesian Church hails axing of Komodo park ticket hike Indonesian Church hails axing of Komodo park ticket hike
Silent Christmas for Christians in war-torn Myanmar Silent Christmas for Christians in war-torn Myanmar
Bombs found, defused at churches in the Philippines Bombs found, defused at churches in the Philippines
Indian bishops hail move to assist interfaith couples Indian bishops hail move to assist interfaith couples
Philippine women 'denied reproductive health rights' Philippine women 'denied reproductive health rights'
HK police wrong to ban Tiananmen vigil, court rules HK police wrong to ban Tiananmen vigil, court rules
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Bongaigaon

Diocese of Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon diocese covers an area of 13,630 square kilometers, comprising civil districts of Nalbari, Barpeta,

Read more
Diocese of Kurunegala

Diocese of Kurunegala

The diocesan territory stretches over a land area of 4,812.8 square kilometers and includes Kurunegala in North Western

Read more
Diocese of Hamhung

Diocese of Hamhung

The Hamhung diocesan territory stretches over 52,322 square kilometers and covers Hamkyongnam and Hamkyongbuk

Read more
Diocese of San Fernando de La Union

Diocese of San Fernando de La Union

In a land area of 1,493.1 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil Province of La Union some 235

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

On every first Friday of the month thousands of Catholics flock to Holy Cross Church of Cherpunkal...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.